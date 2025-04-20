Personal Finance

7 Side Hustles Retirees Can Do From Overseas

April 20, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by Laura Beck for GOBankingRates

Retiring abroad sounds like a dream — sitting on the beach with a drink in hand; not a care in the world.

But what if you still need (or want) to earn money?

Never fear — there are plenty of gigs you can work from abroad while you’re retired. Here are seven side hustles retirees can do from overseas.  

Teach English

If you need a flexible gig that’s always in demand? Look no further than teaching English overseas. You can easily jump on platforms like VIPKid or iTutorGroup with just a decent internet connection and webcam.

Many expats also find steady work as conversation partners or tutors for local business professionals looking to improve their English skills. It’s a fast (and fun) way to earn some extra cash when you’re living abroad. 

Virtual Assistant

Got administrative chops from your career? Small businesses and entrepreneurs are always hunting for reliable remote support. You might handle anything from basic email management to calendar scheduling or bookkeeping. Check out Upwork or Virtual Assistant Jobs to connect with potential clients.

Property Management 

If you’re living in a tourist hotspot, this might be the side hustle for you. Absentee property owners often need reliable people on the ground to manage their vacation rentals. The work varies — greeting guests, coordinating cleaners, handling minor issues — but can be structured around your lifestyle. 

Travel Writing/Photography 

Your fresh eyes on your new home country can translate into paid content. Plenty of retirees take photos and write articles for travel publications, or start their own popular YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram accounts. Websites like International Living and Transitions Abroad often seek contributions from expats.

Get creative! Local tourism boards also frequently need authentic content from native English speakers.

Remote Bookkeeping 

You don’t need to live in America to use your accounting skills to make money. Cloud-based software like QuickBooks Online makes it easy to manage books for small businesses back home, no matter where you’re sipping your morning coffee. Most remote bookkeepers maintain a small portfolio of clients for predictable monthly income.

Crafting/Art Sales 

Finally have time to develop those artistic talents? Etsy allows sellers from most countries, while local tourist markets often welcome authentic handcrafts. Retirement is a time to indulge in your creative passions — and if you can make money doing it, all the better. 

Online Course Creation 

Decades of professional expertise doesn’t disappear when you retire. Platforms like Teachable and Udemy let you package that knowledge into courses with minimal technical skills. Mine the talents and knowledge you’ve accumulated over a life of hard work and make some money!

Before You Start

One important caveat: check your visa restrictions before starting any work overseas. Some retirement visas specifically prohibit employment. Working remotely for clients in other countries often exists in a gray area, but it’s always smart to understand the rules wherever you’re living. 

