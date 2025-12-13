7 Thoughtful Target Christmas Gifts for New Parents

Whether you’re shopping for loved ones who recently welcomed a baby or are expecting one soon, they’ll appreciate Christmas gifts that make their lives a little easier. After all, taking care of a baby is both exciting and tiring, and it’s not always easy to afford the necessary items or find time to relax.

These seven great Christmas gifts from Target will help new parents more easily care for their babies, record memories of their first year and enjoy some well-deserved pampering. Plus, most of these items will set you back less than $40.

1. Sharper Image Weighted Neck and Shoulder Wrap

Price: $17.29

Caring for a little one can easily strain a parent’s neck and shoulders. This weighted wrap not only helps address tension and aches, but also comes with a filling for a relaxing aromatherapy experience. Depending on their needs, the new parent can heat or freeze the wrap. While some customers mentioned the scent can be strong, many were happy with their muscle relief.

2. Spa Advent Calendar Gift Set

Price: $20.00

Busy new parents deserve some me-time, and this spa advent calendar set will make it easy for them to relax in their spare time at home. It comes with a diverse mix of self-care items behind 12 doors. Highlights include face masks and cleansers, leave-in conditioner, nail polish, eye masks, a dermaplaner, liquid bubble bath and skin patches.

3. KeaBabies Craft Baby Memory Book

Price: $21.96 (reg. $26.96)

Many new parents would love a way to collect memories of their children’s early months for the family to reflect on later. This 90-page baby memory book has six themed chapters that cover the baby’s first year, from their birth to key firsts. It has plenty of space for pictures and notes, and there’s a convenient envelope for small items like a hospital bracelet.

4. Yogasleep Hushh 2 Sound Machine

Price: $29.99

A sound machine can be a lifesaver when a baby is struggling to fall asleep or parents need to block noises that disturb their little ones. The portable Yogasleep Hussh 2 stands out from bulkier machines that require being plugged in. It runs on a rechargeable battery, can hang from a baby stroller or crib and features six sound options. Parents will also appreciate the built-in light and backlit buttons.

5. Infantino Flip 4-In-1 Convertible Baby Carrier

Price: $39.99

Baby carriers are popular gifts since they offer convenience at home and out, and allow for easy bonding with little ones. The Infantino Flip 4-in-1 convertible baby carrier gives parents four carrying options for flexibility and is made to accommodate babies comfortably as they grow into toddlers of up to 32 pounds. It comes with a cover and can be put in the washing machine for easy cleaning.

6. VTech Pan & Tilt Video Baby Monitor

Price: $89.99

Baby monitors have come a long way from audio-only models. This VTech baby monitor provides a live video feed that parents can watch on a 7-inch screen — and no Wi-Fi is required. The included camera with night vision offers several unique features. Besides being able to zoom, pan and tilt, it senses the room temperature, has a night light and can play relaxing sounds for the baby.

7. Assorted Gift Cards

Price: Varies

If you’re unsure what the new parents on your list need or just want to give them options, consider checking out Target’s large gift card selection.

To give them a break from cooking, consider buying a gift card to their favorite restaurant or for a delivery service like DoorDash or Uber Eats. To treat them to some entertainment, you could pick up a movie theater or streaming service gift card. You also can’t go wrong with a simple Target, Visa or Mastercard gift card.

Disclaimer: Prices and availability accurate as of Dec. 13, 2025 and subject to change. All imagery sourced from Target.com.

