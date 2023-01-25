8 Best Cable Internet Providers of 2023

High-speed cable internet has transformed from a luxury item to a must-have utility for today’s households. Even if you’ve “cut the cord” to eliminate cable television, you still need high-speed internet service to stream your favorite shows, video chat with friends and family, check email or shop online.

With that in mind, we’ve created a list of the best cable internet providers of 2023 to help you choose the best cable service for your needs. Our list details how much each cable internet provider charges, what speeds it offers, and other factors you need to know.

Our top picks for best cable internet providers

Xfinity – Best for Bundling

Cox – Best for Gamers

Spectrum – Best for No-contract Option

Mediacom – Best for Rural Customers

Astound Broadband – Best for WiFi Access

Optimum – Best for Locked Prices

Frontier Internet – Best for Fast Upload Speeds

WOW – Best for Light Usage

Best cable internet providers reviews

Pros

Six different plans to meet customer needs

Bundle additional services to save money

Large, established company offers stability and reliability

Cons

Prices and packages vary based on location

Promotional prices expire in 12 to 24 months

No unlimited data if you bring your own modem and router

Why we chose it: Xfinity is one of the largest internet and TV service providers in the industry and is part of Comcast, which also owns NBC Universal, Sky, and other related businesses. It offers compelling promotions for bundling additional services like home security, mobile phone and landline plans. And with six different plan options to choose from, Xfinity also offers prices and speeds to meet everyone’s needs. Plus, new customers may qualify for up to a $200 Visa prepaid gift card, depending on the plan they choose.

Customers can save money on their monthly cable internet bill by purchasing internet bundles from Xfinity. Options include cable tv service, mobile phones, home security or landline telephone service. New customers also receive a complimentary Flex 4K Streaming TV box where they can access their favorite apps, like Netflix, Hulu or Apple TV, and watch thousands of TV shows, sports channels, movies and documentaries.

While you can use your own modem and router, customers who use the Xfinity app and xFi Gateway receive additional benefits. This package allows customized control of your home network, strengthens your WiFi signal across your home, and enables family-safe browsing without needing a technician to set it up for you.

Speed (upload / download) Data cap Connection type Monthly price Up to 400 Mbps / 10 Mbps None Fiber, Cable $30 for 12 months, $82 standard Up to 800 Mbps / 20 Mbps None Fiber, Cable $70 for 12 months, $92 standard Up to 1.2 Gbps / 35 Mbps None Fiber, Cable $80 for 24 months, $112 standard

* Mt Juliet, TN pricing

Pros

Gig speeds available everywhere on fiber-based network

Panoramic WiFi reduced lag, ping spikes and jitters

Subscribers can switch internet plans at no charge

Cons

Requires a one-year agreement on most plans

Promotional pricing expires after one year

Caps on data could impact heavy users

Why we chose it: Cox is the best cable service for gamers because it has a fiber-based network that reduces lag, ping spikes and jitters that affect online gaming. As a gamer, a lost connection or lag in response time can mean the difference between winning and losing. Gig-speed internet is available to all Cox customers, which is why it’s one of the best internet providers of the year. No matter where you live, if you’re within Cox’s service area, you can sign up for its high-speed internet plans.

Customer budgets and needs change over time. With this in mind, Cox allows customers to upgrade or downgrade their plans anytime without a fee or other penalty. However, the downside is that most plans require a one-year contract. Additionally, promotional pricing that reduces your monthly bill expires after 12 months.

Another downside of choosing Cox is that all plans have a cap of 1.25 terabytes per month. While most users won’t come near this limit, heavy-duty users that game online or stream movies may be affected.

Speed (upload / download) Data cap Connection type Monthly price Up to 100 Mbps / 5 Mbps 1.25 TB Fiber, Cable $49.99 standard Up to 250 Mbps / 10 Mbps 1.25 TB Fiber, Cable $49.99 for 12 months, $89.99 standard Up to 500 Mbps / 500 Mbps 1.25 TB Fiber, Cable $69.99 for 12 months, $99.99 standard Up to 1 Gbps / 1 Gbps 1.25 TB Fiber, Cable $99.99 for 12 months, $119.99 standard

* Austin, TX pricing

Pros

Promotional pricing for up to 24 months

Advanced WiFi router is included at no cost for 12 months

No data caps or overage fees

Cons

Non-promo pricing is difficult to find on website

Only offers three pricing plans

Upload speeds not disclosed

Why we chose it: The best cable internet providers often require customers to sign contracts to get the lowest prices. However, Spectrum doesn’t require contracts at all. And neither does it have data caps or charge overage fees, which is excellent news for customers who work from home, stream movies and TV shows or do online gaming.

