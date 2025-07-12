7 Side Gigs for Boomers

Those looking to make a little more money before or during retirement have a bevy of great options. These roles won’t require manual labor or a demanding schedule. Instead, they’ll help pad out retirement savings and provide flexibility and a sense of accomplishment.

Here are the side gigs that career experts recommend boomers take on.

Rent Out a Room

For boomers that own a home with a spare bedroom, Matt Hutchinson, spokesperson for SpareRoom, recommended making that room work for you There is some administrative work to list the room, as well as making sure the room is suitable to rent out, but after that, Hutchinson said it’s an easy way to earn some extra cash.

“This not only has financial benefits for those who haven’t saved enough to retire comfortably, but there’s also the companionship and security of having someone you trust around the house,” he said.

Consulting

Those with a corporate background or specific skill set could make good money advising others. “You can work part-time schedules, receive good pay, and share your knowledge,” Charly Huang, HR expert and senior business advisor at AceBallMarkers.com, said.

Freelance Work

Similar to consulting, some skills are extremely valuable and can be done on a part-time basis. As a freelancer, boomers can decide their hours and rates, so they never have to work more than they’re comfortable with. Plus, they get to help people in the process.

“If you once worked for the HR department, accounting department, marketing department, or even customer service department, you can actually do that kind of work on a freelance basis that’s part-time or job-by-job,” Huang said. “You’re not locked into a single job.”

Start a Small Business

“If you have a hobby, like making crafts, baking or golf, you can turn it into a small online business,” Huang explained. Even if it’s just selling crafts on Etsy, this is a great way to express yourself and make extra money without spending hours at a job.

Pet Sitting

Getting paid to hang out with cute dogs and cats might not even seem like work to some boomers. “Dog walking or pet sitting can be a fulfilling job with little startup cost,” said Ryan Xu, co-founder of Custom Trucker Hats. “You can easily locate clients close to you through apps like Rover.”

Ridesharing or Delivery

Ridesharing or delivery can offer extra money and a lot of flexibility for boomers. “Drive for a ride-share or food delivery outfit and enjoy the freedom to work when you want and get paid for listening to your favorite podcast or radio programs,” Xu said.

Podcasting

For boomers with hosting skills, strong opinions, a niche area of expertise or all three, a podcast can be a great way to spend time and earn money. “Although the internet is flooded with podcasts where (mostly young men) discuss everything from politics to their personal lives, you don’t see many podcasts involving baby boomers which I believe is a missed opportunity,” Farhan Siraj, CEO of OSHA Outreach Courses, said. “The best thing about podcasting is that it’s one of the easiest things to do. All you need is a microphone and you can start recording from home.”

Once the podcast gets some traction, there are opportunities to advertise. Usually, all this entails is reading a script from an advertiser or playing a prerecorded ad. Hosts can also consider talking to people and businesses in their community and see if they’d be willing to sponsor the podcast.

