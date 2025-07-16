8 Cities With the Most Tech Jobs in 2025

The U.S. tech landscape is evolving fast. CompTIA, Inc.’s “State of the Tech Workforce 2025” report shows more than 5.9 million people held tech jobs in 2024, with that number expected to pass 6 million this year.

Big cities are racing to attract that talent with better pay, more remote options and booming startup scenes. But not all cities offer the same mix of opportunities. TRG Datacenters ranked over 25 U.S. cities based on tech job numbers, startup activity, remote work, tech events and salaries.

Here are the eight cities from that list with the most tech jobs in 2025.

Los Angeles

Score: 98.24

Number of tech jobs: Over 359,000

Average tech salary: $146,550

With the highest number of tech jobs and nearly 25,000 startups formed annually, Los Angeles leads the list. Nearly 20% of its tech workforce is remote, and it hosts 670 industry events each year. Its scale, salaries and startup energy make it the strongest all-round performer.

San Jose

Score: 60.00

Number of tech jobs: Over 355,000

Average tech salary: $103,170

Despite a large number of jobs, San Jose falls short in other areas — only 3,148 startups annually and just 200 tech events. Salaries are lower than expected given its Silicon Valley location, which may hold it back.

San Francisco

Score: 93.90

Number of tech jobs: Over 336,000

Average tech salary: $150,387

San Francisco pays more than any other city on the list and hosts over 1,100 tech events a year. While its startup formation rate is lower, a 32.5% remote work rate and long-standing reputation for innovation keep it in high demand.

Dallas

Score: 56.83

Number of tech jobs: Over 313,000

Average tech salary: $84,613

Dallas didn’t make the top 10 for overall tech talent, but its job volume earns it a spot on this list. With more than 10,700 startups launched annually and 300 tech events, it’s a major player in terms of opportunity. Remote work adoption is moderate at 16.4%, and salaries are lower, but the sheer scale of hiring stands out.

Seattle

Score: 82.26

Number of tech jobs: Over 283,000

Average tech salary: $135,287

Seattle has the highest remote work rate (36%) on the list. It combines solid salaries with a strong job market and a more affordable lifestyle than San Francisco. A lower number of tech events (300 annually) slightly limits its exposure.

Boston

Score: 70.26

Number of tech jobs: Over 270,000

Average tech salary: $116,612

Boston’s strength lies in research and education. With 500 annual tech events and over 6,400 startups formed yearly, it’s an intellectual and technical hub.

Chicago

Score: 72.30

Number of tech jobs: Over 245,000

Average tech salary: $102,348

Chicago offers a good mix of job availability and affordability. With nearly 13,000 startups annually and 600 tech events, it’s becoming a serious player in the Midwest. Salaries are lower, but so is the cost of living.

New York

Score: 88.01

Number of tech jobs: Over 224,000

Average tech salary: $148,138

New York leads in startups, with nearly 37,000 new tech businesses launched annually. It also hosts the most tech events (1,300 per year). While remote work adoption is lower at 16.1%, its scale and momentum make it a top-tier tech hub.

