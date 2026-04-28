8 Company Earnings to Watch This Week (April 27-May 1)

Key Points

Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Alphabet shook the markets when they reported earnings three months ago. Will they do it again?

The Iran war and rising oil prices put more focus on ExxonMobil and Chevron.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

This week is one of the most notable on the stock market's calendar this spring -- we are now deep into earnings season, with more than 900 companies stepping up to the podium to announce their quarterly results.

Among them are some of the biggest and most consequential companies central to critical investing themes. Several earnings reports filed this week could be market-moving.

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Here are eight companies reporting earnings that you should be keeping an eye on this week.

Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) is an interesting fintech company that revolutionized investing for many. Through its easy-to-use app, commission-free stock trading, and access to cryptocurrencies and prediction markets, Robinhood has been one of the best fintech stocks in the last year. Shares over the last 12 months are up 70%.

Robinhood reports earnings after the closing bell April 28. While it's likely that a slowdown in cryptocurrency trading -- thanks to a drop in those markets -- will weigh on earnings, investors should also be looking at growth in prediction markets. Robinhood previously disclosed that event contract trading reached 3.4 billion contracts in January alone.

The major AI hyperscalers

April 29 will be a huge day for any investor who is involved in technology and the growth of artificial intelligence. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are all scheduled to post their quarterly earnings.

Three months ago, these four companies rocked the market when they announced plans to spend $700 billion combined this year on AI infrastructure. The spending -- much of it on powerful semiconductors -- raised many questions about whether these companies were investing too much in AI and whether they would be able to realize returns over the next several quarters. The companies are increasing their capital expenditure budgets by more than 60% from 2025.

The major issue is free cash flow -- all four of these Magnificent Seven members have enjoyed strong cash flow over the years, but those numbers have been dropping as they increase AI investment. Look for all four companies to acknowledge how much they've spent on capex over the last three months, how much they expect to spend for the rest of the year, and take note of free cash flow numbers when they post their earnings on April 29.

Also, remember that any slowdown in capex will adversely affect chipmakers such as Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Broadcom.

Apple

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is another Magnificent Seven stock, but its story differs from its peers'. When Apple reports its earnings on April 30, the biggest thing to look at is the Apple 17 series sales numbers from the line that came out last year. Its iPhone sales jumped 23% year over year in the most recent quarter, and investors will want that uptick to continue.

Apple also saw strong sales in China in the last quarter, with revenue of $25.52 billion rising 37% from a year ago. China is a critical market for Apple, but the company also faces more competition from Chinese-made phones.

Also of note is Apple's CEO transition, as longtime chief executive Tim Cook will become chairman of the board in September to make way for incoming CEO John Ternus.

The big oil companies

The Iran war and ongoing difficulties in moving oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz have roiled the oil markets, pushing oil to $100 per barrel -- and there have been times in which it's been much higher. It's against that backdrop that two major oil companies, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX), will report earnings on May 1.

For both companies, the rising price of oil could bring mammoth profits, which is why their stocks have jumped about 25% so far this year. But this is the first earnings report for either company since the Iran war began in late February, so management commentary and the companies' forecasts will be closely watched.

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Patrick Sanders has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Broadcom, Chevron, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.