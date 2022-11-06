7 Side Hustle Ideas for Teens

Many teenagers are looking for ways to make money. Depending on their age, there may be restrictions to the type of work they can do or hours they can work at a traditional job.

However, side hustles are more flexible and can allow them to learn new skills while earning an income. Does your teen have a bank account they're ready to add money to? We've compiled a list of side hustle ideas for teens. All these opportunities are flexible, so your teenager can continue to prioritize school and extracurricular activities while also having the opportunity to work in their free time.

Additionally, none of these gigs require them to use a mobile app or work through a service. Instead, they can work directly with clients and set their schedules and rates. It's the perfect early introduction to self-employment. Check out these teen-friendly side hustles.

1. Help neighbors with their lawn care needs

Teens who enjoy spending time outdoors and being active may want to consider doing lawn care tasks for neighbors. Many homeowners are too busy to handle these tasks themselves, so it's a gig that is very much in-demand.

This is a beginner-friendly side hustle for those willing to learn. Your teen can start using equipment (such as a lawn mower or weed whacker) provided by their clients. Later, they may consider buying their own equipment with the money they make from this gig. As they get more experienced, they can offer more services.

2. Become a babysitter

Another way your teen can make money is by babysitting. Many parents need help with occasional child care when they have date nights or other important obligations.

If your teen is new to babysitting, they can take CPR and child safety classes through local organizations to feel more confident and give families confidence in hiring them to care for their children.

3. Become a dog walker or pet sitter

Another excellent way teens make money is by walking dogs or offering pet-sitting services. This kind of work is perfect for responsible, reliable teens who love animals.

If your family already has pets and your teen is responsible for caring for them, this is an ideal gig. Your teen can walk dogs after school and take care of pets on the weekends when other families are out of town.

4. Tutor other students

If your teenager excels in a particular subject at school, they may want to offer tutoring services to kids and teens in the community. They can help by sharing their knowledge and breaking down complex topics, making them easier to understand. They can do this at your home, other students' homes, the library, or other public places in your community.

5. Shovel driveways and walkways in the winter

If you live somewhere with winter weather, your teen can make money by offering to shovel snow off driveways and walkways in your neighborhood. If your teen doesn't mind waking up early or working on weekends, this is an excellent way to make money while staying active.

6. Help with organizational tasks

This side hustle is perfect if your teen likes to keep things orderly. They can offer their organization skills to busy neighbors who are overwhelmed. Many people have overstuffed closets, spare bedrooms, basements, and garages but don't know where to start.

7. Give sports or music lessons

If your child has played a particular sport or a musical instrument and enjoys it, they may want to consider teaching other kids or teens. They can offer sports training sessions and private music lessons and make extra money while using their talents to help others improve their skills.

Side hustles are a great way for teens to learn important skills

These side hustles can teach your teen the value of hard work, how to balance multiple responsibilities, and how to be a responsible and reliable worker, while making money and having fun. They'll learn valuable skills that they can carry into adulthood.

Not sure how to get clients? Teens can advertise their services by posting in community social media groups or posting ads at local libraries, coffee shops, and small businesses.

It's also a good idea to have them open up a savings account if they don't have one yet, so they can learn the importance of saving and watch as their money earns interest.

It's never too early for your teen to learn essential personal finance skills.

