8 Analysts Have This To Say About Zoom Video Comms

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $74.25, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.84%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Zoom Video Comms. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $78.00 $78.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $75.00 $71.00 Phil Winslow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $60.00 $55.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $78.00 $78.00 William Power Baird Lowers Outperform $77.00 $84.00 Nikolay Beliov B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $75.00 $78.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $83.00 $83.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $68.00 $72.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zoom Video Comms. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Zoom Video Comms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Zoom Video Comms's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Zoom Video Comms's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Zoom Video Comms: A Closer Look

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

Breaking Down Zoom Video Comms's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Zoom Video Comms's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.09% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zoom Video Comms's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.6%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Zoom Video Comms's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

