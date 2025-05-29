8 Best Grocery Items at Dollar Tree To Help Combat Inflation This Summer

Once again, creeping inflation and new tariffs have caused your weekly grocery bills to seemingly skyrocket. Popular items like orange juice, eggs, chicken breasts, fresh ground beef, bacon, seafood, coffee and bread have all seen price increases since the beginning of the year.

Though prices can vary wildly at grocery stores, dollar stores like Dollar Tree keep their prices reliably low — and that’s good news for your grocery list. Here are the newly introduced grocery items you should get at Dollar Tree to avoid paying inflation prices for every barbecue, long weekend or holiday gathering you have going on this summer.

Jim Beam Bourbon Vanilla Ground Coffee

Price: $1.25 for 4 ounces

Don’t let the name fool you, but this is the best way to start your day. Coffee beans are an import that will be heavily affected by tariffs, so better stock up now on this name-brand find.

Sunny D Orange-Flavored Citrus Punch

Price: $1.25 for 56 ounces

Orange juice was one of the main items consumers saw go up in price over the past year. Get your fix at Dollar Tree for only $1.25 for nearly half a gallon. A gallon of Sunny D costs more than twice that at other retailers and grocers.

Libby’s Chunk Pineapple

Price: $1.25 for 20 ounces

A can of Libby’s Chunk Pineapple at Dollar Tree, on average, is $0.50 less than at bigger brand names in stores like Walmart, Target or Costco. It’s a perfect a refreshing addition to any summer barbeque or fruit salad.

Plastic Utensils

Price: $1.25 for 48-count bag

If you’re planning to have a get-together, you’re already spending a lot of money on food and drinks. Save some cash on the disposable cutlery. Get this package with seasonal red, white or blue (or all three) for some patriotic plasticware at a steal.

Salt

Price: $0.79 for 26 ounces

Salt has endless uses in the kitchen, so when you can save on this pantry staple, make sure to do so. Stay stocked with this bargain from Dollar Tree. The same amount at bigger grocery stores will be much too salty for your budget.

Mother’s Maid Cherry Pie Filling

Price: $1.25 for 15 ounces

A can of Mother’s Maid Cherry Pie Filling only costs you $1.25, and the only thing more American than cherry pie at your Fourth of July bash, is telling people how much you saved on making it.

Kraft Mac & Cheese

Price: $1.25 for 7.25-ounce box

If you’re looking to stay in and have some comfort food post a day at the pool, definitely stock up at Dollar Tree. This childhood favorite of orangey-goodness is an inexpensive family pleaser, as even the chef deserves a break this summer.

Breckenride Farms Kosher Pickle Spears

Price: $1.25 for 17 ounces

Reviewers love this Dollar Tree deal as it currently has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating. Great for a packable lunch, to throw on a sandwich or just to snack on to increase your electrolytes after a day in the sun, Dollar Tree has an option to save on these everyday favorites.

Brooke Barley contributed to the reporting for this article.

