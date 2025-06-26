7 States With the Best Job Opportunities in 2025

June Labor Department data shows continued softening in the nationwide job market, with the four-week moving average of jobless claims reached the highest level since August 2023. +

Find Out: Mark Cuban Warns of ‘Red Rural Recession’ — 4 States That Could Get Hit Hard

Learn More: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Of course, not all job markets are created equal. Some states offer much greater career opportunities than others, as the latest State Job Opportunity Rankings by My Perfect Resume showcases. These states topped the list for opportunity in 2025.

Virginia

Virginia features a high job opening rate of 5.7%, measured by jobs available compared to the size of the workforce. It also features low competition for jobs, with just 0.5 unemployed people for every one job opening.

Sam Wright, a career coach at Huntr.co, points to the high median salary in Virginia compared to the cost of living. “Our salary data also shows that states like Virginia and Alaska have $100,000+ salaries while remaining more affordable than Washington, California and New York.”

Vermont

Vermont boasts even more job openings (6.3%) relative to the size of the workforce. It also leads the nation in hire rate: the percentage of hires relative to total employment.

“Vermont and New Hampshire offer high job availability, but the lack of cultural infrastructure can be a dealbreaker,” cautions Patrice Williams Lindo, CEO of Career Nomad. “Belonging and upward mobility are not guaranteed just because a state is hiring.”

Connecticut

Workers in Connecticut enjoy high average hourly wages at $39.14.

The state also ranks well for job stability, and a high hire rate of 3.9% compared to the national average of 3.4%.

Massachusetts

The Massachusetts workforce claims the title of best paid in the nation, with an average hourly rate of $42.65. The state job market also features a high job openings rate of 5.7%, and ranks in the top five for job stability.

Just watch out for echo chambers and a lack of diverse perspectives. “Many large Massachusetts employers still haven’t figured out how to retain and advance diverse leadership,” adds Lindo. “I’ve coached professionals who were highly paid but deeply marginalized in elite institutions across Boston and Cambridge.”

Minnesota

The Land of 10,000 Lakes also features plenty of job opportunities. With the third-highest labor participation rate in the country at 68.1%, the state still needs more workers.

Like Virginia, there are twice as many job openings as unemployed people in Minnesota. The state also has a high job openings rate of 5.6%, compared to the national average of 4.6%.

Alaska

The job openings rate is even higher in Alaska, at 5.8%. Across the state, a high hiring rate also makes it easier to find a new gig.

Jamie Sieja, director of marketing at Flex HR, points out that the lack of income taxes doesn’t hurt either. “Alaska and other states with no income tax are attracting many remote job seekers. Historically it also featured a smaller job market, although that has changed.”

New Hampshire

New Hampshire also doesn’t charge state income taxes — and also enjoys higher-than-average wages at $35.72.

Further, workers in the Granite State face little competition for jobs, with just 0.6 unemployed people per job opening.

View the full table showcasing all 50 states in My Perfect Resume’s study below.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 States With the Best Job Opportunities in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.