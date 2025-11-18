8 Career Fields With Growing Remote Work Opportunities in 2026

If you’re ready to ditch your commute, remote work might be a good fit. The ability to work from home can also offer a variety of other benefits, including a solid work-life balance.

Read More: Here’s How To Avoid a Huge Tax Bill After a Successful Side Gig

Find Out: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

As of August 2025, approximately 11% of workers aged 16 and up held completely remote jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some of the industries with the highest concentration of fully remote workers included financial activities (26.2%), professional and business services (26.3%), and information (25.5%).

Of course, remote work is more prevalent in some industries than others. Michelle Perchuk, founder at MTV Coaching, highlighted the following eight career fields with growing remote opportunities in 2026.

Product Manager

Median salary: $105,000 per year

A product manager coordinates the product life cycle from start to finish, including research, design, marketing, budget management, and customer service.

“These are super important because as tech platforms grow, these professionals are responsible for growing revenue through new offers,” said Perchuk.

Discover Next: Codie Sanchez: How Much Money Can You Make With a Vending Machine Side Hustle?

Engagement Manager

Median salary: $223,000 per year

If you’re a people person, working as an engagement manager could be a good fit. In this role, you’ll serve as a liaison between your team and the client, making sure things run smoothly by helping solve problems and facilitating communication.

Marketing Executive

Median salary: $135,000 per year

A marketing executive develops and implements marketing campaigns. Some other job duties may include organizing events, participating in product development and conducting research.

“Marketing executives who know how to interpret data are very important in today’s business world,” Perchuk said. “They make decisions about investment dollars and calculate the ROI on all ad spend.”

Corporate Communications Professional

Median salary: $146,000 per year

The role of a corporate communications professional can be broad, working to represent the organization to both external and internal audiences. Job duties might involve writing press releases, creating promotional materials, attending press conferences, participating in interviews and sending emails on behalf of the company.

Healthcare Operations Professionals

Median salary: $131,000 per year

Healthcare operations, telehealth and transformation in tech initiatives are crucial because doctors now interact with patients in an almost customer-like manner, Perchuk said. These professionals create a strategy for healthcare companies to perform services in a more efficient manner.

They are also tasked with creating a roadmap that would provide more people and communities with healthcare access, she said.

Machine Learning Engineer

Median salary: $158,000 per year

As a machine learning engineer, you’ll create artificial intelligence (AI) with the ability to closely imitate the human thought process. Some key responsibilities include developing AI algorithm prototypes, running tests to gauge AI performance, analyzing data gathered during tests and troubleshooting deployment issues.

Cybersecurity Experts

Median salary: $135,000 per year

A cybersecurity specialist ensures sensitive information is safeguarded. This job may involve running tests to identify threats to computer systems, creating firewalls and other security measures, carefully monitoring new viruses and malware and responding to any cyber threats that may occur

Digital Transformation Experts

Median salary: $215,000 per year

“Digital transformation experts are highly sought after because they help businesses modernize their operations and be more productive,” she said.

Some specific tasks a digital transformation specialist may complete include analyzing workflows, data analytics and cloud computing, as well as keeping up with current trends.

Editorial Note: All salary information sourced from Glassdoor.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Career Fields With Growing Remote Work Opportunities in 2026

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.