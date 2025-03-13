The 7 Most Expensive Motorcycles in the World in 2025

The average motorcycle can cost a motor biking enthusiast anything from $5,000 to $20,000 to ride a new bike off the lot. This might seem like a lot of money, but it’s still a far cheaper price range than what one would pay for most new cars. That said, there are a number of motorcycles that cost — wait for it — well over $1 million.

That’s right, two wheels and an engine within a sleek body can cost millions upon millions of dollars. How? According to the information site Jagran Josh, the wallet-busting costs are mostly due to highly limited model runs and exclusive designs, cost-prohibitive technology too pricey for mass production and good old-fashioned historical significance.

Neiman Marcus Limited Edition Fighter

Price: $11 million

This bad boy was initially priced at a shocking $110,000 before speeding to an almost-unbelievable $11 million at auction, all thanks to a wildly singular frame that is made from a single piece of metal built around a 120ci V-twin engine.

E90 AJS Porcupine

Price: $7 million

This 1949 iteration of the Porcupine only produced four units, renowned for their lightweight frame made of aluminum (allowing it to excel in the Grand Prix racing circuit). That incredible rarity, mixed with powerful speed (thanks to a 500-cc DOHC twin engine), makes the Porcupine not just legendary, but extremely, extremely expensive.

Ecosse ES1 Spirit

Price: $3.6 million

A “hyperbike,” the Ecosse ES1 Spirit can breeze past speeds over 200 mph due to its lightweight nature (256 pounds because of its carbon-fiber body) and its 1000 cc four cylinder in-line engine. That level of innovation, mixed with an overall rarity, allow the Ecosse a seven-figure price tag.

Hildebrand & Wolfmuller

Price: $3.5 million

The Hildebrand & Wolfmuller was made in 1984, making it the first-ever production motorcycle — which almost makes an extraordinarily significant piece of antiquity and automotive history.

BMS Nehmesis

Price: $3 million

The seven-figure asking price of the BMS Nehmesis comes as no surprise — this is motorcycle that is literally coated with 24-karat gold and is loaded with an ultra-powerful 1700 cc engine.

Harley-Davidson Cosmic Starship

Price: $1.5 million

Not just a motorcycle but a work of art, the Cosmic Starship is hand-painted by the artist Jack Armstrong for a one-of-a-kind design.

Dodge Tomahawk V10 Superbike

Price: $550,000

The Tomahawk is the only motorcycle on this list not to crack the $1 million mark, but it’s still incredibly expensive because of its extremely limited production, powerful V10 engine from a Dodge Viper and a hyper-futuristic (and non-street legal) body design.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 7 Most Expensive Motorcycles in the World in 2025

