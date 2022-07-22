7 Undervalued Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cybersecurity stocks are a hot commodity in the stock market right now. Due to the increasing cybersecurity threats businesses and individuals face, cybersecurity stocks are in high demand.

If you’re looking to invest in cybersecurity, now is the time to do it. There are various cybersecurity companies to choose from, so you can find one that aligns with your investment goals. Whether you’re looking for growth potential or income potential, there’s a cybersecurity stock for you. So don’t wait any longer; start investing in cybersecurity today.

This list will provide you with seven cybersecurity stocks that are undervalued versus their potential. Keep these in mind when curating a portfolio of cybersecurity stocks.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) provides a wide range of cybersecurity solutions. Both large and small organizations use Fortinet’s products, and the company has a strong presence in both the commercial and government sectors.

Fortinet’s products protect networks, servers, and data from various threats, including malware, viruses, worms, and other malicious software. In addition, Fortinet’s products can also prevent unauthorized access to network resources and provide content filtering to prevent users from accessing inappropriate or harmful websites.

Fortinet is a leader in the cybersecurity industry, and organizations around the world trust its products.

Fortinet is expected to see revenue grow by 28%-29% in fiscal 2022 in a range of $4.350 billion to $4.400 billion. The company forecasts that adjusted earnings per share will increase by 22%-25%. Despite growing rapidly, cybersecurity is still profitable, a rare achievement that makes it one of the undervalued cybersecurity stocks to keep your eye on.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is a company that specializes in providing security solutions for the enterprise. The company offers many products and services to help organizations protect their networks from attack.

Palo Alto Networks is a market leader in network security, and its products are used by some of the largest enterprises in the world.

The company has a strong reputation for innovation and is constantly introducing new products and features to its portfolio. It is a trusted partner for enterprise security, and its products are backed by a team of expert staff who are committed to helping customers stay safe online.

Palo Alto Networks sells its products and services through partners and resellers worldwide. Palo Alto Networks went public on July 20, 2012, and is traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “PANW.”

Since 2014, Palo Alto has made several acquisitions to expand its ecosystem into fresh and faster-growing markets. In just 10 years, Palo Alto increased its annual revenue from $255 million to a whopping 4.3 billion.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) antivirus software protects computers from viruses, spyware, and other malware. Its long-standing leadership position makes it one of the undervalued cybersecurity stocks to buy.

Norton’s internet security products protect against online threats such as phishing attacks and malicious websites.

LifeLock identity theft protection services help to protect against identity theft and fraud. NortonLifeLock also offers a variety of other security products, including web security, email security, and data security solutions.

A perennial name in the computer world, Norton has dropped off a bit recently. It is not as marketable or vibrant, but it can still provide reliable protection and some of its best-known products like antivirus software.

The chief reasons for the decline are the concern over slowing growth and the delay in its $8.6 billion merger with Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF). Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority believes that the tie-up might affect competition in the industry.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is a cloud-based, security-as-a-service provider that offers a suite of solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Its flagship product, Zscaler Internet Security, is a gateway that provides users with access to the internet and blocks malicious content.

Zscaler’s revenue growth galloped along rapidly in fiscal 2021, which ended last July, and through the first nine months of this year. Zscaler has been able to lock in even more large customers that generate over $1 million yearly in annual recurring revenue. The fact that this hasn’t moved the needle much makes this one of the undervalued cybersecurity stocks to watch.

The financials of Zscaler continue to improve, with its gross margins remaining stable and operating margin improving even more so on a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis.

In addition, their free cash flow also continues gaining momentum – an indication that they can make smart investments for future growth opportunities without sacrificing quality to maintain profitability nowadays.

Last quarter, its total customers with more than $1 million in ARR increased 77% and saw a sharp rise in the volume of customers with an ARR that topped $100k.

Qualys (QLYS)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is a leading provider of vulnerability management solutions. The company’s “software as a service” model enables organizations of all sizes to scan their networks for vulnerabilities cost-effectively, identify and track potential threats, and mitigate risks.

In addition, Qualys’ real-time monitoring capabilities help organizations quickly identify and respond to potential attacks. As a result, Qualys’ solutions provide an essential layer of protection for organizations of all sizes.

Several companies are benefiting from the rapidly booming cybersecurity industry, with many others joining. But Qualys deserves special mention because it has beaten analyst expectations repeatedly. At the same time, it is growing at a rapid pace.

Qualys’ increased focus on providing solutions to markets that everyone’s focusing on has led to a fast rate of growth that’s set to continue for the foreseeable future. Qualys is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth, and it is an organization to watch in the coming years.

Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP) is a leading cyber security company that prevents cyber attacks.

Security solutions from Check Point prevent damage to government and business property, maintain the confidence of stakeholders, protect users’ privacy, and assure legal compliance.

Check Point’s research and development center is located in Herzliya, Israel. Check Point also has offices in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

The company reported a small earnings beat of 1.51% in its latest quarter. Check Point is generating sharp revenue growth and is currently gearing up sales resources to help achieve this goal. The plan is to grow the workforce by 25% to increase sales in 2023.

Check Point is projecting a good year for its profits. Revenue is expected to reach $2.2 to $2.375 billion from $7.02 in the previous fiscal period, and EPS is forecasted in the range of $6.90 to $7.50 versus $7.02 in the prior period.

A10 Networks (ATEN)

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is a software company that provides cloud-based services for businesses. They provide solutions for companies in the form of APIs and software.

A10 Networks is a cloud-based cybersecurity company that provides solutions for service providers, enterprises, and government agencies. With these solutions, clients can design new APIs to deliver services securely.

Today, A10 Networks’ products are used by some of the world’s largest organizations, including Uber (NYSE:UBER), Softbank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). A10 Networks’ products provide three core services:

1) Software as a Service (SaaS),

2) Platform as a Service (PaaS), and

3) Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS).

In its most recent quarterly results, A10 Networks reported an earnings beat of 15%. Revenues grew 14%, while net income flew 138%. In addition to being one of the best undervalued cybersecurity stocks to buy, the company bought back two million shares for $28.3 million in Q1. The quarterly performance sets up the company nicely for the remainder of the year.

