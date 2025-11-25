7 Must-Try Thanksgiving Desserts at Whole Foods

What dessert are you bringing to Thanksgiving? Besides enjoying great company with family and friends, the dessert table is one of the factors that countless people look forward to each year. Luckily, Whole Foods has some budget-friendly options. Whether you don’t have time to bake a dish or you are looking to change up what you bring, below are seven must-try Thanksgiving desserts at Whole Foods.

Also here are other Whole Food groceries that may come in handy for Thanksgiving.

Trending Now: 7 Trader Joe’s Dinners That Will Feed Your Entire Family for Under $15

Read This: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

Pumpkin Pie

Price: $11.75

Nothing says Thanksgiving like a pumpkin pie. This 28-ounce pumpkin pie from Whole Foods is guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser. With no high-fructose corn syrup and a focus on whole ingredients, this pie is top-of-the-line. For $11.75, you can skip the hours of baking your own and provide a tasty treat for all to enjoy.

For You: 5 Best Aldi Items That Will Disappear by Thanksgiving

Panettone

Price: $10.99

Panettone is a traditional Italian sweet bread, infused with raisins and candied orange peels. Whole Foods is selling a limited edition panettone for just $11, making it a great addition to your Thanksgiving dessert table lineup. Even better, this dish is vegetarian, which gives your diet-restricted friends and family members options.

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

Price: $23.99

If you’re looking to venture outside of the traditional pumpkin pie realm, check out the chocolate bourbon pecan pie from Whole Foods. This 48-ounce pie packs a sweet and salty flavor combination, which is sure to be a hit at your Thanksgiving dinner. For just over $20, you can grab one of these pies from your local Whole Foods. If no one else in the family likes pecan pie, you can always purchase a slice for yourself.

Berry Chantilly Cake

Price: $40

What better way to celebrate Thanksgiving than with a cake? This 8-inch berry Chantilly cake from Whole Foods has a light and fluffy cake base with whipped cream frosting. Topped with a pop of color from the berries, this cake not only looks good, but it tastes amazing. For $40, you can pick up this cake from a Whole Foods near you.

Mini Chocolate Croissants

Price: $7.99

If you’ve filled up on Thanksgiving dinner, you might want a light dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth. If so, these chocolate mini croissants from Whole Foods are a great option. This dessert provides the perfect balance of sweet and savory. At $7.99 for 12 mini croissants, you can’t go wrong.

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

Price: $6.49

You can’t go wrong with bringing a classic chocolate chip cookie to Thanksgiving. These mini chocolate chip cookies from Whole Foods come in a pack of six and can be added to any dessert spread. For under $7, not only are they affordable, but they are also a delicious addition to your dessert plate!

Cheesecake Brownies

Price: $7.99

If you’re looking for a twist on a classic brownie, these cheesecake brownies from Whole Foods are bound to be a hit. While these brownies only come in a pack of four, you can easily cut them in half to make them bite-sized. With an affordable price of $8, you can grab a few boxes to make an entire platter of cheesecake brownies.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Must-Try Thanksgiving Desserts at Whole Foods

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.