7 Purchases You Should Only Make in October

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days runs from October 10-11, but early season sales are only one reason October is an underrated shopping month. The first full month of fall is always the best time to buy several things that most households need — sale or no sale.

See: 8 Essentials You’ll Be Shocked You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

Find: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

“All in all, October is more than just pumpkin spice lattes and Halloween,” said Duy Vo, consumer trends analyst and founder of Sandjest, which Vo has grown into one of the top brands on Amazon. “With the right strategy and a keen eye, you can make the most of this month’s sales and promotions. Happy shopping!”

With that in mind, here are seven types of products you should buy in October.

All Things Halloween

Even though the first Halloween displays now start popping up right after Labor Day, October is still the month to get festive. “Halloween items, of course, are an obvious choice for October shoppers,” said Vo.

But to the average shopper, it might not be so obvious. After all, it’s well known that the best time to buy wrapping paper, tinsel and other Christmas fare is not in December, but in January, when retailers slash prices on unwanted leftover inventory.

But that’s not the case for the spookiest shopping holiday of the year. Check it out:

Candy: Although your choices dwindle as Halloween draws near, it pays to wait to buy candy. According to Food Republic, the average price of Halloween candy is lowest during the last week of October, particularly on October 27, when the median price falls to $1.94 per unit. But don’t wait too long. If you procrastinate until the day before Halloween, the median cost per unit rises to $2.75.

Although your choices dwindle as Halloween draws near, it pays to wait to buy candy. According to Food Republic, the average price of Halloween candy is lowest during the last week of October, particularly on October 27, when the median price falls to $1.94 per unit. But don’t wait too long. If you procrastinate until the day before Halloween, the median cost per unit rises to $2.75. Costumes and decorations: Retailers now start displaying costumes and decorations as early as the start of September, but according to USA Today Reviewed, it’s best to wait until at least the end of that month. You’ll see costumes and decorations marked down by 50% to 80% from late September until mid-October. If you’re willing to wait until most of the good stuff is gone, you’ll find discounts of up to 80% after October 15.

More: 10 Cheap Aldi Brand Products Better Than the Name Brands

Backyard, Grilling and Camping Gear

In most of the country, October signals the end of backyard barbecue season, which is good for anyone looking to stock up for next year’s patio parties on the cheap.

“For BBQ lovers and tailgating enthusiasts, October is a gold mine,” said Vo. “Grills and accessories such as charcoal starters and hardwood pellets often see significant price reductions. Last year, I noticed up to 42% discounts on some high-end grill models. With the camping season slowly winding down, retailers look to clear inventory, making it a great time to invest in camping gear. Over the years, I’ve stocked up on essentials like tents, lanterns, and knives at discounted rates.”

Jeans

According to USA Today, October is traditionally the best month for denim, which retailers put on the shelves during the back-to-school rush and begin to discount as the weather turns.

“For the fashion-forward, keep an eye out for jean deals,” said Vo. “Last October, I grabbed a pair of high-quality jeans from a leading brand at an incredibly affordable rate. The fall fashion rollout often leads to discounts on jeans, with some going as low as $11.”

Lawnmowers

If you’re looking for a new lawnmower, you’ll have your pick of the latest models in late winter and early spring — but you’ll pay for the privilege. If you’re looking for a deal, however, the end of the mowing season is always your best bet.

“As the lawn care season ends, it’s an excellent time to get a lawnmower deal,” said Vo.

Bob Vila agrees, writing, “Shoppers looking for the best price should consider shopping for their next grass-cutting machine after the mowing season ends, typically in early fall (around the first week of October). At this point, the grass has stopped growing, and retailers know that lawnmowers are much less likely to go flying off the shelves on their own.”

Patio Furniture

Patio furniture takes up a lot of warehouse space, and retailers are looking to clear it out in the fall to make room for the incoming holiday season inventory once the backyard chillaxing season winds down.

“Outdoor enthusiasts should look out for patio furniture clearance sales in October,” said Vo.

But shoot for the second half of the month. According to Bob Vila, late October brings deals of up to 70% off as retailers look to free up space for their winter stock.

Airline Tickets

Savvy travelers know to avoid the busy and expensive summer peak season, which makes autumn the perfect time to buy and fly.

“October is part of the fall shoulder season for travel,” said lifestyle and travel blogger Jasmine Charbonier, founder of YourTampaBestie. “Airfare is generally cheaper than peak summer travel and you can get deals on flights for Thanksgiving and Christmas travel.”

Cookware

If you plan to host this holiday season, now is the time to make sure your kitchenware is up to the task.

“Early holiday deals offer savings on cookware sets,” said Charbonier. “Replace old pots and pans before big holiday meals and take advantage of Columbus Day sales.”

Reader Digest agrees, writing, “Industry experts say that they see the best deals in October when people are looking to upgrade their kitchens prior to holidays and entertaining.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Purchases You Should Only Make in October

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.