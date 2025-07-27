7 Signs You’re Feeling Insecure About Money — and How To Build Confidence

For a variety of reasons, from limited financial literacy to persistent financial struggles, financial insecurity is a common experience for many Americans of all income levels.

For You: If a Financial Advisor Doesn’t Ask These 5 Questions in Your Consult, Keep Shopping

Check Out: Use This Checklist to See if Your Family Is Financially Secure

Nathan Astle, a client counselor at Beyond Finance, said most people with financial insecurity don’t suffer from a lack of intelligence or willpower, “but … they carry the weight of past mistakes, shame and uncertainty in a system that rarely allows for second chances.”

He and other experts explain some of the common signs of financial insecurity and how to begin building confidence.

1. Reacting Strongly to Money Conversations

A clear sign that someone is feeling financially insecure is how they react when the topic of finances comes up, said Grace Moser, owner of the women’s lifestyle blog, Chasing Foxes.

“Sometimes they might act irritated or avoidant, changing the topic or making you feel uncomfortable for having brought it up,” she said.

2. Feeling Anxious About Spending or Bills

Another common indicator is anxiety that crops up when facing financial tasks that require taking an honest look at your money — from checking your bank balance to opening bills.

“For people who are feeling financially insecure, it can sometimes feel better to pretend it doesn’t exist or to procrastinate looking at it,” Moser said.

That anxiety can manifest during everyday spending — whether to shop, have dinner with friends or some other experience that involves payment.

“They’re not always aware of how much they have in the bank, and the idea of having their card declined causes them a lot of stress,” Moser said.

Explore More: Dave Ramsey: The 3 Worst Mistakes People Make When Trying To Build Wealth

3. Procrastinating on Money Decisions

Putting off important financial tasks or payments can be another sign of financial insecurity.

Financially insecure people tend to do things last minute when it comes to important purchases, Moser said. “For instance, if they know that they need to purchase tickets to attend their sister’s wedding in a neighboring state, they might procrastinate, even if that means they end up spending more,” she explained.

4. Feeling Guilty About Money Missteps

Everyone makes occasional financial mistakes. However, financially insecure people may feel outsized guilt for common mistakes like missing a payment, carrying high-interest debt or overspending, Astle pointed out.

“While guilt can be constructive, serving as a signal that change is needed, it becomes harmful when it turns into shame,” he said. “When shame takes over, we begin to feel that we are our financial mistakes, rather than we made a financial mistake.”

Shame spirals can cloud judgment and prevent clear financial decision-making.

5. Internalizing Money Insecurity

Over time, insecure thoughts can harden into self-limiting beliefs, Astle said. “And these beliefs shape our behavior. We avoid looking at our bank accounts, delay decisions and even seek advice from ‘gurus’ who promote rigid, black-and-white thinking about the ‘right’ way to manage money.” It’s a vicious cycle.

6. Comparing Your Finances to Others

Another sign of financial insecurity is comparing your financial situation to others’, according to Julian Merrick, founder and CEO of Supertrader.

“When a friend buys a new car or moves into a bigger place, they feel like they are falling behind,” he said. “To keep up, they start spending money they don’t really have, which only deepens the problem.”

7. Relying Too Much on Credit To Get By

Heavy reliance on credit cards to cover everyday expenses — and spending beyond the income actually coming in — is another red flag of financial insecurity, Merrick said.

“When someone is using credit to get through each month, not for one-time emergencies, it means they’re stuck in a loop with no breathing room,” he said.

How To Build Confidence

Nathan Astle offered several strategies for rebuilding what he calls “self-mistrust.”

Look for exceptions: If your brain is telling you, “I always mess up,” try to identify a time when that wasn’t true.

Explore your environment: Reflect on moments where you felt financially grounded. What emotions were present? Paying attention to the context of those experiences can help you separate your financial behaviors from your identity.

Redefine what trust means: Trusting yourself doesn’t mean you’ll always get it right. It means believing that you can learn and adapt.

Build financial literacy through trusted sources: Start with reputable, unbiased sources like Investopedia, FINRA.org or local library programs. If something feels judgmental or overly simplistic, it may not be the education you need.

Talk to someone you trust: Self-mistrust and shame thrive in isolation.

Merrick added, “To build confidence, start with one small win.” That might mean tracking every dollar spent for one week or committing to save $20 every Friday.

Remember: building confidence takes time, but small actions create real momentum.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Signs You’re Feeling Insecure About Money — and How To Build Confidence

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.