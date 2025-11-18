8 Career Fields With Growing Remote Work Opportunities in 2026

If you’re ready to ditch your commute, remote work might be a good fit. The ability to work from home can also offer a variety of other benefits, including a solid work-life balance.
As of August 2025, approximately 11% of workers aged 16 and up held completely remote jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some of the industries with the highest concentration of fully remote workers included financial activities (26.2%), professional and business services (26.3%), and information (25.5%).
Of course, remote work is more prevalent in some industries than others. Michelle Perchuk, founder at MTV Coaching, highlighted the following eight career fields with growing remote opportunities in 2026.
Product Manager
- Median salary: $105,000 per year
A product manager coordinates the product life cycle from start to finish, including research, design, marketing, budget management, and customer service.
“These are super important because as tech platforms grow, these professionals are responsible for growing revenue through new offers,” said Perchuk.
Engagement Manager
- Median salary: $223,000 per year
If you’re a people person, working as an engagement manager could be a good fit. In this role, you’ll serve as a liaison between your team and the client, making sure things run smoothly by helping solve problems and facilitating communication.
Marketing Executive
- Median salary: $135,000 per year
A marketing executive develops and implements marketing campaigns. Some other job duties may include organizing events, participating in product development and conducting research.
“Marketing executives who know how to interpret data are very important in today’s business world,” Perchuk said. “They make decisions about investment dollars and calculate the ROI on all ad spend.”
Corporate Communications Professional
- Median salary: $146,000 per year
The role of a corporate communications professional can be broad, working to represent the organization to both external and internal audiences. Job duties might involve writing press releases, creating promotional materials, attending press conferences, participating in interviews and sending emails on behalf of the company.
Healthcare Operations Professionals
- Median salary: $131,000 per year
Healthcare operations, telehealth and transformation in tech initiatives are crucial because doctors now interact with patients in an almost customer-like manner, Perchuk said. These professionals create a strategy for healthcare companies to perform services in a more efficient manner.
They are also tasked with creating a roadmap that would provide more people and communities with healthcare access, she said.
Machine Learning Engineer
- Median salary: $158,000 per year
As a machine learning engineer, you’ll create artificial intelligence (AI) with the ability to closely imitate the human thought process. Some key responsibilities include developing AI algorithm prototypes, running tests to gauge AI performance, analyzing data gathered during tests and troubleshooting deployment issues.
Cybersecurity Experts
- Median salary: $135,000 per year
A cybersecurity specialist ensures sensitive information is safeguarded. This job may involve running tests to identify threats to computer systems, creating firewalls and other security measures, carefully monitoring new viruses and malware and responding to any cyber threats that may occur
Digital Transformation Experts
- Median salary: $215,000 per year
“Digital transformation experts are highly sought after because they help businesses modernize their operations and be more productive,” she said.
Some specific tasks a digital transformation specialist may complete include analyzing workflows, data analytics and cloud computing, as well as keeping up with current trends.
Editorial Note: All salary information sourced from Glassdoor.
