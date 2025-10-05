Personal Finance

8 Aldi Fall Items the Middle Class Needs To Buy for Under $20

October 05, 2025 — 09:12 am EDT

There’s a lot you can buy at Aldi for $20 or less. From seasonal flavors available for a limited time to ingredients to make all your favorite fall comfort meals, middle-class shoppers ultimately save more money on fall essentials from Aldi’s in-house brands than they would buying name brand items elsewhere.

From cider to stuffing, see the savory, sweet and snuggly products worth buying this fall at Aldi.

natures_nectar_apple_cider

Nature’s Nectar Apple Cider

  • Price: $6.29

Delicious stews, pulled pork and doughnuts are just a few of the many dishes you can use Nature’s Nectar apple cider to make and enjoy throughout fall. 

Less than $7 buys you one gallon of apple cider — a major bargain for the price.

barissimo_non_dairy_pumpkin_spice_creamer

Barissimo Non Dairy Pumpkin Spice Creamer

  • Price: $3.05

Plenty of pumpkin spice creamers from Barissimo are now available at Aldi. 

Middle-class shoppers looking to cut down on expenses may opt for the non dairy pumpkin spice creamer instead of the original pumpkin spice flavor, as the latter costs $3.89. It’s still the same great taste and sizing while saving 84 cents.

reggano_pastas_halloween_pasta

Reggano Pastas Halloween Pasta

  • Price: $2.29

Make your next pasta night as spooktacular as it is delicious with Reggano Pastas Halloween-themed pasta. 

Each one-pound bag includes pasta shaped like bats, pumpkins, spiders and more creepy cool characters. Add it to your shopping cart when it arrives on Aldi shelves on October 1.

specially_selected_brioche_stuffing

Specially Selected Brioche Stuffing

  • Price: $1.49

Kick off your Thanksgiving shopping this month by stocking up on Specially Selected brioche stuffing. 

This affordable stuffing will be available October 29 at Aldi locations nationwide and comes in your choice of herb or garlic and rosemary flavors.

bake_shop_apple_cider_donuts

Bake Shop Apple Cider Donuts

  • Price: $3.29

Is it cheaper to grab apple cider donuts from Aldi or Trader Joe’s? The answer is Aldi, where $3.29 buys you a half dozen donuts compared to spending $4.99 at Trader Joe’s for the same amount and flavor of donuts.

bakers_corner_apple_cinnamon_quick_bread_mix

Baker’s Corner Apple Cinnamon Quick Bread Mix

  • Price: $2.19

Bake up a loaf of apple cinnamon bread to enjoy at breakfast or bring to gatherings with a box of Baker’s Corner quick bread mix. This flavor is cheaper than most name brand mixes and much more affordable compared to buying ready-made apple cinnamon-flavored breads.

stonemill_ground_nutmeg

Stonemill Ground Nutmeg

  • Price: $2.19

From making all your favorite comfort foods to baking up Thanksgiving desserts from family recipes, you’ll get your money’s worth from Stonemill ground nutmeg this fall. 

kirkton_house_throw_blanket

Kirkton House Super Soft and Cozy Throw Blanket

  • Price: $4.99

Six ultra cozy throw blankets have arrived at Aldi for less than $5 each, but they won’t be in stock for too long. Shop fall patterns in leaves, plaid, warm pumpkins, neutral pumpkins, books and tea or floral before they sell out.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of September 30, 2025, and are subject to change. 

