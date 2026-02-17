This $750,000 Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status

Key Points

The company encompasses scores of subsidiary companies in diversified businesses.

It has a hefty stock portfolio as well.

It's built to last, thanks to sound investments, savvy management, and resilient industries.

Many of us are aiming to become millionaires, if not multimillionaires, by retirement. Thus, we may be seeking stocks that can help us get there. It's easy to look to growth stocks -- but they can be overvalued at times and can fall more sharply than other stocks during market pullbacks.

To play it safer, I'd like to suggest investing in a stock with a preposterous price: about $750,000 per share. Don't worry, though -- because there's a different class of the same stock that trades for just $500 per share. The company is the one Warren Buffett helmed for 60-some years: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB).

Buffett led the company to grow at an average annual rate of roughly 20% over those 60 years -- but as with any huge company, it's hard to keep growing at such a brisk rate. So anyone investing now should expect slower growth.

The overall stock market has averaged annual gains of close to 10% over many decades, and Berkshire's management will certainly be aiming to top that. So let's assume, conservatively, 11% annual gains. The table shows how your money could grow at that rate:

Growing at 11% for $1,000 invested monthly Five years $74,734 10 years $200,664 15 years $412,864 20 years $770,434 25 years $1,372,960 30 years $2,388,251

Of course, Berkshire could grow more quickly or slowly. And much will depend on how much you invest in it, and how often.

If you do invest, here's what you'll get: You'll be a part owner of the scores of companies Berkshire wholly owns, such as Geico, Benjamin Moore, See's Candies, International Dairy Queen, Forest River, McLane, and the entire BNSF railroad. (Berkshire is especially involved in insurance, energy, transportation, manufacturing, and retail.) Berkshire also has a major stock portfolio, owning meaningful chunks of companies such as Chevron, American Express, Coca-Cola, and Bank of America.

Consider investing in Berkshire Hathaway, as it's built to last.

