7 Most Effective Retirement Planning Moves of 2025 You Should Take Into 2026

After a rollercoaster 2025 marked by tariff repercussions, confusing inflation signals and market ups and downs, retirement savers have learned that the smartest move isn’t to start over each year, but to build on what works.

Learn More: 64% of Americans Aren’t Prepared For Retirement — and 48% Don’t Care

Read Next: 5 Clever Ways Retirees Are Earning Up To $1K Per Month From Home

Financial planners say several of last year’s most effective strategies remain powerful ways to protect and grow your nest egg in 2026. Here are several of the most effective retirement planning moves to take into the new year.

1. Automate and Optimize Your Roth Strategy

In 2025 and 2026, Roth IRA strategies will continue to be useful, according to Christopher Stroup, CFP and owner of Silicon Beach Financial. “Many of our clients saw success by automating Roth conversions during market dips in 2025.”

This move locked in future tax-free growth at temporarily lower valuations, he explained. “Continuing this strategy in 2026 can smooth out taxable income over time, reduce future required minimum distributions (RMDs) and maximize after-tax wealth in retirement.”

If a Roth conversion or rollover is on the table, don’t wait, however, Stroup warned; rule changes may limit backdoor Roth options.

Find Out: I’m a Financial Advisor: You’ll Never Regret Doing These 4 Things With Your IRA

2. Max Out Catch-Up Contributions Before Rules Reset

People ages 50 and older can make catch-up contributions of an additional $7,500 to 401(k), 403(b), governmental 457 plans, and the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan, a great opportunity to benefit from the tax advantages of these plans, Stroup noted. Using those higher limits before 2026 threshold changes can deliver immediate tax savings and long-term compounding.

3. Time Your Social Security Claim Strategically

Another strategy for those who are close to retirement is to delay Social Security to get the maximum amount (at age 70), which can make a surprising difference to your retirement income. Though you want to be sure not to bump yourself into a higher tax bracket than you’re prepared for.

“Going into 2026, coordinate your claiming strategy with expected income and tax thresholds to avoid IRMAA (Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount) surcharges and ensure you’re optimizing every dollar of benefit,” Stroup said.

Running projections with a financial planner can help you decide whether to delay, split or accelerate claims for the best long-term outcome.

4. Rebalance and Reassess for the 2026 Market

Smart investors reviewed and rebalanced their portfolios in 2025, making any necessary allocation changes for a well-diversified portfolio, according to David Kanani, president of Kanani Advisory Group.

He pointed out that with the Federal Reserve lowering rates, some types of investments, like annuities, may lose their appeal and it will be necessary to rebalance accordingly.

Stroup agreed, adding, “Trim overperforming sectors, add to undervalued areas and revisit cash reserves. A disciplined rebalancing plan keeps your portfolio aligned with your goals and risk tolerance as conditions evolve.”

5. Diversify Your Accounts To Cut Taxes in Retirement

Another smart move from 2025 to take into 2026 is thinking carefully about blending pretax, Roth and taxable savings to create flexibility in managing taxes and withdrawals year to year, Kanani said. “Roth conversions can be a good strategy for some, but may not be for others,” he said. “No two situations are alike, so it’s important to create unique solutions.”

A mix of account types helps you control your tax bracket and preserve more income over time. Work with a financial or tax advisor to determine the right conversion strategy for your situation.

6. Don’t Let Inaction Derail Progress

Don’t get hung up on which moves to make in 2026 — just do something, anything. “The most common misstep was inaction,” Stroup said. He warned that too many investors stayed in cash, missing rebound gains.

“Avoid paralysis by building an adaptable, rules-based investment plan that ensures you’re participating in long-term growth without overreacting to short-term volatility,” he said.

In other words, invest consistently and steadily, whether through an employer-based retirement plan or a brokerage account of your own.

7. Keep Perspective — and Professional Guidance

Smart retirement planners sought professional advice in 2025. “Work with an advisor who specializes in your age group and has a holistic plan that includes a predictable and reliable income stream for you in retirement,” Kanani said.

Those nearing retirement should prioritize income predictability over chasing returns. Be sure to review and make changes in early 2026.

The difference between those who grow wealth and those who stall is timely action. Small, strategic moves now can compound into major peace of mind later.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Most Effective Retirement Planning Moves of 2025 You Should Take Into 2026

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.