Spectrum offers additional savings to new customers by including its Spectrum One Advanced WiFi router at no charge for the first 12 months. Customers can also save when they bundle internet, WiFi and mobile services, with plans starting as low as $49.99 per month with promotional pricing (available for up to 12 months, depending on your plan).

Speed (upload / download) Data cap Connection type Monthly price Up to 300 Mbps None Hybrid-Fiber Coax $49.99 for 12 months Up to 500 Mbps None Hybrid-Fiber Coax $69.99 for 24 months Up to 1 Gbps None Hybrid-Fiber Coax $89.99 for 24 months

* Anaheim Hills, CA pricing

Pros

Monthly plans start at $19.99 per month for the first year

Discounted installation when signing up online

Does not require contracts

Cons

Charge of $10 per 50 GB over the monthly limit

Upload speeds significantly lower than max. download speeds

Standard pricing not available on the website

Why we chose it: Finding a high-speed internet service when you live in a rural area can be a challenge. The best internet cable service providers focus on densely populated areas, which can leave rural customers without many options. Mediacom, however, is one of the best cable and internet providers catering to rural customers living in smaller markets in the Midwest and Southeast.

Mediacom offers four monthly plans for every budget with speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to 1 Gig. Data caps apply, but higher-tiered plans also receive higher usage limits. If you need more data, you’ll be charged $10 for every additional 50 gigabytes you use each month. With that in mind, you may be better off upgrading to a higher-tiered plan to get faster speeds and a higher data cap.

Mediacom customers can save money by bundling home phone and home automation services. Bundled packages also include whole-home WiFi at no extra charge and discounted installation charges. Mediacom also expends a $10 discount for autopay and paperless billing.

If high-speed cable internet isn’t available in your area, check out our list of the best satellite internet providers.

Speed (upload / download) Data cap Connection type Monthly price Up to 100 Mbps / 10 Mbps 300 GB Fiber-rich cable $19.99 for 12 months with autopay Up to 300 Mbps / 20 Mbps 1.5 TB Fiber-rich cable $39.99 for 12 months with autopay Up to 600 Mbps / 30 Mbps 3 TB Fiber-rich cable $49.99 for 12 months with autopay Up to 1 Gbps / 50 Mbps 6 TB Fiber-rich cable $59.99 for 12 months with autopay

* Des Moines, IA pricing

Pros

Uses WiFi 6e for an extended spectrum of coverage

No contracts required

Free installation for new customers

Cons

Upload speeds are not listed on its website

Top speeds are not available in all locations

Charges extra for exceeding data caps

Why we chose it: With the widespread adoption of wireless devices, having reliable WiFi across your home is crucial. Astound Broadband makes wireless internet access at home a priority with mesh WiFi that blankets your home. Its hardware and services provide WiFi security and bandwidth steering that satisfies even the most demanding internet users. Customers also have access to WiFi 6e, which is the latest generation of wireless access devices and offers an extended spectrum of coverage inside and outside the home.

When you sign up for cable internet service through Astound Broadband, there are no contracts, so you can cancel at any time without penalty. New customers also receive free installation, which can be a significant savings compared to other cable and internet providers.

There are some downsides to choosing Astound Broadband, however. Customers who pick the lower-end plans are subject to data caps, meaning they have to pay extra fees when they go over their monthly data allowance. Additionally, depending on where you live, you may not have access to Astound Broadband’s top internet speeds, which can be a challenge for heavy users who watch on demand movies, regional sports networks or local channels.

Speed (upload / download) Data cap Connection type Monthly price Up to 110 Mbps / 35 Mbps 1 TB Fiber, Cable $19.99 with autopay Up to 400 Mbps / 35 Mbps 1 TB Fiber, Cable $34.99 with autopay Up to 940 Mbps / 50 Mbps None Fiber, Cable $39.99 with autopay Up to 1 .2 Gb ps None Fiber, Cable $49.99 with autopay

* Chicago, IL pricing

Pros

Up to 5 Gig internet speeds are available

Monthly rates are locked in for two years

Third-year rates start at $10 more per month

New customers get a prepaid Visa gift card of up to $200

Cons

Upload speeds not disclosed on site

After-promotion prices aren't readily disclosed

5 Gig speeds are not available in all areas

Why we chose it: Most cable and internet providers lock in promotional pricing for just one year. With Optimum, customers receive promotional discounts and low pricing with a two-year price lock. Plus, your monthly rate increases by just $10 for the third year. Moreover, Optimum doesn’t require an annual contract to lock in those low monthly prices.

