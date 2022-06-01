8 Best Cryptocurrency Apps

Although cryptocurrency is decentralized, you’ll need a way to trade and store your tokens. There are dozens of apps available to do the job but how do you choose from so many options? This guide looks at the best crypto apps available now to securely invest in your favorite coins.

1. Coinbase

One of the most popular options with over 98 million users, Coinbase makes the best crypto app roundup for its ease. The platform is full-featured enough to work for a beginner to cryptocurrency or more advanced traders using Coinbase Pro. Beginners, particularly, can sign up for short educational video courses that will earn them free crypto.

Coinbase may be best for investors who are newer to crypto trading, thanks to a user-friendly website and app, low trading minimums starting at $2 and the wide range of education on crypto available.

Pros:

Free linked debit card

Earn free tokens for learning and taking quizzes on crypto.



Cons:

Only mainstream currencies (roughly 180) are available

Fees of $0.99 to $2.99 for trades of up to $200 can be steep.

2. Crypto.com

Crypto.com is ideal for the high-volume crypto trader. There are over 260 assets for U.S. investors and thousands more internationally. Fees are assessed on volume, starting at 0.40% to $25,000 and then lowers on a sliding scale. Plus, cashing out is cheaper, with free wire transfers and ACHs.

Pros:

Relatively-low trading fees of 0.40% on the first $25,000 and then drops

260+ assets available and thousands more outside of the U.S.



Cons:

App download required for best experience

No phone support available.

3. Gemini

Gemini is another of the best crypto apps thanks to the robust platform for beginners and advanced traders alike. Plus, it offers its own hot wallet if you don’t mind storing your tokens online.

If security is your biggest concern, Gemini places a big emphasis on keeping your investment safe, providing hardware keys to secure your account. Its hot wallet is backed by digital-asset insurance to keep your investment secure. Plus, it’s the first cryptocurrency exchange to become SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 compliant.

Pros:

Gemini Pay allows you to pay for purchases with crypto at select retailers

Earn crypto rewards at signup or when using the Gemini credit card.



Cons:

Only about 75 cryptocurrencies available

No phone support.

4. Uphold

Uphold offers over 130 currencies to trade as well as metals and about 50 U.S. stocks. It’s not the biggest variety of crypto, but features all the major tokens the newer trader may be interested in. Uphold’s user-friendly and straightforward platform is best for the beginner to intermediate investor in crypto.

You can set up recurring limit orders through the AutoPilot option. Doing dollar-cost averages crypto purchases to help reduce some of the volatility that’s typical of trading in cryptocurrency. Plus, you can stake select currencies to earn as much as 19.5% in rewards.

Pros:

Trading between asset classes is possible

Easy-to-navigate online and mobile-app platform.



Cons:

There are no trading commissions but watch out for the spreads averaging 0.8% to 1.2%

Support limited to an online form.

5. eToro

eToro is known for social investing, a way to learn more about how others trade by viewing what more experienced investors buy and sell. A crypto exchange with a similar concept is now available, making it possible to copy others’ strategies (or follow your own) using over 120 cryptocurrencies.

The platform as a whole is geared towards newer investors, with plenty of learning resources and the mentioned ability to copy what more experienced traders do. You can get started with a $100,000 virtual account for practice. Advanced traders may also find the features they need, including advanced charts and the AlgoX API Trading Program, a professional crypto exchange with additional assets available.

Pros:

View and copy trades from more experienced users using CopyTrader

eToro’s crypto wallet has an “unlosable” security key to secure the account.

Cons:

Using CopyTrader isn’t advised unless you have a good understanding of crypto

Fee of 1% on all transactions plus spread costs.

6. SoFi

SoFi is best-known for banking and loans, but also offers a basic crypto-trading platform. It’s fairly limited, offering only 30 of the most-recognized tokens. However, beginners interested in trading with a recognized financial institution could find the small number of crypto options acceptable.

SoFi’s crypto structure is on the pricier side but fairly straightforward. There’s a 1.25% markup fee on transactions. Trading volume is limited to $50,000 per day, making it a good choice for getting started with crypto, but not well-equipped for more advanced traders.

Pros:

Get up to $100 in bitcoin at signup

User-friendly app.

Cons:

Only 30 coins available

$10 minimum purchase is larger than average.

7. Kraken

Kraken is one of the older options of the best crypto apps available. It’s been around since 2011. Kraken’s platform is a good option for new users, featuring a user-friendly mobile and online experience. However, Kraken really shines when it comes to advanced features.

Advanced traders can take advantage of the basics plus margin accounts and multiple exchanges on one platform. Signing up for Kraken Pro can save frequent buyers and sellers money on transactions. Pro trade fees are based on monthly volume with a 0.16% maker fee or 0.26% taker fee on the first $50K and dropping for higher volume.

Pros:

Among the best crypto apps for advanced traders

Live chat available.

Cons:

Only 100 assets to trade

Fees can add up for basic users, with 1.5% on transactions plus 0.5% for funding from a bank account to as much as 3.75% in payment processing fees when you use a credit card, debit card or digital wallet.

8. Webull

Webull is a solid trading platform for equities and it’s one of the first to expand into crypto as well. If you like to invest in general, the Webull platform may be the best choice to keep all of your trades in one place.

Beginners will appreciate the tutorials that walk you through all the basics of crypto trading as well as overviews on the most popular coins. Once you get more comfortable with trading, there are plenty of useful features such as real-time data and customizable charts to aid your research.

Pros:

Trade with as little as $1

Real-time charts.

Cons:

Only 41 coins available

Not available in all states.

Takeaway

There are plenty of options for the best crypto app. It all depends on what features matter most to you. Some platforms are geared towards basic or beginner investing in tokens with helpful tutorials. Other apps offer advanced functionality, supporting even professional and institutional traders.

Before you sign up for a crypto app, compare a few options and review the list of assets to ensure the coins you’d like to trade are available. Confirm whether the app is available in your state. Lastly, take a look at the fees to make sure that the transaction and payment-type fees aren’t overly costly for the level of trading you plan on doing.

Information is accurate as of May 31, 2022.

FAQ

Which cryptocurrency app is best? Any of the eight featured in this best crypto app review would be a great option. It all depends on your needs. For the largest variety of crypto, choose Crypto.com or Coinbase. For advanced trading, look at Kraken or Crypto.com. If you'd like to see and copy what experienced crypto traders are doing, consider eToro.

What is the No. 1 crypto app? Coinbase could be the best crypto app due to its versatility. A debit card is linked to your account for spending plus you can earn free tokens when you watch short, tutorial videos. Besides the welcoming experience for new users, the advanced-trading platform for experienced traders is robust. Plus, external wallets are compatible.

Which crypto app is the safest? Based on GOBankingRates' research, the Gemini app may be the safest crypto app. Users receive a hardware security key for access. Plus, it's the first crypto exchange to become SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 compliant.



This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Best Cryptocurrency Apps

