8 Best Web 3.0 Cryptos to Buy for March 2022

The third-generation internet (Web 3.0) is here. It’s taking shape fast and gaining increasing popularity rapidly and cryptocurrencies that enable decentralization are rising with it. Perhaps it’s time to check out the best Web 3.0 cryptos to buy.

Websites and web apps are evolving through artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning and natural language processing capabilities upgrades to process information just like humans do. Perhaps the best feature of this next-gen internet, called Web 3.0, is the promise of decentralized content ownership where users own individual rights to the digital content they create.

Investors comfortable with high-risk bets could make outsized returns by scooping the best Web 3.0 cryptos to buy in March before momentum fully returns to the asset class.

Here is a curated list of the most liquid and proven Web 3.0 cryptocurrencies to buy right now:

Ethereum ( ETH-USD )

( ) Polkadot ( DOT-USD )

( ) Decentraland ( MANA-USD )

( ) Helium ( HNT-USD )

( ) Chainlink ( LINK-USD )

( ) Theta ( THETA-USD )

( ) The Graph ( GRT-USD )

( ) Filecoin (FIL-USD)

Web 3.0 Cryptos: Ethereum (ETH-USD)

Source: Filippo Ronca Cavalcanti / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum is the king of decentralized finance (DeFi) and remains by far the blockchain home to the highest number of Web 3.0 applications and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to date. It leads any decentralized network on the number of smart contracts ever created, and that position isn’t changing soon.

Although transaction (gas) fees remain high on the Ethereum blockchain, a transformation to a proof-of-work protocol in 2022 could drastically increase network speeds and reduce the computing power that the current proof-of-stake protocol gobbles to unleash a new growth trajectory for the ecosystem.

Ranked the world’s No. 2 cryptocurrency after behemoth Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the blockchain’s native coin, Ether (ETH), has a market cap of $350 billion market cap.

Polkadot (DOT-USD)

Source: Zeedign.com / Shutterstock.com

As the flagship protocol of Web3 Foundation, Polkadot has so far been a key innovation for the advancement of the next-generation internet. The blockchain protocol can process many transactions on several other chains in parallel, a feature that improves its scalability.

Polkadot’s native coin, DOT, is one of the best Web 3.0 cryptos to buy right now. The protocol enables cross-platform transfers of any data or digital assets. By nature, the blockchain can be automatically upgraded at any time without the need for a hard fork to upgrade its features or remove bugs.

Natural demand for the DOT should grow as usage expands when Web 3.0 popularity takes off.

Ranked the No. 12 cryptocurrency with a $17 billion market capitalization, DOT has gained 6% in the last week as cryptocurrency prices gained recovery momentum.

Web 3.0 Cryptos: Decentraland (MANA-USD)

Source: Lichi / Shutterstock.com

One of the best virtual real estate (metaverse) platforms based on a blockchain, the Decentraland allows users to create, own, experience and monetize digital content and application. As a key Web 3.0 feature, virtual words where humans will work and play got massive attention from corporate users during the past year, and the prices of virtual spaces skyrocketed in 2021.

There is strong momentum in Decentraland’s growth, and new product launches and NFT tokens are already happening there to bring a new hive of activity such that “land” areas close to “foot traffic” are increasingly valuable.

Land in the Decentraland metaverse is scarce by design, and prices may keep rising with more institutional demand for virtual real estate in 2022.

As a pure metaverse crypto, Decentraland’s native coin, MANA should gain more value as patronage and user populations and transactions grow beyond 2022. Land payments and platform transactions are done using the MANA coin.

Helium (HNT-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Helium is a decentralized blockchain that aims to improve the communication capabilities of wireless Internet of Things (IoT) devices through the creation of wireless networks for low-powered devices to communicate with each other.

The Helium blockchain uses a unique proof-of-coverage (PoC) consensus mechanism that rewards users for contributing to validating transactions (mining) and ensuring network stability.

As more devices join the internet with Web 3.0 growth, the Helium ecosystem could gain more usage. Its native coin, HNT, could thus increase in value as the network grows.

Priced at $22 as of March 4, HNT is the No. 46 cryptocurrency with a float-adjusted market capitalization of $2.5 billion.

Helium is anti-inflationary; its total supply is fixed at 223,000,000 HNT coins.

Web 3.0 Cryptos: Chainlink (LINK-USD)

Source: Stanslavs / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink is another decentralized blockchain network that has seen measurable growth since its launch in 2017. Beginning this year, the Layer 2 blockchain’s native token LINK could gain in value as holders stake their coins and earn rewards for securing the network.

Based on the Ethereum network, Chainlink allows for the integration of off-chain data into smart contracts. It has become a major player in the data processing field globally following its wide adoption by several large conventional data providers.

Data providers sell access to their data directly to Chainlink to monetize their content.

Chainlink has recruited big tech names, including former Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chairman Eric Schmidt, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) co-founder Tom Gonser and former LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner as advisors.

LINK is currently the No. 23 ranked cryptocurrency with a $6.6 billion float-adjusted market capitalization.

Theta (THETA-USD)

Source: garetsworkshop / Shutterstock

Purpose-built for video streaming, Theta is a blockchain-powered decentralized network that allows users to share bandwidth and computing power on a peer-to-peer basis.

The blockchain’s native coin, THETA, is one of the best Web 3.0 cryptos right now, because it could see growing demand and wider adoption as Theta’s user base continues to grow. Growing corporate support from big names helps the project gain dominance and boosts investor confidence.

After an 8% gain in the last seven days, THETA is ranked the No. 44 cryptocurrency in the world. Priced at $2.92, the coin had a market capitalization of $2.9 billion on March 4.

Web 3.0 Cryptos: The Graph (GRT-USD)

Source: Ivan Babydov / Shutterstock.com

The Graph is a good choice for investors looking for the best Web 3.0 crypto to buy in March as its usage balloons with the next-generation internet’s growth.

It is an Ethereum-based indexing protocol used for organizing and querying data on several blockchain networks. It’s a combined indexing and ledger system that’s well equipped to support the next generation internet. The Graph’s usage has seen phenomenal growth as the number of dApps and Web 3.0 ecosystems exploded since 2020.

Ranked as the No. 58 cryptocurrency with a $1.6 billion market capitalization, The Graph’s native token, GRT, offers holders the opportunity to earn indexing rewards and query fees by staking their tokens.

Growing usage brings increasing popularity, and GRT’s value should increase as Web 3.0 gains traction in 2022.

Filecoin (FIL-USD)

Source: knipsdesign/shutterstock.com

Filecoin is one of the best Web 3.0 cryptos to buy today. The next generation web requires decentralized file storage systems, and the Filecoin blockchain is one of the favorite options around. It enjoys a first-mover advantage in data storage.

Anyone can be a storage provider in the peer-to-peer Filecoin network and earn transaction fees and token rewards. Transactions are made in the blockchain’s native token FIL.

FIL is well placed to increase in value with increased usage as Web 3.0 development maintains strong growth in 2022 and beyond.

It’s the No. 38 cryptocurrency with a $3.3 billion market.

On the date of publication, Brian Paradza did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

