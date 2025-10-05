8 Aldi Fall Items the Middle Class Needs To Buy for Under $20

There’s a lot you can buy at Aldi for $20 or less. From seasonal flavors available for a limited time to ingredients to make all your favorite fall comfort meals, middle-class shoppers ultimately save more money on fall essentials from Aldi’s in-house brands than they would buying name brand items elsewhere.

See More: 5 Items With Greater Value at Dollar Tree Than Costco

Discover Next: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

From cider to stuffing, see the savory, sweet and snuggly products worth buying this fall at Aldi.

Nature’s Nectar Apple Cider

Price: $6.29

Delicious stews, pulled pork and doughnuts are just a few of the many dishes you can use Nature’s Nectar apple cider to make and enjoy throughout fall.

Less than $7 buys you one gallon of apple cider — a major bargain for the price.

Be Aware: 4 Things That Are Cheaper To Keep Than To Sell

Explore More: 7 Trader Joe’s Dinners That Will Feed Your Entire Family for Under $15

Barissimo Non Dairy Pumpkin Spice Creamer

Price: $3.05

Plenty of pumpkin spice creamers from Barissimo are now available at Aldi.

Middle-class shoppers looking to cut down on expenses may opt for the non dairy pumpkin spice creamer instead of the original pumpkin spice flavor, as the latter costs $3.89. It’s still the same great taste and sizing while saving 84 cents.

Trending Now: 50 Kirkland Signature Products Costco Shoppers Say Are Worth Every Penny

Reggano Pastas Halloween Pasta

Price: $2.29

Make your next pasta night as spooktacular as it is delicious with Reggano Pastas Halloween-themed pasta.

Each one-pound bag includes pasta shaped like bats, pumpkins, spiders and more creepy cool characters. Add it to your shopping cart when it arrives on Aldi shelves on October 1.

Specially Selected Brioche Stuffing

Price: $1.49

Kick off your Thanksgiving shopping this month by stocking up on Specially Selected brioche stuffing.

This affordable stuffing will be available October 29 at Aldi locations nationwide and comes in your choice of herb or garlic and rosemary flavors.

Bake Shop Apple Cider Donuts

Price: $3.29

Is it cheaper to grab apple cider donuts from Aldi or Trader Joe’s? The answer is Aldi, where $3.29 buys you a half dozen donuts compared to spending $4.99 at Trader Joe’s for the same amount and flavor of donuts.

Read More: Mark Cuban Tells Americans To Stock Up on Consumables as Trump’s Tariffs Hit — Here’s What To Buy

Baker’s Corner Apple Cinnamon Quick Bread Mix

Price: $2.19

Price: $2.19

Bake up a loaf of apple cinnamon bread to enjoy at breakfast or bring to gatherings with a box of Baker’s Corner quick bread mix. This flavor is cheaper than most name brand mixes and much more affordable compared to buying ready-made apple cinnamon-flavored breads.

Stonemill Ground Nutmeg

Price: $2.19

From making all your favorite comfort foods to baking up Thanksgiving desserts from family recipes, you’ll get your money’s worth from Stonemill ground nutmeg this fall.

Kirkton House Super Soft and Cozy Throw Blanket

Price: $4.99

Six ultra cozy throw blankets have arrived at Aldi for less than $5 each, but they won’t be in stock for too long. Shop fall patterns in leaves, plaid, warm pumpkins, neutral pumpkins, books and tea or floral before they sell out.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of September 30, 2025, and are subject to change.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Aldi Fall Items the Middle Class Needs To Buy for Under $20

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.