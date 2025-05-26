7 Richest CEOs in the World (Who Are Also in the Billionaires’ Club)

When coupled with their investments, stock options and other benefits, CEOs can make more money than most people can calculate, much less imagine. However, the average CEO’s salary is just a pittance compared to the titans of the business world who inhabit the tippy-top of the pyramid. They can and do gain and lose millions or billions of dollars in a single day, depending on the price fluctuations of their company stock.

The following CEOs are part of that club, as well as the one that lands them on the billionaires’ list or even in the $100 Billion Club. In many cases, the CEOs are the very people who founded these companies. Here’s a look at the seven CEOs whose personal fortunes would be the envy of most corporations.

Elon Musk

Estimated net worth: $421.2 billion

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX

Elon Musk, the polarizing Tesla boss, keeps bumping in and out of the No. 1 spot of richest CEO. His acquisition of Twitter (now called X) dropped his net worth somewhat, but that didn’t seem to slow the controversial figure down.

Over the past five years Musk has chased down Amazon’s former CEO Jeff Bezos, with the former briefly eclipsing the latter before Bezos reclaimed his title as the world’s cash king. Musk’s net worth grew by an astonishing $150 billion in the short, chaotic time between March 2020, when the pandemic began and the turn of 2021.

His net worth once again showed a significant increase thanks to political alliances with Donald Trump and other financial endeavors in 2025. Musk now has a comfortable lead over Bezos, who is no longer a CEO but still boasts a net worth of $220 billion or so.

Mark Zuckerberg

Estimated net worth: $220.1 billion

CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook)

Mark Zuckerberg has always defied the expectations of what a CEO should be. The godfather of social media, who co-founded Facebook (now Meta), made his first million when he was 22 years old and never dressed in the stuffy suits of his ilk.

Just one year later, Zuckerberg became the youngest self-made billionaire in history at the age of 23. He’s survived Facebook’s parent company name change to Meta and only seen his net worth grow.

Warren Buffett

Estimated net worth: $158.5 billion

CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, a holding company that owns many other companies (including Geico, Duracell and Dairy Queen, to name a few) and is worth more than $1 trillion. Buffett has earned the moniker “The Oracle of Omaha” for his exceptional success as an investor along with his frugality.

He has also pledged to give away 99% of his wealth and has already donated an estimated $60 billion to various charitable causes. Though he is one of the world’s richest CEOs, Buffett has announced he’ll retire at the end of 2025 at the spry age of 95.

Jensen Huang

Estimated net worth: $117.3 billion

CEO of Nvidia

Jensen Huang, who was born in Tawain and who grew up in Thailand, co-founded the graphics-chip maker NVIDIA in 1993 where he has served as its CEO and president ever since. He owns approximately 3% of NVIDIA, which has a total market cap of $3.14 trillion.

Though his net worth is astonishing, Huang is known for his philanthropy, not the least of which is giving Stanford University $30 million for an engineering center and another $50 million to Oregon State University for a research center in his name.

Amin H. Nasser

Estimated net worth: $23 billion

CEO of Saudi Aramco Oil Company

Under the helm of Amin Nasser, the Saudi Arabian oil company, Saudi Aramco, has been one of the biggest providers of crude oil to the world since 2015. With a market cap of $2.16 trillion, the company is making record profits that are surely trickling down to its CEO. In the past, the company listed revenues of over $400 billion and assets valued at over $576 billion.

In addition to CEO, Nasser sits on the International Advisory Board of the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, the Board of Trustees for the King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST), the World Economic Forum’s International Business Council, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Presidential CEO Advisory Board and the JP Morgan International Council.

Tim Cook

Estimated net worth: $2.4 billion

CEO of Apple

One of the richest people holding this job description currently is Apple CEO Tim Cook. He didn’t become a billionaire until August 2020, right around the same time the company he heads approached a market value of $2 trillion.

Today, the company’s market cap is $3.44 trillion and thriving. It’s very rare for non-founder CEOs to become billionaires. While Steve Jobs founded Apple, it was Cook who built it into the world’s most valuable company.

Sundar Pichai

Estimated net worth: $1.1 billion

CEO of Google

Sundar Pichai was the CEO of Google for four years before his efforts got him promoted to boss of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, which owns the company that made internet searching into a verb (googling) and a whole bunch of other subsidiaries.

Pinchai was making $650,000 a year with $200 million in stock grants, according to Forbes. His new position gives him a hefty raise to $2 million a year with $250 million in equity awards in 2022. Google currently has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion.

Caitlin Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