To get the best pricing on their cable internet service from Optimum, customers should sign up for autopay and paperless billing. They can also add unlimited mobile phone service for $30 per month when adding two or more lines. Bundling cell phone service saves $10 to $15 per month, depending on which cable internet plan you select.

New customers also qualify for a Visa prepaid gift card valued at $100 to $200. Plus, they get up to one year of Showtime, one of the premium channels for movie streaming. Lastly, customers who add Optimum Stream for $5 per month get to watch 50+ free streaming TV channels and can access their favorite mobile apps on the device.

Speed (upload / download) Data cap Connection type Monthly price Up to 300 Mbps / 20 Mbps None Fiber, Cable $40 for 24 months with autopay Up to 500 Mbps / 20 Mbps None Fiber, Cable $60 for 24 months with autopay Up to 1 Gbps / 35 Mbps None Fiber, Cable $70 for 24 months with autopay Up to 2 Gbps / 35 Mbps None Fiber, Cable $120 for 24 months with autopay Up to 5 Gbps / Mbps None Fiber, Cable $180 for 24 months with autopay

* Standard pricing for all regions.

Pros

Symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 2 Gbps

No data caps or throttling

Price guarantee for up to three years

Cons

One-year agreement and early termination fees on lower-tiered plans

No budget-friendly plans for lower speeds

Cannot buy online; you must call to start service

Why we chose it: Most cable and internet providers focus on their download speeds. However, what happens when you need to upload documents, participate in a webchat or have other needs? Frontier Internet is the best internet cable service when you need upload speeds to match your download speeds.

Frontier Internet offers three plans with symmetrical upload and download speeds and no data caps or overage charges. New customers also receive a free Amazon eero WiFi system at no extra charge. While there is no annual commitment with the top-tier plan, customers must sign a one-year contract if they choose one of the other two plans. However, to compensate for that commitment, those customers receive a Visa gift card worth up to $200.

New customers also receive a three-year price guarantee that their monthly bill will not increase during that time. To get the best pricing, you’ll need to sign up for autopay and paperless billing.

Speed (upload / download) Data cap Connection type Monthly price Up to 500 Mbps / 500 Mbps None Fiber $49.99 per month with autopay Up to 1 Gbps / 1 Gbps None Fiber $74.99 per month with autopay Up to 2 Gbps / 2 Gbps None Fiber $149.99 per month with autopay

* Standard pricing for all regions.

Pros

Plans start at $9.99 per month with discounts

None of its plans require a contract

30-day money-back guarantee on all plans

Cons

Promotional discounts expire after one year

Must install the equipment yourself or book a pro install

Data caps apply to almost all packages

Why we chose it: Customers who need a basic connection for email and browsing don’t need to spend over $100 per month on top-speed internet. WOW offers two cable internet packages under $30 a month (before taxes) that can handle the needs of light users who want basic internet connectivity.

While most WOW plans have data caps, customers aren’t affected based on the internet speeds they choose. The company’s top-tier, 1.2 Gbps plan includes unlimited data, faster speeds and a free modem. Customers on the 1 Gbps plan, on the other hand, can pay $30 more for unlimited usage (or simply upgrade to the next tier for a better value).

WOW doesn’t require contracts with any of its plans. It also offers speeds and data plans to meet the needs and budget of any user. However, to get the best rates, you need to sign up for autopay and paperless billing. For even more savings, you can bundle WOW!tv+, home phone ($9.99 per month) or mobile phone ($15 per month per line) plans with your cable internet service.

New customers may receive up to a $300 Visa gift card and up to one year of HBO Max for free, depending on the plan they choose. Customers also benefit from a 30-day money-back guarantee, so they can cancel during the trial period without penalty.

