7 Macy’s Items Retirees Should Avoid on Black Friday

Macy’s money-saving Black Friday deals include everything from home decor and appliances to apparel and electronics.

But that doesn’t mean everything’s worth getting. If you’re a retiree — whether you’re living on a fixed income or not — you might want to hold off for even better discounts or shop elsewhere. After all, just because something’s on sale at Macy’s doesn’t mean it’s the best deal. Below are seven Macy’s items you should avoid on Black Friday if you’re retired.

In contrast, here are Macy’s items retirees should buy on Black Friday.

Chaise Sectional Sofa

Price: $2,219 (originally $4,225)

This five-piece chaise sectional sofa is currently 47% off at Macy’s. It’s got a signature style that fits into nearly any household aesthetic. It also has reversible seat and back cushions for extra durability.

But even if you’re planning on hosting get-togethers, it’s probably not worth the high price tag. If you do need to update your furniture, you can grab more affordable versions of this from other retailers.

Hardside Luggage Set

Price: $199.99 (originally $619.99)

Retirement means more time for travel, but you don’t have to get the most expensive luggage. Take this two-piece set as an example. It’s currently 68% off, which is a great deal and includes a large spinner and a smaller carry-on.

But why spend $200 on two pieces of luggage when you can spend a fraction of that elsewhere (and save your money for travel-related fun)? At Walmart, you can get two matching luggage pieces — a carry-on and a larger case with wheels — for $38. They’re not quite as fancy, but they’re hard-shelled, durable and come with a security lock.

Outdoor Patio Furniture Set

Price: $1,784.15 (originally $4,460.38)

Retirement should be a time of luxury and comfort, but that doesn’t have to come with the high price tag you’d expect.

At Macy’s, you can get a 13-piece outdoor patio furniture set for 60% off its regular price. This matching set of wicker furniture includes a 54-inch outdoor propane gas fire pit table, two swivel rocking chairs, two regular chairs, a sofa chaise and tables. Each piece is modern-looking, durable and makes for a great place to entertain guests.

But unless you know you’re going to be using all that space, you might be wasting your money. Instead, consider getting a smaller set like this six-piece outdoor rattan patio furniture set for $439.99 (originally $1,099.99). It comes with a corner sofa, an armless sofa, an ottoman and a coffee table.

And if you want the outdoor propane fire pit, you can get one at Target for $149.99 (originally $299.99).

Ninja 4-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer

Price: $159.99 (originally $179.99)

Sometimes, it’s not about the price tag or finding a cheaper alternative elsewhere. What it’s really about is whether or not you actually need the thing you’re thinking about buying.

Take this four-in-one portable glass air fryer as an example. It’s currently 11% off, but ask yourself whether you’re going to use it or it’s going to collect dust. The last thing you need in your retired years is to worry about cleaning more things.

Coach Medium Leather Shoulder Bag

Price: $270 (originally $450)

You deserve to look stylish while enjoying a day out. At Macy’s, you can get brand-name handbags like this leather one by Coach for 40%. It’s available in black and in brown and contains multiple compartments for all your personal belongings.

You should instead compare with other options, you are bound to find a lower price elsewhere.

Ralph Lauren Hooded Puffer Coat

Price: $134.99 (originally $365)

Winter’s not far away, so be sure to dress warmly. Rather than buy a brand-name hooded puffer coat from Macy’s for almost $150, consider shopping at an outlet. You can often find similar coats — though not necessarily name-brand — for around half the price.

Retailers like Kohl’s also have long puffer coats (also with a faux fur trim) for well under $100.

Samsung Smart TV

Price: $3,297.99 (originally $3,997.99)

If you’ve found yourself with a lot of free time in retirement and want to catch up on your favorite shows or movies, a high-quality TV is a must. At Macy’s, you can get an 85-inch smart TV for 18% off for a limited time. It’s got a sleek profile, comes in 4K and is almost glare-free.

But even on sale, this is a pricey option. You can find a better deal on an 85-inch TV (also Samsung) at Best Buy for $699.99 (originally $899.99). The specs are a little different, but for the savings, you might not mind.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

