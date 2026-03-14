The $700 Billion AI Spending Boom: 3 Tech Stocks Positioned to Win in 2026

Key Points

Nvidia should continue to see strong growth as AI infrastructure spending soars.

As a leader in HBM, Micron is also poised to see strong growth stemming from the AI data center build-out.

With a virtual monopoly in advanced chip manufacturing, TSMC is set to continue to see strong growth.

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The five largest hyperscalers (owners of massive data centers) alone are set to spend more than $700 billion on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure this year. That's a massive amount that is more than the gross domestic product (GDP) of most countries.

Let's look at three AI stocks well-positioned to benefit from this spending.

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Nvidia

As the undisputed leader in AI infrastructure, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is certainly one of the companies best positioned for this AI data center spending spree. The company has already been putting up tremendous growth, with its revenue surging eightfold over the past three years to $215.9 billion for the fiscal year 2026 ended in January. Its revenue continues to grow at a rapid pace, climbing 73% year over year last quarter.

Nvidia has established itself as the muscle behind AI workloads with its graphics processing units (GPUs). However, the company is now much more than just chips. Its networking portfolio has actually been its fastest-growing business, with revenue skyrocketing 264% last quarter to $11 billion. Nvidia is now offering end-to-end AI server solutions, which should help it capture even more of this AI spending.

At the same time, the stock is attractively valued, trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22 times based on current fiscal-year analyst estimates.

Micron Technology

For GPUs and other AI chips to perform at their best, they need to be packaged with a special form of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) called high-bandwidth memory (HBM). With demand for AI chips soaring, so is demand for HBM. Meanwhile, these components are in short supply. Not only is HBM manufacturing more complex, but it also requires upwards of three times the wafer capacity of ordinary DRAM. This has left the entire DRAM market in tight supply, which has been increasing prices.

As one of the big three DRAM makers, along with Korean companies Samsung and SK Hynix, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is well-positioned to benefit from this trend. The company saw its revenue jump 57% year over year last quarter, while even more importantly, its gross margins soared from 38.4% a year ago to 56%. That's leading to huge gains in profit and cash flow.

Meanwhile, Micron's stock is inexpensive due to its historically cyclical nature, trading at a forward P/E of just 11.5 times fiscal 2026 analyst estimates (ending in August) and just over 8.5 times the fiscal 2027 consensus. Micron has been seeking longer-term contracts for HBM, and if the company can shake off some of the cyclicality of its business, given the huge secular growth of AI infrastructure, then the stock could have a lot of upside from here.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Another company set to benefit from the surge in AI data center spending is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). The company is the largest foundry in the world, and given its technological expertise and scale, it has a virtual monopoly on making advanced logic chips like GPUs. This position not only makes the company a closer partner to chip designers like Nvidia but also gives it strong pricing power. In fact, it has been reported that it has already laid out a four-year, planned price hike for its services.

TSMC has been seeing strong growth, with its revenue climbing 25.5% year over year last quarter. Meanwhile, that growth shows no signs of slowing down. It recently saw a 37% increase in revenue in local currencies for January and a 22% rise for February. Overall, it is projecting that its AI-related revenue will grow at a more than 50% annual pace through 2029.

TSMC's stock is also attractively valued, trading at a forward P/E of 24 times 2026 analyst estimates. Given its valuation and growth, it is a top AI stock to own.

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Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.