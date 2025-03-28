8 Analysts Have This To Say About Lineage

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $71.75, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. Experiencing a 12.04% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $81.57.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Lineage. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Mailman Citigroup Announces Neutral $64.00 - Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $74.00 $73.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $74.00 $81.00 Nicholas Thillman Baird Lowers Outperform $70.00 $76.00 Alex Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $75.00 $90.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $73.00 $76.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $77.00 $89.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $67.00 $86.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lineage. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lineage. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lineage compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lineage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lineage's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Lineage's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lineage analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lineage

Lineage Inc is a temperature-controlled warehouse real estate investment trust. It operates an interconnected global temperature-controlled warehouse network, comprising approximately millions of square feet across several warehouses predominantly located in densely populated critical-distribution markets across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's reportable segments are Global Warehousing, which utilizes the company's industrial real estate properties to provide temperature-controlled warehousing services to its customers, and Global Integrated Solutions, which complements Global Warehousing with specialized cold-chain services. Maximum revenue is generated from the Global Warehousing segment. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Lineage's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Lineage showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.37% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Lineage's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lineage's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lineage's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lineage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.8, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LINE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Citigroup Initiates Coverage On Neutral Mar 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform Mar 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for LINE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.