7 Rare Coins Just Sold for a Fortune — Why Their Value Could Keep Climbing

We’ve seen some remarkable sales prices in rare coins in recent months. Here’s just a sampling of those. The prices are listed from lowest to highest. These have all sold in the last month, and we expect to see even more outrageous sales on rare coins like these.

Read on to discover why these coins sold for a fortune.

Hunan. Republic Dollar Year 11 (1922) MS65+ PCGS

This coin was minted in the 11th year of the Republic of China in Hunan Province. It is a silver dollar that commemorates the promulgation of the Hunan Provincial Constitution.

Today, it’s commonly referred to as the Hunan Provincial Constitution Dollar. The front of the coin reflects the crossed flags with the flower above.

Hsüan-t’ung Pattern Dollar ND (1910)

A large jump from the Hunan silver dollar, this pattern dollar is considered much more valuable because of its extraordinary pattern of the dragon face design from the Hsüan-t’ung dynasty.

The coin has a light pink hue, which allows the holder to see different colors shimmer as you shift the coin. The dragon’s scales are said to gleam in the light. It is notoriously challenging to find, particularly in such excellent preservation.

Qing Dynasty. De Zong Engraved Master Cash ND (1887-1898) Certified 90 by Gong Bo Grading

This coin comes from a set of “Engraved Masters” that are hard to locate and manage to maintain their well-preserved state over the years. This coin was minted between 1887 and 1889, when they were hand-engraved on a quality copper planchette.

They meticulously carved these characters with a sharp tool by hand. This would become the prototype that had to be approved by the Emperor himself before the coins could hit circulation.

Meiji silver Proof Pattern Yen Year 3 (1870) PR64 NGC

One of the qualities that lends itself to the value of this coin is its historical and cultural significance. It comes directly from the patriarch of modern Japanese coinage. This curling dragon comes from the pattern of the first silver yen, which was designed by L.C. Wyon and struck at the Royal Mint.

To date, only a small number of these coins are still in existence. Around the dragon, you can see the inscription, “Great Japan, Year 3 of Meiji, 1Yen.”

Qing Dynasty. Wen Zong (Xian Feng) Engraved Master 500 Cash ND (March-August 1854)

Here we have another engraved master, which sold for an even steeper price. This is a coin worth 500 Cash Diaomu. This large denomination is part of the reason for its high price. It’s extremely rare to find coins that were originally worth this much. It is also a particularly large coin, which is likely why it is so well-preserved, lending even more value to the coin today.

Hsüan-t’ung silver Restrike Specimen Pattern ‘Long-Whiskered Dragon’ Dollar Year 3 (1911)

This “Long-Whiskered Dragon” from Dollar Year 3 is another well-preserved beauty. It shows raised veins and inner leaves that change colors in the light, thanks to its tinting. It also has smooth, glasslike fields that offer an elegant backdrop. The engraver, Luigi Giorgi, is known for his masterful designs.

This coin is among the most celebrated from the Qinq Dynasty, likely because it was originally conceived as a way to unify China’s fragmented monetary system.

Kuang-hsü silver Restrike Specimen Pattern Tael CD (1906)

This highest price point on this list, and this coin is extremely rare. Its incredible detail depicts the difficulties involved in China at the time, as the country tried to modernize in the late 1800s and into the early 1900s. These coins, called Taels, were meant to replace the existing Mace-Candareens coinage in circulation. It ultimately failed at the task, thanks to trouble among the citizens. However, the design remains a heavy influence on the coins the empire did end up issuing after 1908.

Why the Value of These Coins May Continue To Rise

So, why is it such a good bet to buy rare coins? There are several reasons, some you may expect, and others you may not. Let’s run through the value of rare coins.

Old Age — and Rarity

Yes, people tend to love old items, especially old money. Old coins give people a feeling of “place authenticity.” This is the feeling of having been in a specific place at a specific time. It’s even more important to many people that the old coins are rare.

They make them more special in the minds of those who love to feel as though they’re collecting something unique that very few other people in the world have.

Mintage

When a coin has a low mintage, this means there are fewer of them in circulation. The original “mint,” or production, of the item was low. This smaller mintage makes the coin even rarer.

The coin is now even harder to find because there were originally fewer of them than there were of other coins printed at the time.

High Demand

Of course, when something is old and rare, with fewer coins in original circulation, this places the coin in high demand. It’s the law of supply and demand. For those with a competitive spirit, it’s exciting to fight to buy something everyone else wants. It drives the prices higher because those competitors are racing to outbid each other.

The competition becomes fierce, passions run high, and the prices go even higher. That’s how you’ll see some of these coins go for upwards of $800,000.

Condition

Now, what makes an old, rare coin with a low mintage even more valuable? Its condition. If you can find a rare coin in amazing condition, clean, free of dents, with a clear design on both the heads and the tails sides, the price of that coin will be much higher than a damaged coin from the same mint.

Beauty and Design

Look at some of the coins we’ve listed here. They’re gorgeous, intricate, and highly detailed. Humans are naturally attracted to beauty, so it makes sense that a pretty, rare coin would drive the prices even higher. One of the highest-selling coins in this article, the Kuang-hsü silver Restrike, is gorgeous. And apparently, buyers agreed.

