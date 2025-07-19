7 Ways To Keep a Bank Tech Outage From Affecting Your Paycheck

A growing number of workers are experiencing delayed paychecks due to bank technology outages and cybersecurity breaches.

From Starbucks to the U.S. Coast Guard, recent incidents highlighted the fragility of the payroll pipeline. When networks go offline, employees are often left waiting.

Here are seven ways to deal with a bank tech outage that may affect your ability to receive your paycheck on time.

Confirm the Payment Was Sent

Before assuming it’s a banking issue, employees should verify with their HR or payroll department that the payment was processed. They can request a confirmation or ACH trace number to help the bank track the deposit if necessary.

“Then, check in with your bank to see if the deposit is pending or if there were any account-specific issues,” said Diana Babaeva, a fin-tech expert and founder of Twistly.ai. “In parallel, review your own direct deposit setup. Make sure the account details on file are still accurate.”

Pinpoint Where the Delay Is Happening

To determine whether the issue lies with the employer or the bank, employees need to trace the payment’s path. A confirmation or ACH trace number can help identify whether the delay occurred during the transfer, at the payroll provider or within the bank itself.

“The trace number is key here,” Babaeva said. “If HR provides one, your bank can use it to track whether the funds have been received. If the employer says they issued the payment and your bank has no record of it, that suggests the issue may lie with the payroll provider or the transfer process in between.”

Babaeva added, “On the flip side, if the funds have already landed at your bank but aren’t visible in your account, it could be an internal bank issue.”

Watch for Larger Issues

Sometimes, the problem isn’t with your employer or your bank, but with the payroll provider itself.

Babaeva said if a major company like ADP or Paycom is experiencing an outage, it can delay paychecks for thousands of workers across multiple businesses. Keeping an eye on company-wide emails and news headlines can help clarify whether you’re part of a broader issue.

“In my experience, paycheck delays usually boil down to one of a few things: a technical glitch in the payroll [digital structure] (especially with third-party providers), issues with ACH transfers between banks, or broader banking [digital structure] outages,” Babaeva said. “We’ve also seen delays caused by cybersecurity breaches, [digital structure] maintenance overruns, or even human error like an incorrect file upload or missing authorization.”

She added, “Lately, with more companies relying on cloud-based payroll platforms, even a hiccup in one piece of that infrastructure can ripple out and delay payments for thousands of workers.”

Ask About Alternative Payment Options

If the delay is confirmed and finances are tight, employees can inquire whether their employer can issue a paper check or an off-cycle payment. Some companies also offer early wage access services to help bridge the gap.

“If it turns out the delay is real and you need cash urgently, see if your employer can issue a paper check or an off-cycle payment,” Babaeva said. “Some companies also offer early wage access services, which might be helpful in these situations.”

Build a Buffer for Future Delays

The best defense against paycheck disruptions is a small emergency fund, ideally, at least one paycheck’s worth of expenses in a separate savings account.

“I also recommend automating that savings whenever possible, even if it’s just $20 to $50 a pay period,” Babaeva said. “That small cushion can buy you peace of mind during short-term disruptions.”

Use Tools To Stay Ahead of Delays

In addition to building savings, employees can use tech tools to stay alert and prepared. They should set up deposit alerts through their bank, and keep their payroll app up to date.

Babaeva said, “Consider having a small line of credit or low-interest credit card available, not for everyday use, but as a backstop during these kinds of unexpected issues.”

Beyond the Outage

While immediate steps can help track down a delayed deposit, the bigger goal is to build resilience before the next disruption hits. Patrice Williams-Lindo, a workforce futurist, recommended adjusting bill due dates, diversifying income streams to offer more control, and knowing your state’s wage laws to provide leverage if payroll problems persist.

“Outages happen, but your entire survival shouldn’t hinge on one Friday deposit landing on time,” Williams-Lindo said. “Keep receipts, advocate for your pay and remember this is your legal right — not you ‘being difficult.'”

