7 Top Bulk Items To Buy Now Before Prices Rise in 2025

In an ideal world, we’d all have enough fridge, freezer and pantry space to stock up on everything we need and more. However, seeing as that’s not the case for most of us, it’s essential to shop smart when it comes to buying in bulk, especially with potential price rises on the horizon.

According to the USDA, food prices are expected to rise in 2025, albeit at a slower pace than the historical average. And it’s not only food items. After years of elevated inflation, we’re still seeing higher prices on other goods and services, and while prices may not rise as quickly, they’ll still go up over time.

Now is the perfect time to think strategically about buying in bulk to lock in current prices, starting with these seven suggestions.

Canned Goods

Canned goods are a great choice for buying in bulk, thanks to their long shelf life and versatility in the kitchen.

Consider stocking up on beans and pulses, different types of canned tomatos, soups, canned fruits, vegetables and whatever else you use regularly in your home.

Dry Goods

Essentials like rice, pasta, and grains are must-haves in any pantry. As long as you store them correctly (generally in airtight containers in cool, dry places), they can all be kept for long periods of time.

Baking Supplies

Stocking up on baking supplies like flour, sugar and baking powder is a smart move, particularly with the USDA predicting sugar prices to rise by 3.4% (per Supermarket News), but make sure you understand each product’s shelf life!

White flour, like all-purpose, can last up to a year or even longer if stored correctly in a cool, dry place. However, whole-grain flours, which contain volatile oils, generally last about six to twelve months.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

With the USDA expecting the cost of non-alcoholic beverages to increase by 2.3%, it might be wise to stock up on things like soda and juice.

These items can be stored for extended periods and are always in demand.

Cleaning Supplies and Toiletries

You’ll still have to consider storage space when you buy household essentials in bulk, but they’ll often have a longer shelf life than many food items. Household essentials like detergents, disinfectants and paper products are ideal for bulk purchases.

Also consider stocking up on non-perishables like toilet paper and paper towels, and personal care products like toothpaste, soap and shampoo.

Gardening Supplies

If you’re a gardening enthusiast, consider buying seeds, fertilizers and gardening tools in bulk, particularly if you have outside storage for them.

During the off-season, prices may be lower, and it means you can prepare for the spring and summer months in a more budget-conscious way.

Pet Supplies

The global pet food market continues to grow, and is expected to reach $201.39 billion by 2033, according to The Brainy Insights.

Add to that the predicted increase in overall food prices in the U.S., and it’s clear that stocking up on pet food, litter and other essentials could be a good idea.

Maximizing Savings and Preparing for Price Increases

As prices continue to rise, albeit at a slower pace than we’ve seen in recent years, buying in bulk could greatly benefit both your financial planning and your household management.

Consider your family’s unique needs and preferences, and start shopping strategically to ensure you’re prepared for whatever 2025 may bring.

