7 Stocks Set to Explode in August 2024

Understanding business fundamentals is crucial for identifying the best stocks. In August 2024, seven companies across various sectors stand out due to their solid attributes. In specialty chemicals, a firm has grown significantly due to the high demand for its fire safety products, driven by stricter regulations. The diversified support services sector includes a company with notable revenue increases from strategic pricing adjustments and rising demand.

In the competitive home furnishings market, a company excels by integrating technology into its marketing efforts, maintaining solid gross margins through digital marketing and e-commerce. Consumer finance features firms demonstrating impressive net income growth and effective loan origination, supported by advanced analytics and proprietary data models.

Finally, a marine transportation company has secured substantial future revenues through strategic chartering and efficient fleet management, enhancing financial stability and shareholder returns. These companies’ strengths in revenue growth, market demand, strategic pricing and cost management highlight their potential for explosive growth, making them stocks to buy.

Perimeter Solutions (PRM)

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) excels in specialty chemicals, especially fire safety products. In Q2 2024, net sales increased by 67% to $127.3 million, up from $76.1 million last year. This growth shows strong market demand and effective sales strategies. Fire Safety sales rose by 85%, from $53.1 million to $98.5 million. This growth likely results from an active fire season.

Further, the company offsets this with prevention and protection growth and geographic diversification. Perimeter’s Fire Safety volume has a historical annual growth rate of 10%. This growth is expected to continue with new prevention and protection opportunities. Fire retardants are crucial in wildfire fighting, representing a small percentage of suppression costs. Failure to use fire retardants can result in significant risks, including loss of life and property damage.

Overall, Perimeter’s sales growth, driven by solid demand and effective strategies, highlights its robust fundamentals, making Perimeter Solutions a high pick among top stocks to buy.

Civeo (CVEO)

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) operates diversified support services. Civeo’s Australian segment is a key growth driver. In Q2 2024, this segment reported $108.6 million in revenue, a 32% increase from $82.5 million in Q2 2023. Two primary factors contributed to this growth. Moreover, the number of billed rooms in Australian villages rose 6%. This increase, from around 588,000 to 625,000, shows higher demand and occupancy. Civeo’s expansion and new contracts supported this rise.

Additionally, the daily room rate increased from $75 to $78. This hike was driven by the Consumer Price Index escalation in recent contracts, reflecting Civeo’s ability to secure favorable pricing. The higher billed rooms and increased rates show a strong market position. Further, this growth aligns with Civeo’s goal to reach AUD 500 million in revenues by 2027. The rise in billed rooms and room rates underscores effective pricing strategies.

Finally, Civeo’s performance supports its strategic expansion, which makes it a strong candidate for the top stocks to buy.

Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) excels in the home furnishings sector. Integrating technology into marketing is Ethan Allen’s strength. Its fiscal 2024 net sales totaled $646.2 million. Fourth-quarter sales reached $168.6 million, the highest of the year. Net sales decreased due to lower unit volumes and strong prior-year comparables. The company maintained solid gross margins and managed expenses effectively. Retail segment written orders for Q4 2024 were down 1.3%.

Similarly, wholesale written orders increased by 0.4%, benefiting from contract business improvements. The wholesale backlog at the fiscal year-end was $53.5 million, nearing historical norms, indicating a positive shift in demand patterns and future growth potential.

Further, marketing expenditures were reduced to 2.8% of sales, down from 4% five years ago. The company’s digital magazine reaches over 9 million households every two weeks. Indeed, this complements traditional printed magazines and style books, and this innovative marketing approach has enhanced customer engagement and brand visibility. Despite decreased net sales, strategic use of technology and cost management shows resilience and adaptability, which positions Ethan Allen among the top stocks to buy.

Regional Management (RM)

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) is a financial services company that has performed strongly. It reported a net income of $8.4 million in the second quarter, which equates to $0.86 of diluted EPS. Moreover, this is a 37% increase from the previous year’s second quarter. The company’s profitability and efficiency are evident. Regional Management experienced substantial growth in its loan portfolio. The loan portfolio sequentially grew by $29 million, reaching $1.8 billion in the quarter. This marks a 5% increase from the previous year.

Indeed, the company achieved a notable increase in its total revenue yield, which rose by 80 basis points year-over-year. The increase was driven by higher pricing and growth in the small loan portfolio. Improved credit performance also contributed to the higher revenue yield, boosting the company’s profitability. Regional Management’s robust loan portfolio and increased revenue yield highlight effective strategies. The company’s operational edge is evident.

To conclude, these factors make Regional Management an attractive pick that deserves a spot on the stocks to buy list.

Fuel Tech (FTEK)

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) specializes in air pollution control and chemical technologies. Its strong financial position supports growth. The company has cash and investments of over $32 million (Q1 2024) and no long-term debt. This provides significant financial flexibility for growth and new opportunities without long-term debt, reducing financial risk and minimizing interest expenses.

Fuel Tech benefits from favorable regulatory outcomes. The U.S. EPA’s Cross-State Air Pollution Regulation is key. This regulation aims to reduce NOx emissions and could boost air pollution (APC) growth in 2024 and beyond. Fuel Tech engages with customers preparing for compliance, which indicates potential future revenue streams.

Additionally, the company reported consolidated gross margins of 40.9% in the first quarter, increased from 38.5% in the same period in 2023. The APC segment’s gross margin rose to 38.4% from 27.1%. That was due to a favorable mix of projects and services. The FUEL CHEM segment’s gross margin declined to 43% from 49%. The company expects margins to return to historical levels. Strong gross margins enhance profitability. They provide resources for investment and growth.

Finally, the company’s robust financial position and regulatory support make it a high mark among stocks to buy.

Global Ship Lease (GSL)

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) focuses on marine transportation. The company shows strong growth with increased contracted revenues and dividends. In the first half of 2024, GSL secured over $400 million in contracted revenue. Over 85% of this amount was locked in during the second quarter. This increase highlights GSL’s ability to secure rising charter rates, enhancing financial stability. Moreover, GSL’s forward contract cover now totals $1.8 billion. The average contract duration is 2.2 years, ensuring a stable revenue stream and capitalizing on favorable market conditions.

Further, GSL introduced a supplemental dividend alongside the fixed quarterly dividend that reflects strong cash flow. The quarterly dividend was increased by 20%, showing confidence in high cash flows amid robust market conditions. Certainly, the increase in dividends rewards shareholders and underscores financial strength. GSL’s disciplined capital allocation includes opportunistic buybacks and strategic investments, supporting shareholder value enhancement. The company’s contract management and shareholder returns reinforce its strong position and growth potential.

In short, the company’s proactive strategies and financial strength make it one of the top stocks to buy.

LendingClub (LC)

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is a consumer finance company with impressive growth. Recent performance shows significant loan origination increases and strong credit results. The company saw a 10% sequential rise in loan originations (Q2 2024), reaching $1.8 billion. This growth surpassed its guidance range and reflects successful product innovations. Strong investor demand also contributed to this rise. Indeed, increased originations demonstrate LendingClub’s operational scaling and ability to attract new loans.

Moreover, the company’s pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) grew 13.4% to $55 million. This metric shows effective revenue generation before credit loss provisions, highlighting operational efficiency and revenue capabilities. LendingClub maintains strong credit performance, with a 40% better delinquency rate than competitors. Custom models and extensive repayment data drive this performance. Maintaining low delinquency rates and effective credit management is crucial for attracting investors. Overall, these factors underscore LendingClub’s presence in the list of stocks to buy.

