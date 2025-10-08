7 Overseas Holiday Destinations That Make the Middle Class Feel Rich

Luxury on a budget isn’t a myth. In the right places, your travel dollar can buy you that indulgent villa, picturesque sunset dinner or boutique mountain retreat, all without erasing your bank balance. These destinations give middle-class travelers a rich travel experience per dollar spent.

Travelers no longer need to sacrifice comfort or charm for affordability. With smart choices and insider knowledge, it’s possible to access world-class hospitality, stunning accommodations and unforgettable experiences at prices well below what you might expect. Whether you’re dreaming of a tropical getaway, historic towns or vibrant cities, the value you get for your money in these spots will pleasantly surprise you.

Bali, Indonesia

Skip the overrun areas and head to places like Sidemen. One traveler shared with Business Insider that they stayed at a serene, upscale Airbnb resort with a pool, rooftop spa and luxe amenities for just $45 per night, a steal for such comfort.

For those wanting a bit more space, private villas under $150 per night are available, as seen on travel site Expedia. Options like The Light Exclusive Villas & SPA offer one-bedroom villas with private pools close to Seminyak Beach starting at $112, while Barong Bali Resort in Ubud offers suites with private plunge pools for around $95 per night, both providing a luxury feel on a budget.

Turkey

Cappadocia, with its enchanting cave hotels, is a surprisingly affordable travel destination. According to recent data compiled by Budget Your Trip, average prices hover around $57 per night, with mid-range options at $58 and luxury choices around $99. Across Turkey, despite inflation leading to a surge in hotel prices, you can still expect to pay just $51 per night in top tourist towns like Antalya, according to Visit Turkey.

Georgia (Country)

Georgia continues to be one of Europe’s best-value destinations for middle-class travelers. According to 2025 cost data from The World Travel Index, a daily travel budget ranges from $60-$90 per person, including accommodations, meals and local transport. Mid-range hotels or vacation rentals average $30-$50 per night and local restaurants offer full meals for just $9-$20.

A cappuccino runs around $2-$3 and a pint of local beer costs as little as $1-$2, making even the little indulgences feel affordable. For a week-long trip, expect to spend around $600 per person, all in. Visit in the shoulder seasons (spring or fall) to get the best mix of pleasant weather and lower prices.

Vietnam

Vietnam is a highly affordable destination, especially for budget-conscious travelers. Vietnam Airlines says you can live very comfortably on $20-$30 per day, thanks to cheap hostels, local buses and incredible street food starting at just $0.50 a meal. Mid-range travelers can expect $50-$90 daily for boutique hotels and sit-down restaurants.

Even in major cities like Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City, you’ll find three-star hotels for $25-$50 per night and delicious meals for under $5. Off-season travel, particularly outside of holidays like Tet (Lunar New Year), brings even better deals.

Mexico

Mexican cities like Oaxaca or Mérida offer a rich visual and culinary experience without breaking the bank. Street tacos, handcrafted cocktails and vibrant markets all come at prices that feel pleasantly low compared to similar offerings in Western countries.

Mid-range travelers can expect to spend around $119 per day, according to Tucan Travel, but you can get by on as little as $41 per day.

Portugal

Portugal provides much of Europe’s scenic diversity, historic architecture, seaside towns and world-class food at lower costs. Accommodation is affordable, with budget options starting around $30 per night and luxury hotels up to $300. Public transport is efficient and cheap, with one-way subway or train fares between $1.50 and $3.50. Meals at budget restaurants cost $10-$15, while mid-range dining runs $20-$40 per person. Overall, daily costs are about $50-$70 for budget travelers and $100-$150 for mid-range, according to Trip.com.

Colombia

Cities like Cartagena and Medellín offer boutique hotels, scenic rooftops and dynamic food scenes often at a third of what North Americans pay for similar experiences. Emerging as modern travel stars, these cities push big-value travel forward. Lonely Planet says meals are affordable, with street snacks like empanadas under $1, set lunches between $2-$5 and dinner for two at $25-$40. Public transport is cheap and a bus trip from Bogotá to Medellín costs about $18-$23. Avoid traveling in the busy December-January holiday season when prices surge; shoulder seasons like November, February and March offer better weather and savings.

Takeaway

You don’t need to be wealthy to feel wealthy while traveling. From Bali’s private pool villas for under $70 to Georgia’s hearty meals and wine experiences for under $30, these destinations let you indulge affordably.

Treat yourself resourcefully. With savvy planning, a touch of flexibility and a finger on the pulse of smart-value destinations, you can travel luxuriously on a middle-class budget.

