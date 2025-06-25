7 Space Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation

Space stocks could be about to lift off. Fueled by advances in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and ever-rising compute power, these companies could be potent wealth escalators in the decades ahead.

Yet while everyone fixates on SpaceX's latest launch or dreams of Mars colonies, the real money is being made in less glamorous corners of the space economy -- from satellite communications that connect smartphones in the Amazon to space-based drug manufacturing that could cure cancer. The companies profiting from this opportunity that some see hitting $944 billion by 2033 aren't just building rockets. They're creating the infrastructure for humanity's next economic frontier.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Here are seven space stocks I'd buy without batting an eye right now.

1. AST SpaceMobile brings cellular to the cosmos

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) is solving a problem that affects 5 billion people: cellular dead zones. The company's direct-to-smartphone satellite technology requires no special hardware or apps; your phone connects directly to satellites orbiting overhead.

The stock has rocketed more than 400% over the past 12 months, driven by game-changing partnerships like its recent deal with Vodafone Idea to serve 1.1 billion mobile subscribers in India. With $874 million in cash and plans to launch 20 to 25 satellites over the next six to nine months, AST SpaceMobile is rapidly building out its constellation.

Management projects second-half 2025 revenue of $50 million to $75 million -- a meaningful ramp from current levels. Yes, it's burning cash today, but when you're building the infrastructure to connect half the planet, that's the cost of admission.

2. Rocket Lab redefines launch economics

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) isn't trying to compete with SpaceX on size. It's competing on frequency and reliability. The company generated $122.6 million in Q1 2025 revenue, up 32% year over year, with its space systems business contributing 71% to total sales.

More importantly, Rocket Lab has a $1.07 billion backlog and is preparing to launch its larger Neutron rocket. The stock has surged 554% over the past 12 months to near all-time highs around $33. But with the company targeting a potential $5.6 billion National Security Space Launch contract, the growth runway extends far beyond the stratosphere.

3. Intuitive Machines lands the big contracts

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) made history in 2024 as the first American company to land on the moon in over 50 years. Still, the real story is its selection for NASA's $4.8 billion Near Space Network program. While this maximum contract value is shared among multiple providers, Intuitive Machines has already secured significant milestone payments and turned free-cash-flow-positive in Q1 2025, generating $13.3 million despite just $62.5 million in revenue.

After successfully launching its IM-2 mission in February 2025 and projecting full-year revenue of $250 million to $300 million, the company offers a rare combination: a space stock that's generating cash while building critical infrastructure for lunar exploration. The stock has gained 173% over the past 12-month period, and with analysts expecting the company to reach profitability by 2027, patient investors could be handsomely rewarded.

4. BlackSky sees everything

BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY) operates in the rapidly growing Earth observation market with its constellation of satellites delivering 35-centimeter resolution imagery -- detailed enough to identify individual vehicles and people. The company's Gen-3 satellites can revisit locations hourly and deliver analytics within 12 hours of launch.

With over $130 million in Q1 2025 contract wins, including a $100 million seven-year international defense deal, BlackSky is building recurring revenue streams that most space companies can only dream about. Trading at under $17 a share at the time of writing, with a market cap of just $516 million, it's a tiny player in a massive market.

5. Redwire manufactures the future in orbit

Redwire (NYSE: RDW) is pioneering the most science fiction aspect of the space economy: manufacturing in microgravity. The company has successfully bioprinted human tissue on the International Space Station and is working with pharmaceutical giants like Eli Lilly on drug development.

Despite Q1 2025 revenue falling 30% to $61.4 million, Redwire is acquiring drone maker Edge Autonomy for $925 million to create a combined entity projecting $535 million to $605 million in 2025 revenue. With shares up 163% over the past 12 months, investors are positioning for a future where manufacturing in space becomes as routine as manufacturing on Earth.

6. Lockheed Martin builds the backbone

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) might seem like an odd choice for a list of space stocks, but the defense giant's space segment is developing next-generation satellites and missile defense systems critical to national security.

The company's TacSat demonstration satellite, predicted to launch in 2025, will showcase 5G military communications and advanced infrared sensing capabilities. Trading at just 17 times 2025 estimated earnings with a dividend yield above 2%, Lockheed offers a safer way to play the space boom while still capturing upside from increased government spending on space-based defense systems.

7. Voyager Technologies goes public at the perfect time

Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) burst onto the public markets in June 2025 with an IPO priced at $31 and soared to $69.75 on its opening day. The company is developing Starlab, a commercial space station to replace the ISS, with $217.5 million in NASA funding and partnerships with Palantir, Airbus, and Mitsubishi.

While the stock has pulled back from its debut highs to trade around $44 a share as of this writing, Voyager offers pure-play exposure to the space station economy, a market that could be worth tens of billions as companies seek microgravity research facilities. Yes, it's losing money today, but so was Amazon when it was building AWS. I'm not worried.

An exciting frontier of investing

These seven stocks offer different ways to profit from humanity's expansion beyond Earth. AST SpaceMobile and BlackSky are building the communications and intelligence infrastructure. Rocket Lab and Intuitive Machines provide the transportation. Redwire pioneers manufacturing. Lockheed Martin supplies the defense capabilities. And Voyager Space creates the destinations.

We're still in the dial-up-internet era of space commerce. Just as nobody in 1995 could imagine streaming 4K video on their phone, we can barely conceive what the space economy will enable by 2035. But one thing is certain: The companies building this infrastructure today can mint fortunes for patient investors willing to look beyond the launch pad.

Should you invest $1,000 in AST SpaceMobile right now?

Before you buy stock in AST SpaceMobile, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AST SpaceMobile wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $676,023!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $883,692!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 793% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 173% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. George Budwell has positions in Intuitive Machines, Lockheed Martin, Palantir Technologies, and Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Palantir Technologies, and Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.