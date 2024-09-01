7 ‘Stupid Simple’ Budgeting Hacks That Will Help You Save Money

Contrary to popular opinion, budgeting doesn’t have to be a pain. In fact, it can be stupidly simple — as long as you have the right hacks.

“What makes budgeting hacks mostly helpful, isn’t just that they are simple and only require tiny changes that are easy to implement, but also the fact that they are an amazing way of seeing your most obvious money mistakes,” said Mafe Aclado, a finance expert and the general manager of Coupon Snake.

Below are some ‘stupid simple’ budgeting hacks that are incredibly effective yet easy to implement.

The Visualization Method

One of the reasons budgeting doesn’t always work for most people, according to Aclado, is because they aren’t keeping their goal in mind when they do it. A lot of people could use a daily reminder of why they are making all these changes and what they are saving for.

“For instance, if you are saving for a car, a mattress or maybe for new furniture, it would be a good idea to have a photo of this goal, taped to the container that serves as your piggy bank,” she said.

What makes this hack effective is that it helps keep you encouraged to continue with your plan until you succeed.

The 24-Hour Rule for Impulse Purchases

Abid Salahi, another finance expert and the co-founder of FinlyWealth, recommended implementing a mandatory 24-hour waiting period for any non-essential purchase over $50.

“This simple rule can drastically reduce impulse buying,” he said.

Here’s how it works: When you feel the urge to buy something, add it to a wishlist or shopping cart but wait to complete the purchase. Set a reminder for 24 hours later. After the cooling-off period, reassess if you still want or need the item.

“You’ll often find that the initial impulse has passed, saving you money on unnecessary purchases,” Salahi explained.

The Cash Envelope System 2.0

You can modernize the traditional cash envelope system using multiple bank accounts or virtual ‘pots’ within your main account.

Here’s the process, according to Salahi.

Open separate accounts (or create virtual ‘pots’) for different spending categories, such as groceries, entertainment, utilities, etc. Set up automatic transfers on payday to fund each account based on your budget. Use the designated account/card for each category of spending.

“This digital version of the cash envelope system prevents overspending without the hassle of carrying cash,” Salahi continued.

When an account is empty, you know you’ve reached your limit for that category.

“It’s a hands-off approach that enforces your budget automatically.”

The ‘Paycheck’ Budgeting Strategy

“Instead of creating a monthly budget, align your budget with your pay schedule,” suggested Salahi. “If you’re paid bi-weekly, develop a budget for each paycheck.”

Here’s how:

List all your bills and their due dates. Assign each bill to a specific paycheck based on its due date. Allocate the remaining money from each paycheck to savings and discretionary spending.

This method ensures you always have money for bills when they’re due and prevents overspending early in the month.

As Salahi explained, “It’s particularly effective for those living paycheck to paycheck, as it provides a clearer picture of cash flow.”

The Reverse Budget

Flip traditional budgeting on its head by focusing on savings first.

Here’s the simple process:

Decide on a savings goal (e.g., 20% of your income). Set up an automatic transfer to move this amount to savings as soon as you get paid. Live on what’s left.

“This ‘pay yourself first’ approach ensures you’re always saving and naturally adjusts your spending to what’s available,” said Salahi. “It’s remarkably effective because it requires no ongoing tracking or complex calculations.”

The Round-Up Savings Hack

Another method you could try involves leveraging the power of small, frequent savings with a round-up system.

Here’s how it works:

Link a savings account to your main spending account. Set up automatic round-ups on all purchases to the nearest dollar (or more if you’re ambitious). The difference gets transferred to your savings account.

For example, if you spend $3.50 on coffee, $0.50 goes to savings.

“These small amounts add up quickly — many users save an extra $30-$50 per month without noticing the impact on their daily spending,” Salahi noted.

The ‘No-Spend’ Category Challenge

Each month, choose one spending category (e.g., dining out, clothing, entertainment) and challenge yourself to spend nothing in that category. Then, rotate categories each month.

Implementing this hack forces you to get creative with your money while also helping you break expensive habits. And you’ll boost your savings by eliminating a whole category of purchases.

“One month, you might cook all meals at home, and the next, you might explore free entertainment options in your city. It’s a fun way to shake up your routine while saving money,” said Salahi.

“These ‘stupid simple’ budgeting hacks are easy to implement but can have a powerful impact on your finances. They work because they require minimal effort and leverage behavioral psychology to make saving money almost automatic.”

