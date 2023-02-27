7 Networking Tips for Financial Advisors

The competition for prospective clients is as high as ever, which means advisors need to find a way to stand out. One solution is to build out your professional contacts lists through networking. Rebecca Lake authored an article for SmartAsset on some of the best ways to network. Her first suggestion is to join a professional association. They can be a great place to network, as they can facilitate connections between members. For instance, The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) has a “Community” feature where advisors can join open discussions. Advisors can also network at NAPFA’s annual spring and fall conference events. The next tip is to participate in community events. Events in your area may provide opportunities to meet other advisors and increase your visibility in your community. This could include meetup groups or attending a local small business fair. Lake also recommends that advisors utilize social media, as it can be a powerful tool for networking. For example, LinkedIn is a great resource for building professional connections with advisors and other professionals. If your audience is younger, advisors can make short compliant clips with valuable tips on TikTok. In addition to meeting new people, Lake also recommends that advisors ask questions to the people they meet, listen to the answers they provide, and make sure to follow up with them. Plus, advisors should also become facilitators and make introductions for other advisors as networking isn’t a one-way street.

Finsum:Rebecca Lake, a contributor for SmartAsset, provided seven networking tips for advisors, including joining a professional association, participating in local community events, and utilizing social media.

