8 Analysts Assess OneStream: What You Need To Know

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $32.88, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Experiencing a 8.31% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $35.86.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of OneStream among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $27.00 - Chris Quintero Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $34.00 $37.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $34.00 $38.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $35.00 $35.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $26.00 $30.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $32.00 $36.00 Chris Quintero Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $37.00 $37.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to OneStream. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of OneStream compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of OneStream's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of OneStream's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

OneStream Inc is an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and broader operational data and processes within a single platform. The Digital Finance Cloud of the company provides a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business and day-to-day execution. Company platform unifies core financial and operational data and processes within a single platform, with solutions that maintain the integrity of corporate reporting standards for Finance while providing operationally insights for business users.

OneStream's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining OneStream's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 29.13% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: OneStream's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): OneStream's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: OneStream's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