Speed (upload / download) Data cap Connection type Monthly price Up to 50 Mbps / 5 Mbps 1 TB Fiber, Cable $9.99 for 12 months with autopay Up to 200 Mbps / 10 Mbps 1.5 TB Fiber, Cable $29.99 for 12 months with autopay Up to 500 Mbps / 50 Mbps 2.5 TB Fiber, Cable $54.99 with autopay Up to 1 Gbps / 50 Mbps 3 TB Fiber, Cable $64.99 for 24 months with autopay Up to 1.2 Gbps / 50 Mbps None Fiber, Cable $94.99 with autopay

* Standard pricing for all regions.

Cable Internet Providers’ Guide

The following guide covers the average cost of internet services (including additional fees) and what to consider when choosing the right cable internet provider for your needs.

Main things to consider when choosing cable internet providers

When choosing between cable and internet providers, focus on the factors that are most important to you. While price and top speed are important, take a look at the provider’s reliability scores, upload versus download speeds, customer service availability and data caps. Also, be aware of the promotional pricing details and contract length to ensure that you aren’t locked into a contract with exorbitant rates.

What is the average cost of cable internet providers?

According to USTelecom, the broadband association, the average cost of cable internet is $45.97 per month for the typical internet package. However, actual cable service costs may be much higher or lower depending on where you live, the speed you select, whether you rent or buy your equipment, local tax rates and other factors.

How can you find internet service providers in your area?

One of the best ways to find a reliable internet service provider in your area is by talking to your real estate agent or neighbors. Asking questions and getting feedback on their experiences can help you narrow down your options and even get a better picture of how much you can expect to pay..

You may also want to check out the FCC’s National Broadband Map, but the data may not be current. Online review sites like CableTV.com, BroadbandNow.com, or InMyArea.com generally have more up-to-date information, but their recommendations may be influenced by affiliate partnerships and commissions.

What are the additional fees to your monthly cost?

In addition to paying for cable internet service, your monthly bill may include rental equipment charges and taxes.

Some cable and internet providers allow customers to bundle additional services. Bundling an internet plan with a cable TV package, landline telephone service or a cell phone plan is one of the best ways to lower your cable bill.

Cable internet providers FAQs

How can I get cable internet?

To get cable internet, contact local cable and internet providers and request service installation. You do not need cable television or landline phone service to receive cable internet. However, your home must be wired for cable in order to receive service, and most cable providers will install cable lines in your home if it doesn't already have them.

Which is the right speed for you?

The right internet speed for you will depend on your online activities. For users who primarily check email and do light internet browsing, a basic internet package should be fine. Heavy-duty users that stream videos, work from home, play graphics-intensive online games or upload/download large files should select higher speeds.

Is it possible to have two different internet providers in one house?

Yes, it is possible to have internet service from two different providers. However, only one provider can use your cable lines at a time. To have multiple cable and internet providers, each one would have to use different technology, like cable internet, DSL, cellular, satellite or WiFi, or you'd have to run a separate set of cables for them to connect to.

What is required to set up a cable internet connection?

To set up your cable internet service, you'll need a modem, a router, an ethernet cable to connect the devices and power cords. Nevertheless, many cable and internet providers use a single device that combines the modem and router.

You can rent your equipment from the cable company or buy one of the best routers for fiber optic internetbest routers for fiber optic internet, which can save you money in the long run.

Which type of connection should I choose?

The best cable service for internet access depends on where you live, the quality of the connection, your desired speed and the cost of the service.

Customers generally choose between cable internet, DSL, cellular or WiFi hotspots, but the fastest connection is fiber optic, which can reach speeds of up to 2,000 Mbps or higher. Fiber optic internet is only available in select areas around the country, however.

How we found the best cable internet providers

Our ranking methodology was determined based on the following categories:

Available internet speed: Customer needs vary, and the best cable internet providers offer multiple plans to meet the needs of their customers.

Plan pricing: The best internet cable services offer high speeds at a reasonable price. Many cable and internet providers offer discounts for up to two years to attract new customers.

Availability: Reliability is a big concern for most home internet customers. With more households streaming videos and TV or working from home, they need internet service that they can count on.

Features and add-ons: The best cable service includes easy installation, free modem rental and other features to make life easier for customers. Options for whole house WiFi, bundling additional services and other add-ons help to meet customer needs.

Summary of the best cable internet providers of 2023

Xfinity – Best for Bundling

Cox – Best for Gamers

Spectrum – Best for No-contract Option

Mediacom – Best for Rural Customers

Astound Broadband – Best for WiFi Access

Optimum – Best for Locked Prices

Frontier Internet – Best for Fast Upload Speeds

WOW – Best for Light Usage

© Copyright 2023 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.