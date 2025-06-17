8 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Applying for a Personal Loan

Getting a personal loan doesn’t have to be a nightmare, but way too many people sabotage their own chances before they even get started. To save you the time (and the headache), we’ve put together the most common mistakes people make when going through the process. Trust us, this list can save you thousands of dollars and a world of difficulty.

Here’s the eight common mistakes to avoid when applying for a personal loan.

Not Checking Your Credit Score First

This one’s a biggie. Walking into a loan application blind is like showing up to a job interview without knowing what company you’re applying to. Your credit score determines everything, up to, but not limited to your interest rate, loan terms and whether you’ll even get approved at all.

Check your credit score before you start shopping around. If it’s lower than you expected, you might want to spend a few months improving it before applying. Even bumping your score up by 50-100 points can mean the difference between a 12% interest rate and an 18% interest rate. On a $10,000 loan, that’s serious money over the life of the loan.

Applying With Multiple Lenders All at Once

Here’s where people get themselves into trouble thinking they’re being smart. You might think applying everywhere increases your chances, but multiple hard credit inquiries in a short time can actually hurt your credit score and make lenders nervous.

The exception? If you’re rate shopping and submit all applications within a 14-45 day window, credit scoring models typically count them as a single inquiry. But spreading applications out over months? That’s going to ding your credit repeatedly.

Not Shopping Around for Rates

On the flip side, some people make the mistake of taking the first offer they get. Personal loan rates can vary wildly between lenders; we’re talking differences of several percentage points. Banks, credit unions and online lenders all have different qualification criteria and rate structures.

Credit unions often offer lower rates to members, while online lenders might be more flexible with qualification requirements. Don’t leave money on the table by not doing your homework.

Borrowing More Than You Actually Need

Just because a lender approves you for $25,000 doesn’t mean you should take it all. Every dollar you borrow costs you money in interest, and personal loans typically have higher rates than secured loans like mortgages or auto loans.

Figure out exactly what you need and stick to that amount. If you’re consolidating debt, add up those balances precisely. If it’s for a home project, get real estimates first. Borrowing extra “just in case” is expensive insurance.

Ignoring the Total Cost of the Loan

Monthly payment tunnel vision is real, and it’ll cost you. Sure, that $300 monthly payment might fit your budget better than $400, but if it’s because you stretched the loan from three years to five years, you’re probably paying way more in total interest.

Always look at the total amount you’ll pay over the life of the loan, not just the monthly payment. Sometimes paying a bit more each month saves you thousands in the long run.

Not Reading the Fine Print

Personal loans can come with all sorts of fees that aren’t obvious upfront. Things like origination fees, prepayment penalties and late payment fees can add hundreds (or even thousands!) to your loan cost.

Some lenders charge an origination fee of 1%-8% of the loan amount, which gets deducted from what you receive. Others hit you with penalties if you pay the loan off early. Know what you’re signing up for before you sign anything.

Using Personal Loans for the Wrong Things

Personal loans make sense for debt consolidation, large one-time expenses or emergencies. They don’t make sense for vacations, shopping sprees or ongoing monthly expenses you can’t afford.

Personal loan interest rates are typically higher than credit cards’ promotional rates or home equity loans. If you’re borrowing for something that’s going to lose value or something you could save up for instead, you might want to reconsider.

Not Having a Clear Repayment Plan

Before you borrow, know exactly how you’re going to pay it back. Personal loans have fixed monthly payments, and missing payments trashes your credit and can trigger penalty rates.

Look at your budget honestly. Can you comfortably make the payment every month for the entire loan term? If money’s tight, consider a longer term or a smaller loan amount. The worst thing you can do is default on a personal loan.

