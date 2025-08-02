8 Affordable Small Cities To Retire in Florida

Some retirees dream of jet-setting across the globe to explore faraway destinations, while others envision their golden years spent somewhere warm, relaxing and affordable.
Thanks to no state income tax and zero taxes on Social Security and pensions, plus year-round sunshine, Florida continues to rank as one of the most retiree-friendly states, especially for those living on a fixed income.
But not all Florida cities offer an affordable lifestyle. For example, major cities like Miami Beach and Palm Beach may boast oceanfront views and luxurious amenities, but they come with sky-high home prices and a steep cost of living.
For a more affordable option, many retirees are migrating to Florida’s smaller cities. These quieter destinations still offer sunshine, beaches, access to parks and outdoor recreation, and senior favorites –such as golf, biking trails, arts and culture and plenty of birdwatching.
To bring you the best small cities to retire in Florida, GOBankingRates analyzed data from multiple sources on median housing prices and average rental costs from Zillow, population and median household income.
Port Charlotte
- Population over 65: 30%
- Median home sale price: $245,667
- Average monthly rent: $1,721
- Median household income: $60,501
Pine Hills
- Population over 65: 13%
- Median home sale price: $256,500
- Average monthly rent: $1,942
- Median household income: $46,199
Pensacola
- Population 65+: 18%
- Median home sale price: $265,000
- Average monthly rent: $1,750
- Median household income: $72,699
Inverness
- Population over 65: 40%
- Median home sale price: $287, 500
- Average monthly rent: $1,750
- Median household income: $44,899
Ocala
- Population over 65: 19.3%
- Median home sale price: $299,000
- Average monthly rent: $1,800
- Median household income: $52,121
Spring Hill
- Population over 65: 23%
- Median home sale price: $315,000
- Average monthly rent: $2,000
- Median household income: $55,573
Kissimmee
- Population over 65: 12%
- Median home sale price: $324,500
- Average monthly rent: $2,295
- Median household income: $41,746
Melbourne
- Population over 65: 22%
- Median home sale price: $350,283
- Average monthly rent: $2,100
- Median household income: $55,543
