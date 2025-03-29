7 Side Hustles That Pay $20 Per Hour or More

The gig economy is rife with side hustle ideas that can earn you some good money. However, you can’t always trust social media to make money as an influencer, so it’s always good to figure out what side gigs will be the best source of income that fits your schedule.

Not all side hustles are created equal, as the pay varies drastically based on the type of role. Considering the only reason you typically would want to take on extra work would be to earn extra cash, your side gig should be worth your time and energy.

If you’re looking for a side gig that pays at least $20 per hour, consider trying out one of these hustles in your spare time.

Voice Actor

Average hourly wages: $48

A voice-over gig can be highly lucrative, but keep in mind that it is also highly competitive. It’s a great side hustle if you can get it as it’s flexible. However, many successful voice actors have coaches and state-of-the-art equipment to help them record from home.

Personal Trainer

Average hourly wages: $29.33

Everyone is homing in on health and wellness in the new year, which makes personal fitness training a sought-after side gig. Though certification in fitness disciplines can help increase your earning potential, if you are in shape and know your way around a fitness routine this could be the gig for you.

Now is a good time to start before resolutions start to dwindle, however, any time of year will have people looking to get in better shape.

Online English Teacher

Average hourly wages: $25.77

Online tutoring and the e-learning market is a growing marketplace, and the demand for teachers and specialized online courses has expanded exponentially. With the shift towards remote learning, educators specializing in various subjects and skills like teaching English are in high demand.

Virtual Assistant

Average hourly wages: $24.40

Every business needs an organizer, and if you are detail-oriented, you could get paid to help streamline an executive’s day.

Preferred skills include, but are not limited to outstanding customer service skills, agenda setting, organizing meetings or conference calls and more. You can work from home on a schedule that fits your lifestyle and earn a decent part-time living easily and efficiently.

Freelance Writer

Average hourly wages: $23.27

You can find freelance projects on sites like Upwork or Fiverr that are curated to your skill set and demand. Freelance writing gigs are one of the best ways to fill up your savings during your free time while still supporting your creative drive.

Freelance Survey Taker

Average hourly wages: $22.97

If you’re always on your phone, this side hustle doesn’t force you to break this habit. By downloading these apps, you can make some extra cash this year by completing surveys, playing games, watching videos and more.

Survey Junkie Swagbucks MyPoints InboxDollars Branded Surveys SurveyMonkey Rewards

Uber or Lyft Driver

Average hourly wages: $21.12

Hitting the road to better finances as a rideshare driver for Uber or Lyft can be done without sacrificing your schedule or autonomy. You may even drive some interesting people while you explore some new parts of town or restaurants you haven’t tried yet.

Instead of picking up food themselves, many customers prefer to pay someone else to do it, so there are also food delivery opportunities. For example, if you are an Uber driver, you could also deliver for Uber Eats.

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article. Average hourly wages are sourced from SideHustles.com.

