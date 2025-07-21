8 Analysts Have This To Say About 3M

3M (NYSE:MMM) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $155.5, a high estimate of $172.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Observing a 6.78% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $145.62.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of 3M by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $172.00 $170.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $170.00 $164.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $170.00 $150.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $160.00 $141.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $167.00 $140.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $141.00 $142.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Underperform $100.00 $98.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $164.00 $160.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to 3M. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to 3M. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of 3M compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of 3M compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of 3M's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of 3M's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on 3M analyst ratings.

Discovering 3M: A Closer Look

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

3M: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: 3M's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.03%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): 3M's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.87%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): 3M's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.8%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: 3M's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MMM

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Jul 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Jul 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MMM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.