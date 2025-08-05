7 Things Rich People Never Waste Money On (But the Middle Class Often Does)

If you are middle-class, then you’ll know all about the conspicuous shows of having money.

Far too many people’s lifestyle is funded by debt. According to Federal Reserve data, U.S. consumer debt now exceeds $18.2 trillion, and the average per-household debt rate is $105,056.

Now, one of the problems with being middle-class is that you generally aren’t wealthy enough to not worry about money. Depending on your personality, a side effect of that could be making unwise or unhealthy financial choices that people with more money tend to avoid.

Here are seven of the most common financial mistakes that middle-class people and families often make.

Designer Labels and Status Items

Wealthy individuals tend to prefer quality products and assets that are going to last over visible, flashy status symbols.

The Millionaire Next Door found that millionaires avoid conspicuous consumption. This means budgeting wisely and purposefully choosing modest homes and used cars. A real millionaire is more likely to drive a Ford than a Bentley.

Picking actual, high-quality value over flashy, name-brand alternatives is a sign of wealth. Unlike middle-class people, the truly wealthy are focused on preserving and growing their financial resources.

Lottery Tickets and High-Risk, Low-Return ‘Gambles’

More wealthy households focus on risk-adjusted, wise investments, rather than speculative gambles.

One study found that 23% of people with incomes below $25,000 regularly play the lottery. Meanwhile, most wealthy people avoid the lottery or other forms of gambling.

The reasons for this are pretty obvious. Whether you’ve made your own wealth or are born into a wealthy family, rich people know there’s no shortcut to financial comfort and security.

Conspicuous Consumption During Lifestyle Creep

An “expenditure cascade” or “lifestyle creep” concept explains how middle-income earners spend more than they expect. This can happen subtly across so many areas of life.

Why buy cheap towels, dishes, shoes, or cars when you can afford better? In some ways, this is simply treating yourself or your family to nice things and replacing older, cheaper items with newer ones. But it gets to a point where “treats” are costing you money you could be saving, investing, or putting to better use.

Wealthier individuals avoid the lifestyle creep trap by maintaining a consistent, values-based spending plan, instead of upgrading necessary and unnecessary items with every increase in income.

Resisting the psychological pressure to match their neighbors’ spending patterns, or people they follow on Instagram, is a great way to avoid overspending.

Hidden Bank and Credit Card Fees

Bank and credit card charges, like overdrafts or annual card fees, are a silent drain on your finances. During 2024, banks and credit card providers kept increasing fees, charging people even more for having accounts and cards.

While middle-class consumers often overlook them, wealthy people work to eliminate any unnecessary costs proactively. People with money can negotiate better terms, get credit more easily, maintain minimum balances, avoid fees, and choose financial products that fit with their needs and lifestyle.

Extended Warranties and Pointless Extras

Extra warranties and service plans may seem reassuring, but they rarely provide good value.

Why take out insurance on an item that costs less than $100? If the cost of replacing it is more than the insurance, and the chance of it breaking and needing replacing is limited, then it’s a pointless extra.

When you’ve got more money, you can use savings or disposable income to cover repairs. This way, you don’t need to worry about extended warranties that aren’t worth the money. You can calculate the statistical likelihood of needing repairs compared with the cost of coverage, and choose to handle the cost yourself instead of having a pointless extra insurance policy.

Unused Gym Memberships and Subscriptions

According to research, approximately 67% of gym memberships go unused.

About 32.42% of Americans pay for a gym membership, with the majority going once or more per week. However, a silent minority are just wasting money and never or hardly ever going to the gym.

Higher-income individuals are more likely to cancel underutilized subscriptions or choose pay-per-use options actively. Or have a gym at home, or a personal trainer. Either way, they’re investing in their physical health, instead of paying for a gym they never visit.

Wealthy people regularly audit their recurring expenses and remove anything that doesn’t provide ongoing value. It’s important to understand that small monthly charges accumulate into annual financial waste that is unnecessary.

Impulse Purchases and Emotional Spending

Wealthy people have money, keep and retain it for themselves and future generations because they focus on strategic investments that generate long-term returns.

Immediate gratification and impulse purchases are less common than those among middle-class consumers. Emotional spending decisions, which mean buying items they don’t need during sales or when stressed, are less common for wealthy individuals.

There is a fundamental difference in mindsets: while middle-class spending often reflects aspirations or immediate desires. Wealthy spending reflects calculated decisions designed to preserve and grow wealth over time. Each purchase is evaluated not just for its immediate benefits, but for its impact on long-term financial health.

