7 Tips for Finding a Financial Advisor

Finding a financial advisor involves more than just looking for someone with the right credentials. It requires identifying a professional who aligns with your financial goals, communication style and long-term needs. Key tips for finding a financial advisor include reviewing their qualifications, understanding fee structures and assessing how well the advisor’s approach matches your needs and expectations. Asking the right questions upfront can go a long way towards building a relationship based on trust and clarity.

1. Define Your Financial Needs

The services that advisors offer vary based on their expertise, so it's helpful to identify your financial needs upfront. Some individuals may want to focus on retirement planning, seeking advice on 401(k) rollovers or income strategies. Others might need help with investment management, getting guidance on asset allocation or portfolio rebalancing.

Here's a look at some of the services that advisors commonly offer:

Retirement planning : 401(k) rollovers, pension strategies and income planning

: 401(k) rollovers, pension strategies and income planning Investment management : Asset allocation, portfolio rebalancing and risk management

: Asset allocation, portfolio rebalancing and risk management Estate planning : Trust creation, beneficiary designations and legacy planning

: Trust creation, beneficiary designations and legacy planning Tax strategy : Minimization of tax liabilities and coordination with tax professionals

: Minimization of tax liabilities and coordination with tax professionals Education planning : Saving for college through 529 plans or other investment vehicles

: Saving for college through 529 plans or other investment vehicles Debt management : Strategies for paying down loans and improving credit health

: Strategies for paying down loans and improving credit health Insurance planning : Assessment of coverage needs for life, disability or long-term care insurance

: Assessment of coverage needs for life, disability or long-term care insurance Major purchases and life events: Guidance on buying a home or planning for marriage and children

Working with someone whose services align with your needs and goals makes the process smoother and helps ensure the advice you receive addresses your specific concerns.

2. Make Sure to Work With a Fiduciary

A fiduciary financial advisor has a legal duty to prioritize your financial interests above their own, ensuring that your well-being comes before any personal compensation or incentives. This differs from non-fiduciary advisors, who operate under different professional guidelines.

Fiduciary advisors must provide transparency around fees and potential conflicts of interest, giving clients greater confidence in the advice they receive. Working with a fiduciary helps ensure that your advisor's recommendations are aligned with your goals, not driven by commissions or sales targets. This fosters trust, as the relationship centers on your financial success rather than their product sales.

When seeking an advisor, confirming their fiduciary status can be a key step toward building a trustworthy partnership.

3. Don't Hire the First Advisor You Speak With

While the first advisor you meet might seem like a good fit, it's wise to interview multiple candidates to compare options. Different advisors offer varying approaches, fee structures and expertise, and speaking with several helps you gauge who best aligns with your goals, level of wealth and communication style.

Rushing to hire the first advisor can lead to overlooked red flags, such as unclear fees or a limited service offering. Even if the first advisor ends up being the right choice, interviewing others provides valuable context for your decision. The process gives you a clearer picture of what's available and helps build confidence that you've chosen someone who is well-suited to guide your financial planning.

4. Check Credentials and Qualifications

An advisor's credentials can offer insight into their expertise. Look for designations like CFP® (Certified Financial Planner ), which indicates comprehensive financial planning knowledge, or CFA (chartered financial analyst) for investment management. Verify these credentials through organizations like the CFP Board or FINRA.

It's also helpful to research an advisor's background for any disciplinary actions or complaints. Sites like the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure (IAPD) or FINRA's BrokerCheck provide detailed records.

Proper qualifications reflect not only knowledge but also commitment to ethical standards, giving you greater peace of mind when entrusting someone with your financial future.

5. Find Out How an Advisor Is Compensated

Financial advisors may charge clients through several distinct fee structures based on the services provided.

Asset-based fees, or AUM fees, are calculated as a percentage of the client's assets under management (AUM). The average AUM fee typically ranges from approximately 0.60% to 1.18% annually, according to an analysis from Advisory HQ. Larger portfolios often qualify for lower rates.

Fixed or flat fees involve a set amount charged for specific services, such as creating a financial plan, regardless of the time or effort required. Hourly fees are when clients are billed based on the time spent working on their finances, offering flexibility for those who need just occasional advice or guidance on one-time projects.

Performance-based, which are tied to investment outcomes, are another type of fee that advisors can charge. Advisors receive a percentage of profits earned above a certain benchmark, aligning their compensation with the portfolio's success.

You'll not only want to understand the types of fees that advisors charge, but also which of the following compensation models they use:

Fee-only: Fee-only advisors earn income solely from the fees clients pay for their services, which can minimize conflicts of interest.

Fee-only advisors earn income solely from the fees clients pay for their services, which can minimize conflicts of interest. Fee-based: These advisors can receive client-paid fees for advisory services in addition to sales commissions from the third-party products they sell, including insurance. Keep in mind that commission-based compensation incentivizes advisors to promote certain products over others, which is a conflict of interest.

Being aware of whether an advisor is fee-only or fee-based helps you understand where their motivations may lie and whether their advice is free of hidden incentives. Being clear on these details ensures that you know exactly what you’re paying for and how the advisor's interests align with yours.

6. Evaluate Communication and Compatibility

Good communication is essential for building a productive relationship with your advisor. Assess how often they provide updates, their willingness to answer questions and whether they offer clear explanations of financial concepts. Some clients prefer frequent, detailed meetings, while others only want occasional check-ins.

Make sure your advisor's communication style matches your preferences. Compatibility also matters – your advisor should listen to your concerns and understand your goals without making you feel rushed or uninformed. When there's mutual understanding, it's easier to make decisions and stay aligned on your financial strategy over the long term.

7. Tap Your Networks and Use Technology

Referrals from friends, family or colleagues can be a smart way to identify trusted advisors. As a bonus, personal recommendations often come with insights into an advisor's strengths and working style.

Referrals from friends, family or colleagues can be a smart way to identify trusted advisors. As a bonus, personal recommendations often come with insights into an advisor's strengths and working style.

Online directories like the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) can also be valuable resources. These tools often allow you to search for advisors based on location, specialty or fee structure.

Once you’ve narrowed it down, many advisors offer virtual consultations, which can make it easier to interview multiple candidates from anywhere.

Bottom Line

Finding a financial advisor involves thoughtful research, clear goal-setting and meaningful conversations. By defining your financial needs, identifying advisors with relevant expertise and asking the right questions, you can potentially find someone who aligns with your personal and financial objectives.

Bottom Line

Finding a financial advisor involves thoughtful research, clear goal-setting and meaningful conversations. By defining your financial needs, identifying advisors with relevant expertise and asking the right questions, you can potentially find someone who aligns with your personal and financial objectives.

If you want a professional to manage your investments, consider working with a financial advisor on a discretionary basis. This means the advisor has the authority to make transactions within your account without your approval each time. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

