7 Ways To Fly First Class on the Cheap

Ever dreamed of flying first class but thought it was out of reach? Well with a bit of know-how and a sprinkle of savvy, that first-class ticket can be yours without breaking the bank.

Here are some insider tips to help you upgrade your travel experience without downgrading your wallet.

Join Frequent Flyer Programs

Start by joining frequent flyer programs with your preferred airlines. It’s free to sign up, and you’ll earn miles every time you fly.

Over time, these miles add up and can be redeemed for upgrades to first class. Plus, the more you fly with the same airline, the higher your loyalty status, which often comes with complimentary upgrades.

Keep an Eye on Special Offers

Airlines occasionally have special offers where they sell first-class tickets at a significant discount. Sign up for airline newsletters, follow your favorites on social media and set up flight alerts on travel apps.

Being in the know means you can snag those first-class deals as soon as they drop.

Use Credit Card Points and Perks

Many credit cards offer travel rewards that can be redeemed for flights or upgrades. Some even provide complimentary lounge access or a free companion ticket each year.

Do you research and choose a card that aligns with your travel habits and offers the best perks for you.

Bid for an Upgrade

Airlines often offer unsold first-class seats to economy passengers through a bidding system where you can make an offer on what you’re willing to pay for an upgrade.

It’s a bit of a gamble, but if your bid is accepted, you’ll enjoy all the luxury of first class for a fraction of the price.

Be Flexible with Your Travel Dates

Flying during off-peak times can significantly reduce the cost of a first-class ticket. If your travel dates are flexible, consider flying when demand is lower in the middle of the week or during shoulder season — the period between the peak and the off-peak seasons.

Not only will the flights be cheaper, but you’ll also enjoy a quieter and more personalized experience onboard.

Check for Last-Minute Upgrades

Sometimes airlines offer last-minute upgrades at the check-in counter or even at the boarding gate. These offers can be a real bargain, especially if the flight isn’t full. Arrive a little early and inquire politely. You might just score that first-class seat.

Volunteer To Get Bumped

Airlines sometimes overbook flights and look for volunteers to take a later flight. If you’re not in a rush, volunteering can be a smart move.

Often, you’ll receive travel vouchers that can be used for future flights or upgrades, and sometimes, you might be offered a first-class seat on your next flight as a thank you.

Flying first class doesn’t have to be a distant dream. With a mix of strategy, flexibility and a bit of luck, you can experience the high life in the sky.

