8 Affordable Small Cities To Retire in Florida



Some retirees dream of jet-setting across the globe to explore faraway destinations, while others envision their golden years spent somewhere warm, relaxing and affordable.

Thanks to no state income tax and zero taxes on Social Security and pensions, plus year-round sunshine, Florida continues to rank as one of the most retiree-friendly states, especially for those living on a fixed income.

But not all Florida cities offer an affordable lifestyle. For example, major cities like Miami Beach and Palm Beach may boast oceanfront views and luxurious amenities, but they come with sky-high home prices and a steep cost of living.

For a more affordable option, many retirees are migrating to Florida’s smaller cities. These quieter destinations still offer sunshine, beaches, access to parks and outdoor recreation, and senior favorites –such as golf, biking trails, arts and culture and plenty of birdwatching.

To bring you the best small cities to retire in Florida, GOBankingRates analyzed data from multiple sources on median housing prices and average rental costs from Zillow, population and median household income.

Port Charlotte

Population over 65: 30%

30% Median home sale price: $245,667

$245,667 Average monthly rent: $1,721

$1,721 Median household income: $60,501

Pine Hills

Population over 65: 13%

13% Median home sale price: $256,500

$256,500 Average monthly rent: $1,942

$1,942 Median household income: $46,199

Pensacola

Population 65+: 18%

18% Median home sale price: $265,000

$265,000 Average monthly rent: $1,750

$1,750 Median household income: $72,699

Inverness

Population over 65: 40%

40% Median home sale price: $287, 500

$287, 500 Average monthly rent: $1,750

$1,750 Median household income: $44,899

Ocala

Population over 65: 19.3%

19.3% Median home sale price: $299,000

$299,000 Average monthly rent: $1,800

$1,800 Median household income: $52,121

Spring Hill

Population over 65: 23%

23% Median home sale price: $315,000

$315,000 Average monthly rent: $2,000

$2,000 Median household income: $55,573

Kissimmee

Population over 65: 12%

12% Median home sale price: $324,500

$324,500 Average monthly rent: $2,295

$2,295 Median household income: $41,746

Melbourne

Population over 65: 22%

22% Median home sale price: $350,283

$350,283 Average monthly rent: $2,100

$2,100 Median household income: $55,543

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Affordable Small Cities To Retire in Florida

