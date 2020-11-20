7 OTC Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the world of investing OTC stocks (over the counter) are often overlooked in favor of big-ticket names. But a few hidden gems in the market provide a lot of value.

The coronavirus pandemic brought a lot of uncertainty this year and investors are now looking for ways to safeguard their portfolios from an imminent recession. For many, the answer lies in OTC stocks that come with a smaller price tag but offer just as much growth potential.

OTC stocks are often too small to meet the requirements to be listed on a public stock exchange. These stocks are sold to traders in-person or over the phone. However, OTC investments are still governed by FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) so there is no denying the credibility of these stocks. A recent report published by Technavio predicts that the OTC market is will grow by $5.85 billion by 2024.

If you’re on the fence about investing in OTC stocks, 2020 may be the year to take the leap. Here are seven stocks that I recommend buying:

Afterpay (OTCMKTS: AFTPY )

(OTCMKTS: ) Tencent (OTCMKTS: TCEHNY )

(OTCMKTS: ) Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS: GTBIF )

(OTCMKTS: ) Nintendo (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ,OTCMKTS: NTDOF )

(OTCMKTS: ,OTCMKTS: ) Lonza Group (OTCMKTS: LZAGY )

(OTCMKTS: ) Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS: CRLBF )

(OTCMKTS: ) Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF)

OTC Stocks: Afterpay (AFTPY)

Source: rosstomei / Shutterstock.com

In today’s era of convenience and efficiency, BNPL (buy now pay later) platforms are increasingly popular. An emerging leader in this space is the Australian-based fintech firm, Afterpay. This payment gateway allows users to buy products and pay for them in installments with no added fees or interests. Afterpay earns its revenue from merchant fees and late fees.

Afterpay was founded in 2005 and is now one of the premiere BNPL platforms on the market. The company has a presence in the U.S. and the U.K. and has processed over $7.3 billion in transactions.

There are several catalysts for growth for Afterpay, including its growing customer base and ability to expand to every corner of the globe. The fintech platform recently received an investment from Tencent, solidifying investor confidence in this OTC stock.

Tencent (TCHENY)

Source: Shutterstock

The pandemic served as a death knell for most major companies, but China-based Tencent was able to weather the storm with ease. Tencent provides messaging, gaming and payment services making it one of the most dominant digital platforms in China. The company also owns WeChat which has a user-base of 1.21 billion.

Tencent reported earnings last week and the results were a testament to the platform’s Covid-era boom. Revenue jumped by an impressive 29% bringing the total to $16.53 billion. This beat Wall Street’s estimate of $17.2 billion.

Following the announcement, Tencent stock rallied by 5% reaching a record high. The company is well-poised to benefit from China’s tech boom, making this OTC stock a great investment.

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)

Source: Yarygin / Shutterstock.com

With cannabis legalization sweeping across North America, there’s no better time to make some plays in the market. Green Thumb is a small but growing cannabis company that shows a lot of potential for the future. The company has dispensaries across the U.S. with a major focus in the state of Illinois. Experts believe that the cannabis market in the state will reach an estimated $2.5 billion.

Green Thumb shows a lot of promise for the future. In its most recent quarter, the company reported a 131% year-over-year increase in revenue totaling $157.1 million. It also reached profitability for the first time since its inception. Looking ahead, Green Thumb has the opportunity to expand its footprint in the U.S. as more states legalize marijuana.

Nintendo (NTDOY,NTDOF)

Source: ESOlex / Shutterstock.com

As we live, work and play from the confines of our home, at-home entertainment stocks are now wildly popular. A major beneficiary of this trend is the video-game platform, Nintendo.

The company’s momentum this year was largely driven by devices such as the Switch, which can be played at home or on-the-go. This growth led its stock price to historic highs.

For the period ending on Sept. 20, Nintendo’s sales popped by 73% and operating income nearly tripled. Sales for the Switch device sales rose by 80% bringing the total number to 12.5 million. This is a massive feat for the company, considering the Switch device is only three years old.

Investors are hoping for bigger gains in the coming months as we head into a stay-at-home holiday season. Nintendo management expects to sell 24 million devices for the period ending in March which will boost its bottom line.

Lonza Group (LZAGY)

Source: Shutterstock

The coronavirus vaccine boom has made large pharmaceutical companies a great buy this year. However, smaller and less well-known healthcare companies offer just as much potential. Swiss-based Lonza Group may not be as famous as its healthcare counterparts but is a hidden gem in the sector.

The company manufactures ingredients that serve biotech and pharmaceutical companies. While Lonza Group did not play an active role in the development of the vaccine, it signed a deal with Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to manufacture the ingredients required. It will also help with the distribution of the vaccine in the U.S., Canada and the European Union.

The healthcare firm is confident that it can produce 500 million doses of the vaccine per year, hinting at a lot of upside for the Lonza Group in 2021.

Cresco Labs (CRLBF)

Source: Shutterstock

Cresco Labs is another Illinois-based marijuana company making waves this year. It is the third-largest producer in the U.S. with 19 dispensaries across the nation. Amidst the pandemic, marijuana sales soared in the U.S., creating massive returns for the company. As more states continue to legalize marijuana, Cresco Labs hopes to keep the momentum going.

In its most recent quarter, the company posted some impressive results. Revenue soared to 94.3 million, a 42% increase over Q1. This spike was driven by an increase in wholesale cannabis which spiked by 44% quarter over quarter.

Given the solid results, Cresco has the potential to expand its footprint in the coming months. The wholesale revenue will also help curb costs which will add to its bottom line. Get in on this OTC stock before prices go higher.

Kinaxis (KXSCF)

Source: Shutterstock

Based in Ottawa, Canada, Kinaxis is an emerging leader in the supply chain sector. Like many of its peers in the tech industry, the company was able to outperform the market this year. Investors saw the value of their stocks double in just a few months.

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted supply chains across the globe and Kinaxis’ Rapid Response software was crucial to getting products on the shelves. This resulted in increased demand for its services, pushing the OTC stock to new highs.

With steady sales growth, Kinaxis hopes to keep its momentum going as we adapt to a new normal. This is a long-term stock worth holding on to.

On the date of publication, Divya Premkumar did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Divya Premkumar has a finance degree from the University of Houston, Texas. She is a financial writer and analyst who has written stories on various financial topics from investing to personal finance. Divya has been writing for InvestorPlace since 2020.

