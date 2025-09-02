7 Microsoft Devices You Can Flip for a Profit

If you’re thinking about flipping electronics for a profit, Microsoft devices consistently offer impressive returns. According to Flipify, tech like the Surface lineup or select Xbox consoles is especially profitable on the secondhand market. Many online marketplaces, including Swappa and SellCell, report robust demand for gently used or refurbished Microsoft products.

Sourcing for well-maintained, recently released Microsoft gadgets on secondary marketplaces can yield above-average margins for flippers. Here are seven highly profitable options to start with.

1. Microsoft Surface Pro 7

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 remains a favorite among resellers due to its durability, hybrid design and consistent demand in 2025. According to IDC, Surface devices retain higher value than standard laptops. The Surface Pro 7 often sells for around $200-$400 on platforms like Swappa and SellCell.

Properly maintained units, especially those with Intel i5 or i7 processors, fetch the highest profits. Microsoft‘s trade-in program further boosts resale opportunities, ensuring sellers can quickly and reliably flip the Surface Pro 7 for substantial returns.

2. Surface Laptop 7

Surface Laptop 7 stands out for resellers, thanks to steady business demand and strong Windows Copilot integration. According to Techloy, the device is powered by Intel’s latest processors, features anti-reflective screens and extends Teams battery life, making it appealing to both professionals and students.

Budget-focused buyers increasingly seek prior-generation models to access premium specifications at more affordable prices, ensuring high resale value for well-maintained units. These features, coupled with broad compatibility and reliability, continue to drive robust secondhand activity for the Surface Laptop 7 in 2025.

3. Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X continues to be a profitable device for resellers in 2025, with good condition units selling between $155 and $270. According to BankMyCell, strong gamer demand and Xbox Game Pass popularity sustain high resale value for this console. Buyers look for complete bundles, but even used units without all accessories move quickly, making the Series X one of the most reliable devices to flip.

Ongoing demand around major game releases further boosts resale opportunities for savvy sellers targeting the video game console market this year.

4. Surface Go 2

Surface Go 2 continues to yield solid profits for resellers in 2025, particularly among students and budget-conscious remote workers. Higher RAM and storage variants are in greatest demand, with reviewers like JaxonTheNerd on YouTube noting these models provide a smooth, versatile experience for reading, note-taking and light multitasking.

Lightly used tablets that include original accessories typically sell fastest, driving higher transaction values and benefiting resellers who prioritize quality and full bundles. The device’s power-efficient design and user-friendly interface keep it highly competitive as an affordable alternative to more expensive tablets in the secondary market.

5. Surface Laptop 5

Surface Laptop 5 remains a favorite for resellers, driven by its premium design and reliable Windows performance that continues to appeal in 2025. According to Techloy’s event recap, business and education buyers consistently seek this model for its durability, efficient battery, and enduring compatibility with the latest software.

Well-maintained Surface Laptop 5 units retain strong resale value, as buyers are willing to pay a premium for quality devices that ensure productivity and long-term use, making this laptop a profitable flip for those selling in the secondhand tech market.

6. Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S is a strong pick for resellers aiming to reach budget-conscious and entry-level gamers in 2025, thanks to its affordable digital-only format. According to SQ Magazine’s sales analysis, consistent demand for this console is driven by its accessible price point and wide-ranging compatibility within the Xbox gaming ecosystem.

Smart sellers often see higher profits when listing Xbox Series S units around major game releases or the holiday shopping season, as fluctuating hardware prices and seasonal buyer interest increase the potential for favorable resale margins in the competitive console market.

7. Surface Book 3

Surface Book 3 is catching attention among resellers in 2025, particularly for models with higher storage and Intel Core i7 processors. Swappa’s August price guide shows these models can sell for $700-$1,000 if well maintained, with the 13.5-inch i5 version averaging $221-$309.

The device’s detachable design and ongoing software updates appeal to creative professionals and students, making it a sought-after flipping choice. Resellers report that bundled accessories, high-capacity SSDs and low battery cycles drive the best returns, keeping Surface Book 3 in demand on buyback and auction platforms in 2025.

