8 Cities With the Most Tech Jobs in 2025

The U.S. tech landscape is evolving fast. CompTIA, Inc.’s “State of the Tech Workforce 2025” report shows more than 5.9 million people held tech jobs in 2024, with that number expected to pass 6 million this year.
Big cities are racing to attract that talent with better pay, more remote options and booming startup scenes. But not all cities offer the same mix of opportunities. TRG Datacenters ranked over 25 U.S. cities based on tech job numbers, startup activity, remote work, tech events and salaries.
Explore More: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities
Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
Here are the eight cities from that list with the most tech jobs in 2025.
Los Angeles
- Score: 98.24
- Number of tech jobs: Over 359,000
- Average tech salary: $146,550
With the highest number of tech jobs and nearly 25,000 startups formed annually, Los Angeles leads the list. Nearly 20% of its tech workforce is remote, and it hosts 670 industry events each year. Its scale, salaries and startup energy make it the strongest all-round performer.
Check Out: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities
San Jose
- Score: 60.00
- Number of tech jobs: Over 355,000
- Average tech salary: $103,170
Despite a large number of jobs, San Jose falls short in other areas — only 3,148 startups annually and just 200 tech events. Salaries are lower than expected given its Silicon Valley location, which may hold it back.
San Francisco
- Score: 93.90
- Number of tech jobs: Over 336,000
- Average tech salary: $150,387
San Francisco pays more than any other city on the list and hosts over 1,100 tech events a year. While its startup formation rate is lower, a 32.5% remote work rate and long-standing reputation for innovation keep it in high demand.
Dallas
- Score: 56.83
- Number of tech jobs: Over 313,000
- Average tech salary: $84,613
Dallas didn’t make the top 10 for overall tech talent, but its job volume earns it a spot on this list. With more than 10,700 startups launched annually and 300 tech events, it’s a major player in terms of opportunity. Remote work adoption is moderate at 16.4%, and salaries are lower, but the sheer scale of hiring stands out.
Seattle
- Score: 82.26
- Number of tech jobs: Over 283,000
- Average tech salary: $135,287
Seattle has the highest remote work rate (36%) on the list. It combines solid salaries with a strong job market and a more affordable lifestyle than San Francisco. A lower number of tech events (300 annually) slightly limits its exposure.
Boston
- Score: 70.26
- Number of tech jobs: Over 270,000
- Average tech salary: $116,612
Boston’s strength lies in research and education. With 500 annual tech events and over 6,400 startups formed yearly, it’s an intellectual and technical hub.
Chicago
- Score: 72.30
- Number of tech jobs: Over 245,000
- Average tech salary: $102,348
Chicago offers a good mix of job availability and affordability. With nearly 13,000 startups annually and 600 tech events, it’s becoming a serious player in the Midwest. Salaries are lower, but so is the cost of living.
New York
- Score: 88.01
- Number of tech jobs: Over 224,000
- Average tech salary: $148,138
New York leads in startups, with nearly 37,000 new tech businesses launched annually. It also hosts the most tech events (1,300 per year). While remote work adoption is lower at 16.1%, its scale and momentum make it a top-tier tech hub.
More From GOBankingRates
- 3 Luxury SUVs That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Summer 2025
- 4 Things You Should Do if You Want To Retire Early
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Cities With the Most Tech Jobs in 2025
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.