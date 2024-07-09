7 Vacation Destinations That Are Cheaper to Fly to Than Drive

Planning a vacation involves many decisions. Where do you want to go? When do you want to travel? Another consideration is choosing between flying or driving. Despite what you might believe, some destinations are cheaper to fly to than to drive.

In this article, we’ll cover seven popular vacation destinations that are actually cheaper to fly to than drive.

Check Out: 3 Places To Travel That Are Like Hawaii but Way Cheaper

Try This: 7 Reasons You Should Consider a Financial Advisor — Even If You’re Not Wealthy

Denver, Colorado

Are you interested in hiking in the Rocky Mountains? How about attending music festivals at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre? Denver, Colorado, might be at the top of your visit list, but before you load up your car, be sure you consider your flight options.

Jesse Neugarten, Dollar Flight Club’s founder and CEO, says, “Recently, we’ve seen round-trip flights to Denver from major hubs like Los Angeles and Chicago for as low as $180 on airlines like Southwest and Frontier. We’re also seeing prices around 20% lower than average this year.”

Learn More: Dave Ramsey: 7 Vacation Splurges That Are a Waste of Money

Orlando, Florida

If you’re looking for a little magic, Orlando, Florida might be on your vacation destination list. Whether you want to take your family to different theme parks at Walt Disney World or visit a nearby beach, evaluate your flight options in advance.

“Flights to Orlando from cities like New York and Atlanta are currently priced around $100 to $150 round-trip on airlines like Spirit, Southwest, and JetBlue. We’ve noticed these prices are about 16% lower than average this year,” according to Jesse Neugarten.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Do you enjoy fine dining? How about a bustling nightlife, large shopping centers, and different entertainment options? Making the drive to Las Vegas, Nevada, might seem simpler than catching a flight, but is this really the case?

Jesse Neugarten highlights, “Flights to Las Vegas from cities like San Francisco and Dallas are available for as low as $50 to $110 round-trip on airlines such as Southwest and Allegiant Air. Our data at Dollar Flight Club shows that these prices are approximately 28% lower than average this year.”

Nashville, Tennessee

Everyone should visit the hub of country music at some point. Nashville is the place to be if you’re interested in trendy shopping, live music at every corner, or up-and-coming restaurants. If you’re a road trip person, driving to Nashville might be your preferred method of travel. However, before you put your road trip playlist on, consider your flight options.

Nashville can get hot in the summer, which is why many airlines offer low prices. In July, Southwest Airlines offers flights for as low as $39. Throughout the rest of the year, it’s not uncommon to find flights under $100. Saving on your transportation costs can free up spending in other areas, like your restaurant budget or lodging accommodations.

Reykjavik, Iceland

Have you dreamed about seeing the Northern Lights? How about spending a few short days exploring Iceland? Reykjavik, Iceland, limits your travel options to boats or aircraft. If you are concerned about travel time or get seasick, taking a hopper flight might be your best (and cheapest) option.

Airlines, like PLAY, offer various low-cost flight options to Iceland. During the northern lights season (from late August until April), you can find flights for around $79 from Europe or New York to Iceland. Additionally, PLAY Airlines has numerous hopper flights with layover options of up to 10 days at no extra cost. With costs this low, it’s going to be cheaper for many people to fly to Iceland than road trip to many locations closer to home.

Austin, Texas

Are you seeking a warm vacation with different cultures, cuisines, and nightlife activities? Austin, Texas, provides just that and more. Since Austin is located near the middle of the United States, you might consider traveling by car. However, because of its popularity, flights are relatively inexpensive.

Like other destinations, you can secure flights to Austin for under $100 for a one-way trip. These prices can go even lower if you travel during the off-season. Frequently check major airlines or Google Flights for price drops.

Washington, DC

Do you want to visit the White House? How about immersing yourself in American history? If so, Washington, DC, might be a destination you are planning on visiting. Keeping costs low requires you to look into cheap flight options.

Flights to Washington, DC, can be cost-effective. In fact, flights under $100 are common. Airlines like United Airlines, Southwest, and Delta all have cheap flight options year-round. Watch for sales throughout the year to get the best price on your flight.

To Fly or Drive?

These destinations are only a few of the vacation spots that offer low-cost flight options. In fact, if you are near a major airport, the odds are high you can find travel deals to your destination. When deciding between driving and flying, you need to factor in the full cost. For example, if you rent a car, what’s the cost? How about the cost of gas?

Although driving seems more straightforward, it’s not always the cheapest solution for your travel plans. Take the time to search for deals.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Vacation Destinations That Are Cheaper to Fly to Than Drive

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.