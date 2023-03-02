8 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023

With inflation still hammering bank accounts, Americans are heading to Dollar Tree in droves.

More: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

See: 3 Signs You're Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

The famed discount store has been raking in massive revenue, seeing an increase in net sales of 8.1% to $6.94 billion in Q3 2022.

Will the upward trend continue through 2023? That may partly depend on what new inventory hits Dollar Tree shelves and how much shoppers want or need it.

Here's a look at 10 new items coming to Dollar Tree this year that are worth consumers' time and money, according to retail experts.

St. Patrick's Day Black Plastic Cauldrons

"A pack of these actually has five cauldrons for just $1.25 and they're kind of plain, which means you can use them for St. Patrick's Day -- fill them with candy or decorations for the holiday -- and then reuse them when Halloween rolls around," Ramhold said. "They're already a good value, but the reusability makes them even better."

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned the US Debt Ceiling Issue Will Endanger Social Security?

Plastic St. Patrick Shamrock Coins

"A bag of these coins is $1.25 and comes with 30 plastic pieces that you can use for whatever," Ramhold said. "They're great for decorations and crafts, but they're also good for teachers and parents who may use a store rewards model for their kids' behavior or completing chores -- kids use the coins they earn to "purchase" items from a "store" set up by their teacher or parent. Hand these out instead of real cash and, when one inadvertently disappears, you won't have to worry about it."

Solid Color Plastic Ramekins

"Get a 3-pack of these for just $1.25 in either red or white," Ramhold said. "The colors are great for Valentine's Day activities, but honestly these ramekins are handy for everything from setting up measured amounts of things like spices when cooking to using them as tiny paint pots for art projects to keep the mess mostly contained.

"You can also turn these into tiny gift sets for kids -- fill them with something small and fun like erasers with a couple of pieces of candy, wrap in cellophane, and then tie up with the ribbon mentioned above."

Rubbing Alcohol

"As a staple in first-aid care, rubbing alcohol is making its way to Dollar Tree's shelves in the new year," said Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.com. "You can score a 16-ounce container of Swan 70% Isopropyl Alcohol for $1.25 at Dollar Tree, as opposed to spending $2.08 on Walmart's generic brand of the same product. By choosing the dollar store's option, you're saving 83 cents."

2023 Calendars

"If you're looking for a new wall calendar for 2023, Dollar Tree is offering a variety of nature-themed 12x12-inch calendars for $1.25 each," Gramuglia said. "On the other hand, Amazon is offering a similar calendar option for a sale price of $5.99. Opt to shop at Dollar Tree to save a minimum of $4.74 on your new calendar."

Floating Corner Shelves

"An easy way to spruce up your living space is by adding decorative shelving. Dollar Tree is offering 15x7x2-inch corner wall shelves for $5 each, while Five Below offers a comparable product for $5.55 each," Gramuglia said. "Shopping at Dollar Tree, in this case, will help you save 55 cents -- and those savings add up if you're planning to buy multiple units."

Collectible Plushies

"For any Marvel Avengers fans out there, Dollar Tree now sells Tsum Tsum stackable mini plushies featuring the franchise's characters for $1.25 each," Gramuglia said. "Walmart charges $5.99 for the same item on their website, making the Dollar Tree option a bargain buy for collectors and fans alike."

Crayola Silly Scents Dough

"If you're in need of a small, kid-friendly product for a special occasion -- or just because -- Dollar Tree has a 2-pack, 4 ounces each, of Crayola's Silly Scents Dough for $1.25," Gramuglia said. "Alternatively, Walmart sells a 4-pack (1 ounce each) of Scentos Scented Dough for $2. By shopping at Dollar Tree, you're saving 75 cents and getting double the amount of total product."

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.