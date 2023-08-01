7 Ways To Bargain Shop Without a Dollar Tree Nearby

If you don’t have a local discount store, it might feel like you’re missing out on all the good deals. But if you’re a smart shopper, you don’t need a Dollar Tree to save.

Here are seven expert tips for finding deals, spending less and getting money back.

Know the Season To Buy

Certain items are cheaper during certain times of the year. By knowing what you should purchase when, you can get great bargains on necessities.

For example, clothing items like winter coats and swimsuits go on sale at the end of the season. Pay attention to clothes you own that will need replacing next year and buy when stores are marking them down. Planning like this takes organization, but it’s great for your wallet.

On the other hand, you should always buy produce when it’s in season. Fruits sold out of season are imported from farther away and cost more, so plan your menu around what’s in season now and you’ll save money. Plus, they’ll be fresher and probably taste better.

Always Get the Generic Version

When it comes to grocery and pharmacy items, the generic or store brand product is almost always the same thing as the name brand, right down to the last ingredient. So, give yourself a discount by going for the cheaper version.

Try Thrift Stores or a Buy-Nothing Group

For many items, used will do just as well as new. Get acquainted with your local thrift store. You can find gently used clothing there; and, depending on the selection, it might also be a great place to buy cheap home goods, decor, books and more.

Another place to find goods someone else doesn’t need anymore is a buy-nothing group. These are community Facebook groups where people list items they want to get rid of to reduce waste and pass goods directly on to people who will make use of them.

Don’t Miss Out on Coupons

Depending on the store, you may be able to find deals you wouldn’t otherwise see on the store’s app or by signing up for emails. In addition, always check your receipts — many stores give you coupons or special offers for your next shopping trip there. There also might be an opportunity to fill out a survey in exchange for a special deal.

Know Where To Shop

We don’t just mean knowing which stores have the best prices. You can save a lot of money by understanding where the best prices are within a single store.

Store layouts are organized to trick shoppers into spending more. At supermarkets, eye-catching areas like corners and the shelf at eye level are stocked with the more expensive products. If you walk a few feet farther down the aisle or crouch down to the lower shelves or reach up to the higher ones, you’ll likely find what you need for a bit cheaper.

Shop in Bulk

Take advantage of bulk discounts for non-perishable items that you always use (think food staples like rice or toiletries like shampoo). Even if a warehouse store membership isn’t worth it for you, you can find bulk packages of many items on stores like Amazon.

One word of warning though: Check the unit price. Some stores count on shoppers assuming there’s a bulk discount. Always compare the cost per unit on the regular and bulk sizes of an item before you buy to make sure you’re really getting a deal.

Download a Cash-Back App

Getting cash back turns every purchase into a bargain. You can put a percentage of what you spend on groceries, restaurants and gas back in your wallet using Upside, an app that partners with local businesses. Offers vary among participating stores, but the average offer is 10% back at restaurants, 7% back on groceries and 11 cents per gallon of gas. Consider how much you spend on food and gas per year, and you’ll understand how Upside’s frequent users earn an average of $340 annually.

