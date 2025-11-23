8 Amazon Hacks Every Smart Shopper Should Know in 2025

Amazon has deeper discounts than you might imagine. Knowing the right way to shop the online marketplace can amount to big savings.

There’s a good chance you’re currently spending more than necessary, so it’s time to sharpen your game.

Keep reading to learn eight Amazon shopping tips that will help you cut costs.

Shop Today’s Deals

The Today’s Deals section is filled with a huge assortment of items — many deeply discounted. Filter by department, brands, customer reviews, price and discount to limit your search or simply scroll through and see what’s available.

If you see something you like, act fast, as these discounts won’t be available long.

Seek Out Lightning Deals

Available for a short time or in limited quantities, Lightning Deals can be found on the Today’s Deals page or the Prime Day page. You might also randomly stumble upon them while shopping.

The product page will show you how many deals have already been claimed and how long you have left to claim the discounted item. If all deals have been claimed, you may be able to join the waitlist to see if other customers complete the purchase in their allotted time.

Note that each Lightning Deal is limited to one per customer.

Subscribe and Save

Cut costs on regularly ordered items with Subscribe & Save. Choose from thousands of available products and receive a discount on every subscription — the percentage varies by product.

However, you can save up to 15% if you receive five or more products per auto-delivery, sent to one address. Reminder emails are sent before each delivery, making it easy to keep track of the items headed your way.

Deliveries can be skipped anytime, and you’re able to cancel subscriptions whenever you want.

Shop the Amazon Outlet

Score deals on markdown and overstock items at the Amazon Outlet. Items in nearly every category available on Amazon can be found here, offering plenty of opportunities to save.

If you’re just looking for deals — not a specific product — browse the Best Sellers, Under $10, Last Chance Savings, Customer Favorites and Overstock Deals sections to find discounted treasures.

Choose No-Rush Shipping

When you don’t urgently need your Amazon order, opting for No-Rush Shipping can be worth your while. With this delivery method, you’ll receive either a digital reward or an instant discount at checkout.

Find Steals Under $20 on Amazon Haul

Spend less and get more when shopping on Amazon Haul. All items are priced under $20, with most less than $10 — and some even under $1.

Shop a wide variety of categories, including fashion, home, lifestyle and electronics. Items typically have a one- to two-week delivery time.

Amazon Resale

Previously known as Amazon Warehouse, Amazon Resale is the place to find discounted used, pre-owned and open box products. Each item is thoroughly tested, and the condition is noted, so you can make an informed buying decision.

Products typically don’t come with a manufacturer’s warranty, but they are backed by Amazon’s 30-day return policy.

Get the Amazon Prime Visa

If you’re in the market for a new credit card, consider the Amazon Prime Visa. Earn 5% back on Amazon.com purchases and 10% back with the Prime card bonus on select Amazon.com products and categories — as well as varying percentages of cash back on other purchases.

As an added bonus, this card has no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees.

