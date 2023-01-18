7 Stocks For 10-Bagger Returns by 2030

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investors looking to score big over the next few years need to find several potential 10-bagger stocks.

It’s a dream of every investor to make millions from the market. Achieving this goal requires a proper strategy, discipline, and patience.

It’s important to have a diversified portfolio with blue-chip stocks. However, it’s unlikely that blue-chip stocks will fulfill the dream of making millions.

Multibagger stocks, in general, come from the growth stock segment. The idea is to pick early growth companies and hold the stock through the best growth phase.

In a fast-changing world, it’s also important to have a dynamic portfolio. At the same time, some stocks are worth holding for years. That’s likely to translate into 10-bagger or 20-bagger returns.

I believe that investors are lucky that growth stocks plunged in 2022. This has provided an attractive long-term entry opportunity for potential 10-bagger stocks that are worth holding through 2030.

LAC Lithium Americas $20.79 LI Li Auto $22.15 CHPT ChargePoint Holdings $12.38 DRS Leonardo DRS $13.21 COIN Coinbase Global $56.18 PINS Pinterest $26.65 RIG Transocean $6.12

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Source: tunasalmon / Shutterstock

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) stock has been depressed in the last 12 months. This presents a good buying opportunity as the long-term outlook remains promising.

It’s expected that by 2035, there will be an acute lithium shortage. The shortage gap is projected to be 24% lower than the demand.

With this outlook, it’s likely that lithium prices will remain in an uptrend. Lithium Americas has quality assets that are positioned to deliver robust cash flows in the coming years.

The company’s Thacker Pass project has a mine life of more than 40 years. Further, the annual EBITDA (both phases) from the asset is expected at $520 million. Lithium Americas also has a 44.8% stake in the Cauchari-Olaroz asset in Argentina.

Based on the stake, the average annual EBITDA from the asset is likely to be $140 million. In December 2022, the company announced the acquisition of another asset in Argentina for a consideration of $227 million.

LAC stock, therefore, looks interesting. Once these assets commence production, the stock upside will be meaningful.

Li Auto (LI)

Source: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock looks attractive after a 28% correction in the last 12 months. Business developments have remained positive and I expect LI stock to bounce back strongly.

For December 2022, Li Auto reported record deliveries of 21,233 vehicles. On a year-on-year basis, deliveries increased by 50.7%. With Li Auto launching several new models, it’s likely that deliveries growth will remain strong in 2023 and 2024.

The company has also been aggressively expanding retail presence in China. I would not be surprised if Li Auto pursues international expansion similar to Nio (NYSE:NIO) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV).

As a matter of fact, LI stock has outperformed both of these peers in the last 12 months.

It’s also worth mentioning that Li reported cash and equivalents of $7.9 billion as of Q3 2022. The company has ample financial flexibility for retail expansion and investment in innovation.

ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT)

Source: YuniqueB / Shutterstock.com

Clearly, EV charging companies are still at an early growth stage. ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) stock looks attractive for 10-bagger returns in the coming years.

As an overview, ChargePoint is among the leading EV charging infrastructure providers in the U.S. The company has been aggressively expanding in Europe and as the addressable market swells, the company is positioned to sustain robust growth.

An important point to note is that the company’s revenue comes from selling hardware along with software subscription revenue. As the number of charging stations installed swells, recurring revenue will grow. This positions ChargePoint for meaningful EBITDA margin expansion in the next few years.

Leonardo DRS (DRS)

Source: Dejan Lazarevic / Shutterstock.com

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) looks poised for 10-bagger returns by 2030.

In 2021, global military spending exceeded $2 trillion for the first time. Considering geopolitical frictions in various parts of the world, defense spending is likely to increase further.

Leonardo DRS was created after the merger of Rada Electronic with Leonardo. The former is in the business of tactical radars.

After the merger, the company believes that the total addressable market for its products and services is approximately $25 billion, therefore, there is ample headroom for growth.

With a net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 0.7, the company has the flexibility to invest in research and development.

Further, with steady growth in revenue and EBITDA, it’s likely that cash flows will swell. Leonardo is therefore positioned for long-term value creation as industry tailwinds remain positive.

Coinbase (COIN)

Source: 24K-Production / Shutterstock.com

In the list of potential 10-bagger stocks, you may be surprised that Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) would find a place. However, it’s a high-risk bet and multibagger returns are likely if the crypto industry bounces back strongly.

After having declined by 81% in the last 12 months, COIN stock looks attractively valued. Of course, crypto trading volumes have been dismal and that implies weak revenue and EBITDA.

Among the positives, the dollar has been weak in the recent past with the likelihood of a slowdown or recession in 2023. If policymakers pursue renewed expansionary policy, it will have a positive impact on cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving is also due in 2024. If we go by historical data, the crypto trends higher after the halving event.

Specific to Coinbase, the company continues to invest in platform development. If crypto trading volumes increase, the institutional segment can be a game-changer.

In the next five years, it’s a possibility that 10% to 20% of the existing crypto will survive. Among listed crypto stocks, COIN seems positioned for survival and long-term growth.

Pinterest (PINS)

Source: Ink Drop / shutterstock

The worst seems to be over for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock. In the last six months, the stock has trended higher by 45%. This rally is likely to sustain as business developments remain encouraging.

For Q3 2022, Pinterest reported 8% growth in revenue to $685 million. For the same period, monthly active users were flat on a year-on-year basis. Revenue growth was therefore supported by an upside in average revenue per user.

The ARPU in emerging markets is significantly lower as compared to the U.S. and Europe. As the ARPU increases in these markets, Pinterest is positioned for EBITDA margin expansion and cash flow upside.

For the first nine months of 2022, Pinterest reported operating cash flow of $410 million. If the ARPU trend remains positive, Pinterest will be a cash flow machine in the next five years.

Transocean (RIG)

Source: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) stock has trended higher by 52% in the last 12 months. It seems likely that the positive trend will sustain.

As of January 2023, Transocean reported a robust order backlog of $8.3 billion. The order inflow in the last few quarters has been strong. Further, new rig orders are at a higher day rate, which is likely to translate into EBITDA margin expansion.

Transocean also plans to deleverage as cash flows swell. As credit metrics improve, the stock will trend higher. At the same time, the company will be positioned to acquire new assets without stressing the balance sheet.

On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faisal Humayun is a senior research analyst with 12 years of industry experience in the field of credit research, equity research and financial modeling. Faisal has authored over 1,500 stock specific articles with focus on the technology, energy and commodities sector.

