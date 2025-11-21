8 in 10 Workers Getting More Work Without More Pay — How To Deal With ‘Ghost Growth’ Without Getting Fired

In a worrying trend, more employees have started complaining about “ghost growth”: Increases in responsibilities and sometimes titles, without corresponding increases in pay or power.

A study released in September by MyPerfectResume found that 78% of workers have been assigned new duties without a raise. Over half (53%) say their career looks like it’s progressing — but isn’t.

As a backdrop, the labor market appears to be stalling, with weak job figures reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics since April. So what can employees experiencing ghost growth do?

Document Wins and Responsibilities

Don’t assume your manager fully realizes all the work that you do and the value you create.

“Document your role evolution,” urges Tia Katz, CEO of executive coaching platform Hu-X. “Track outcomes, along with your tasks. Quantifiably show how your extra work has moved a project forward, strengthened the team’s efforts or helped in achieving a company goal.”

Negotiate Respectfully but Assertively

Armed with tangible data, you can sit down one-on-one with your boss and make your case.

Feel free to ask for a raise. But before sitting down to negotiate, put some thought into what you want most. Is a raise your highest priority? Or would you rather have more paid time off, more remote working days, or a more flexible work schedule?

If your boss can’t give you your first choice, acknowledge that and ask for your second choice instead. And possibly your third and fourth.

“Remember, you’re not asking for a favor,” notes Milos Eric, general manager at hospitality job platform OysterLink. “You’re providing a return on investment.”

Reduce Workload With Prioritization

Perhaps you don’t want anything but a lighter workload. You can accomplish that, too. If your employer has assigned you more work than you can handle, productivity expert Ann Vanino urges you to tell them rather than simply burning out.

“Ask your boss to create a priority ranking of your work. Explain that you want to make sure the most important tasks get done first,” Vanino said. “This communicates that the added tasks require more time, without you having to mention stress, time or burnout at this point.”

Leverage Ghost Growth for a New Job

Still not getting the two-way relationship you want from your employer? Find one who values you. Fortunately, all that ghost growth makes your resume shinier.

“You’re better positioned for the roles that do pay more, because you already have those responsibilities and titles,” explains career coach Rebecca Henninger behind The Job Girl.

Relentlessly network within your field — then ask for meetings to hear more about how other companies are looking to expand. Then simply tell them “I absolutely love what you’re doing, and would like to be a part of it.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 in 10 Workers Getting More Work Without More Pay — How To Deal With ‘Ghost Growth’ Without Getting Fired

