7 Things That Need to Happen for Crypto to Rebound

The crypto market has been a wild ride so far, and the road got even bumpier than usual in 2022. A lot of folks are left wondering what it would take for the sector to bounce back for real. The glory days of 2021, where Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) nearly reached $70,000 per digital coin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) peaked just below $4,900, almost feel like a fever dream. Were those soaring prices ever real?

Now that things are starting to calm down a bit, there are a few crucial factors that could steer the market's course. I believe that blockchain tech and cryptos will hit the mainstream eventually, but in terms of exact timing, we're all just throwing darts at the calendar.

The future of crypto investments depends on so many factors, seemingly unrelated, that add up to a massive speed bump at the moment. Settling all of these issues at once would release a bull run worthy of a sweltering summer in Pamplona, but we are far more likely to see a gradual process of steps forward and then back again.

Sevillian Flamenco, anyone? Follow the beat!

Let me count the ways

Ahem. Not sure why I'm daydreaming about summer in Spain when discussing the future of crypto. I guess I'm getting excited about the game-changing promise and pulse-pounding risks of cryptocurrencies. So let's explore the factors that could reduce the risks and release the crushing pressure on crypto prices.

Regulatory clarity: One of the primary challenges facing the crypto market is the lack of a clear regulatory framework. I mean, this is Step #1 for good reason -- most of the improvements below can't move forward until we have firmer laws and regulations around ownership, taxation, and trading of cryptocurrencies. Governments and regulatory bodies -- in America and around the world -- need to establish well-defined rules and guidelines for the industry to foster innovation while also ensuring consumer protection. Scalability solutions: Scalability has long been a hurdle for cryptocurrencies, especially for widely used networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Using effective performance-boosting solutions such as the Lightning Network and Optimism could significantly improve transaction speeds and lower fees, making cryptocurrencies more attractive for everyday use. Institutional adoption: For cryptocurrencies to rebound, institutional investors must continue embracing digital assets. As more corporations and financial institutions invest in cryptocurrencies and incorporate them into their operations, this could create a ripple effect, ultimately boosting the entire market. Enhanced security: As cyberattacks and fraud continue to plague the crypto space, enhancing security measures is crucial. I mean, the cryptocurrencies themselves are often quite robust, but the trading exchanges and other institutions that manage them have not always held up to scrutiny. More robust security protocols and tools on this level will help protect investors and instill greater confidence in digital assets. Education and awareness: The general public's understanding of cryptocurrencies and their underlying technology remains limited. For crypto to rebound, it's essential to raise awareness and educate people about the benefits, risks, and potential applications of digital assets. Lots of people are under the impression that serious wealth management tools like Bitcoin and advanced financial transaction systems such as Ethereum are immature playthings or outright scams. In reality, these innovative assets will probably change the nature of money, payments, ownership, and transactions on a global scale. Yes, that's serious business. I am not exaggerating the long-term promise of properly regulated cryptocurrencies. A more informed public is more likely to embrace and adopt crypto-based financial concepts. Mainstream integration: And the educational requirement dovetails neatly with my next point. The whole reason why cryptocurrencies are valuable in the first place is because they can help billions of people do many things in a cheaper, faster, more reliable way. But first, the consumer-facing tools that make it happen must be invented, developed, and cleared of showstopping bugs. In other words, digital assets must become more seamlessly integrated into everyday life. From using cryptocurrencies for daily transactions to implementing blockchain technology in various industries, making crypto more accessible and user-friendly will encourage broader adoption. Market stability: Finally, for cryptocurrencies to regain their footing, the market needs to stabilize. Calmer volatility and a more mature crypto market would go a long way toward inviting more risk-averse investors into the crypto space. That includes the deep-pocketed financial institutions mentioned earlier.

So there you have it, folks! While these factors could set the stage for a crypto rebound, remember that it's up to us investors to keep our wits about us and make educated decisions before jumping in. The market's future might be shrouded in mystery, but all you need is some patience, knowledge, and a dash of courage. With those wealth-building tools in your pocket, you could witness cryptocurrencies going mainstream and early crypto investors reaping the rewards in the market.

Anders Bylund has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.