Personal Finance

7 Networking Tips for Financial Advisors

February 27, 2023 — 03:05 pm EST

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

7 Networking Tips for Financial Advisors

The competition for prospective clients is as high as ever, which means advisors need to find a way to stand out. One solution is to build out your professional contacts lists through networking. Rebecca Lake authored an article for SmartAsset on some of the best ways to network. Her first suggestion is to join a professional association. They can be a great place to network, as they can facilitate connections between members. For instance, The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) has a “Community” feature where advisors can join open discussions. Advisors can also network at NAPFA’s annual spring and fall conference events. The next tip is to participate in community events. Events in your area may provide opportunities to meet other advisors and increase your visibility in your community. This could include meetup groups or attending a local small business fair. Lake also recommends that advisors utilize social media, as it can be a powerful tool for networking. For example, LinkedIn is a great resource for building professional connections with advisors and other professionals. If your audience is younger, advisors can make short compliant clips with valuable tips on TikTok. In addition to meeting new people, Lake also recommends that advisors ask questions to the people they meet, listen to the answers they provide, and make sure to follow up with them. Plus, advisors should also become facilitators and make introductions for other advisors as networking isn’t a one-way street.

Finsum:Rebecca Lake, a contributor for SmartAsset, provided seven networking tips for advisors, including joining a professional association, participating in local community events, and utilizing social media.

  • advisors
  • networking
  • clients
  • prospective clients

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags
    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.